Virginia LB, two-sport standout ‘very excited’ about Tennessee offer
A fast-rising Class of 2024 linebacker who’s currently committed to play another sport says he was happy to add a football offer from Tennessee last week.
Baseball scrimmage impressions: February 10
South Carolina had its penultimate scrimmage prior to the start of the 2023 season on Friday, and it was dominated by one man.
Greg Biggins identifies nine 2024 California prospects Oregon fans should know
Oregon's 2024 recruiting efforts are off to a fine start. With five verbal commitments already in hand, the class ranks eighth nationally. The Ducks have commitments from four four-star prospects led by receivers Jordan Anderson of Newport Beach (Cali.) and Tyseer Denmark of Philadelphia (Penn.). Both Anderson and Denmark are among the nation's 100 best prospects, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Top five Colorado recruit impressed by culture change during visit
In the last few weeks, 2024 recruit Gage Ginther’s mailbox has been filled with offers, and after his visit to Colorado for head coach Deion Sanders' Junior Day, the Buffaloes stand out amongst them. Ginther is a three-star offensive lineman out of Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins,...
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Virginia
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food chains in every US state. Here's the top choice for Virginia.
OnlyInYourState
Be On The Lookout, A New Type Of Tick Has Been Spotted In West Virginia
Bad news, everyone. Another type of tick has been discovered in the Mountain State. Now, not only do we have to contend with eight-legged, blood-sucking parasites like the dog tick, the deer tick, and the lone star tick — as of just recently here in West Virginia, we also have to watch out for the brand-new-to-America Asian longhorned ticks as well.
The origin story of West Virginia’s Golden Horseshoe they don’t teach you in middle school
You may remember the Golden Horseshoe test, but not everyone knows about the expedition that gave it its name.
Will it snow in Central Virginia this weekend?
If you are looking to see snow, you will probably have to go to the Southern Blue Ridge Mountains and Southern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
Late weekend snowstorm has Central Virginia in its crosshairs
For those that get snow, no matter how much, the precipitation this weekend is going to be heavy wet snow, not the fluffy kind.
wvexplorer.com
West Virginia Trout Stocking Schedules Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2023
West Virginia Explorer Magazine publishes an updated list of waters stocked by the W.Va. Division of Natural Resources as the division publishes announcements. Trout Stocking in West Virginia, January 30-Feb. 3, 2023. The following West Virginia waters were stocked with trout the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2023. Brandywine Lake...
basketballinsiders.com
Virginia edges closer to once more allowing promotional deductions when calculating adjusted gross revenue
Virginia is a step closer to reintroducing some level of promotional deductions being allowed for the calculation of adjusted gross revenue after Senator Jeremy S. McPike’s Bill SB 1142 passed the Senate by a vote of 31-7. What does the Virginia bill state?. The bill, introduced in January sought...
Augusta Free Press
Limited elk hunting licenses available for 2023-2024 season in Virginia
The inaugural elk hunt was in October 2022 and six hunters harvested bulls. The largest elk was 8×9 weighing 852 pounds and scoring Boone and Crockett Club non-typical 413 & 7/8 inches net and 433 & 5/8 inches gross. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is offering another...
Virginia Business
Virginia ABC announces next Pappy lotteries
Va. residents have chances to purchase rare whiskeys. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is again seeking to slake customers’ thirst for Pappy Van Winkle whiskeys by holding online lotteries for several varieties in February and March. Virginia ABC customers can enter online for the chance to purchase several...
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Virginia
Virginia is an absolutely wonderful state to visit with its lush natural places like Shenandoah National Park, the James River, and the Blue Ridge Mountains, as well as some of the best hotels like the Martha Washington Inn, Boar’s Head Resort, Primland Resort, and the Omni Homestead Resort. The cities of Alexandria and Richmond combine modernity with history as few other places can. When you explore this lovely state, whether it’s at the fine wineries or enjoying outdoor activities like mountain biking, hitting the golf course, or swimming at Virginia Beach, you’ll want a place to stay that’s like a home away from home. We’ve found 10 of the best places to stay in Virginia to help you with your search for the best place to lay your head.
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits
By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
theriver953.com
Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
When does Virginia’s 4 p.m. Burning Law start?
Virginia’s 4 p.m. Burning Law will go into effect on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and continue until April 30. The annual Burning Law bans open-air burning before 4 p.m. within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass.
The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities
The General Assembly should approve bills allowing shared solar projects. The post The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities appeared first on Cardinal News.
Pappy’s back; Virginia ABC lotteries begin Feb. 15
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority recently announced that lotteries for the popular collectible Pappy Van Winkle line of products are back for the seventh year. Several products from the Van Winkle line will be available for the opportunity to purchase through ABC’s online lotteries in February and March. The...
cbs19news
Virginia's recidivism rate dips
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia’s recidivism rate has improved a little bit, and the Commonwealth continues to have one of the lowest rates among the states that report such data. The Virginia Department of Corrections says the recidivism rate for fiscal year 2018 was 20.6 percent, down nearly...
247Sports
