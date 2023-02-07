ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

247Sports

Greg Biggins identifies nine 2024 California prospects Oregon fans should know

Oregon's 2024 recruiting efforts are off to a fine start. With five verbal commitments already in hand, the class ranks eighth nationally. The Ducks have commitments from four four-star prospects led by receivers Jordan Anderson of Newport Beach (Cali.) and Tyseer Denmark of Philadelphia (Penn.). Both Anderson and Denmark are among the nation's 100 best prospects, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
EUGENE, OR
OnlyInYourState

Be On The Lookout, A New Type Of Tick Has Been Spotted In West Virginia

Bad news, everyone. Another type of tick has been discovered in the Mountain State. Now, not only do we have to contend with eight-legged, blood-sucking parasites like the dog tick, the deer tick, and the lone star tick — as of just recently here in West Virginia, we also have to watch out for the brand-new-to-America Asian longhorned ticks as well.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvexplorer.com

West Virginia Trout Stocking Schedules Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2023

West Virginia Explorer Magazine publishes an updated list of waters stocked by the W.Va. Division of Natural Resources as the division publishes announcements. Trout Stocking in West Virginia, January 30-Feb. 3, 2023. The following West Virginia waters were stocked with trout the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2023. ​​Brandywine Lake...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Business

Virginia ABC announces next Pappy lotteries

Va. residents have chances to purchase rare whiskeys. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is again seeking to slake customers’ thirst for Pappy Van Winkle whiskeys by holding online lotteries for several varieties in February and March. Virginia ABC customers can enter online for the chance to purchase several...
VIRGINIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Virginia

Virginia is an absolutely wonderful state to visit with its lush natural places like Shenandoah National Park, the James River, and the Blue Ridge Mountains, as well as some of the best hotels like the Martha Washington Inn, Boar’s Head Resort, Primland Resort, and the Omni Homestead Resort. The cities of Alexandria and Richmond combine modernity with history as few other places can. When you explore this lovely state, whether it’s at the fine wineries or enjoying outdoor activities like mountain biking, hitting the golf course, or swimming at Virginia Beach, you’ll want a place to stay that’s like a home away from home. We’ve found 10 of the best places to stay in Virginia to help you with your search for the best place to lay your head.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits

By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service  RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery

Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Pappy’s back; Virginia ABC lotteries begin Feb. 15

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority recently announced that lotteries for the popular collectible Pappy Van Winkle line of products are back for the seventh year. Several products from the Van Winkle line will be available for the opportunity to purchase through ABC’s online lotteries in February and March. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Virginia's recidivism rate dips

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia’s recidivism rate has improved a little bit, and the Commonwealth continues to have one of the lowest rates among the states that report such data. The Virginia Department of Corrections says the recidivism rate for fiscal year 2018 was 20.6 percent, down nearly...
VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

