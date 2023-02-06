Like Arby's, Todd Chrisley's prison has the meat! While Julie Chrisley was chomping on chicken for her first meal behind bars, her husband was slapping down steak at his low-security facility. RadarOnline.com obtained the FPC Pensacola in Florida's meal schedule, revealing that the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch's appetite didn't suffer when he got locked up on January 17. According to the prison's meal plan, Todd was still living the good life behind bars, eating almost as well as he would have been at home with Julie and the kids.RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star-turned-convicted fraudster's first prison dinner was...

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 15 DAYS AGO