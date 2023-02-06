Read full article on original website
Black pastor excoriates White people in the wake of Tyre Nichols death: They 'gonna bring you down!'
Black pastors in Texas and North Carolina delivered racially-charged sermons about racism and social justice after the police-involved death of Tyre Nichols.
The 'He Gets Us' commercials promote Jesus. Who's behind them and what is the goal?
Jesus Christ is now the center of a multimillion-dollar advertising campaign funded by the founder of Hobby Lobby and others.
Professor lambasts White people as 'damaging' who need to dismantle their 'Whiteness'
Emily Drew, an Oregon professor with a academic expertise in racism said that White people were 'damaging' to people of color.
Women share how accepting Jesus helped them to forgive abuser, find courage in public forum: 'God is working'
Three young Christian women joined 'Ainsley's Bible Study' on Fox Nation to share how they came to accept Jesus Christ during their trying college years.
Black Mormon Told They Can't Marry White Members Because 'Seed is Cursed'
Former Mormon Channel Achenbach detailed her experiences to the "Mormon Stories Podcast."
WBUR
First person: The fight to 'ordain women' in the LDS church
Editor's Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, use a safe computer and contact help. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800.799.SAFE (7233), or visit https://www.thehotline.org. A recent edition of On Point explored the role of patriarchal power in the Church of Jesus Christ of...
Losing their religion: why US churches are on the decline
As the US adjusts to an increasingly non-religious population, thousands of churches are closing each year – probably accelerated by Covid
Modern Day Discoveries that Confirm the Accuracy of the Bible
The accuracy of the Bible, a sacred book that is essential to both Judaism and Christianity, has been supported by a number of discoveries. Here are nine such examples. The ancient city of Nineveh was found in present-day Iraq, and was a significant confirmation of the Bible. The city of Nineveh is predicted to be destroyed by God in the book of Jonah, but subsequently, the city is said to have been spared by God since its citizens repented. The 19th century saw the discovery of the ancient city of Nineveh, and further excavations have revealed a rich past that is consistent with the biblical narrative.
Perspective: Inside the new ‘Latter-day Saints for Life’ movement
2023 March for Life: Latter-day Saints were at the March for Life along with pro-life Catholic groups, Atheists for Life, pro-life Democrats and other groups. Here’s what experts have to say about the future of the pro-life movement.
Church of England considering whether to stop referring to God as ‘he’
The Church of England is considering whether to stop referring to God as “he” after priests asked to be allowed to use gender-neutral terms instead.The Church said it would launch a new commission on the matter in the spring to decide whether to propose changes or not.Any potential alterations, which would mark a departure from traditional Jewish and Christian teachings dating back millennia, would have to be approved by synod, the Church’s decision-making body.The Rt Rev Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield and vice-chair of the liturgical commission responsible for the matter, said the Church had been “exploring the use...
Faith | Reflect on ‘inmost room’ rituals to strengthen our faith and hope
Remember when Indiana Jones entered the innermost cave or Obi-Wan Kenobi went into the heart of the Death Star? Old Testament figures also understood the deepest room and entered with fear.
Church of England approves 'prayers for God's blessing' on same-sex couples: 'A long road'
The General Synod of the Church of England voted overwhelming in favor of a motion to allow blessings on gay couples amid a contentious debate in U.K.'s established church.
Church of England may begin using gender-neutral terms for God
The Church of England may soon begin referring to God in gender-neutral terms.
Feb 6: What happened on this day in Christianity?
897 - Photius, the Patriarch of Constantinople and an eminent scholar in his time, ultimately met his demise. He had been a foe to Rome — so much as to excommunicate Pope Nicholas I and others connected with him — which would eventually be one of the catalysts for a schism between eastern and western Christianity.
crimereads.com
Capturing the Voice—and Honesty—of Adolescence
I am not known as a young adult author, but I have published two novels about an adolescent character. Travis Hollister is, in the first book, 12 years old, and in the second, nineteen. The novels, Sweet Dream Baby and Night Letter, are really one story, or the stories of two years in Travis’s life, with a gap of six years separating them.
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom
An audacious, true tale of fleeing the South. The morning after Martin Luther King Day 2023 marked the release of Ilyon Woo’s extraordinary Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom. Reviewers received advance proofs from the publisher with a note from Bob Bender, executive editor of Simon & Schuster, extolling the book and wondering why the story of Ellen and William Craft was not yet a staple of American history.
Black patriotism in US history: Here is just one example to remember during Black History Month
Americans would do well to remember that Black history is not something apart from American history, but simply another part of our great national story.
