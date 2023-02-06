ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

First person: The fight to 'ordain women' in the LDS church

Editor's Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, use a safe computer and contact help. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800.799.SAFE (7233), or visit https://www.thehotline.org. A recent edition of On Point explored the role of patriarchal power in the Church of Jesus Christ of...
Modern Day Discoveries that Confirm the Accuracy of the Bible

The accuracy of the Bible, a sacred book that is essential to both Judaism and Christianity, has been supported by a number of discoveries. Here are nine such examples. The ancient city of Nineveh was found in present-day Iraq, and was a significant confirmation of the Bible. The city of Nineveh is predicted to be destroyed by God in the book of Jonah, but subsequently, the city is said to have been spared by God since its citizens repented. The 19th century saw the discovery of the ancient city of Nineveh, and further excavations have revealed a rich past that is consistent with the biblical narrative.
Church of England considering whether to stop referring to God as ‘he’

The Church of England is considering whether to stop referring to God as “he” after priests asked to be allowed to use gender-neutral terms instead.The Church said it would launch a new commission on the matter in the spring to decide whether to propose changes or not.Any potential alterations, which would mark a departure from traditional Jewish and Christian teachings dating back millennia, would have to be approved by synod, the Church’s decision-making body.The Rt Rev Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield and vice-chair of the liturgical commission responsible for the matter, said the Church had been “exploring the use...
Feb 6: What happened on this day in Christianity?

897 - Photius, the Patriarch of Constantinople and an eminent scholar in his time, ultimately met his demise. He had been a foe to Rome — so much as to excommunicate Pope Nicholas I and others connected with him — which would eventually be one of the catalysts for a schism between eastern and western Christianity.
Capturing the Voice—and Honesty—of Adolescence

I am not known as a young adult author, but I have published two novels about an adolescent character. Travis Hollister is, in the first book, 12 years old, and in the second, nineteen. The novels, Sweet Dream Baby and Night Letter, are really one story, or the stories of two years in Travis’s life, with a gap of six years separating them.
Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom

An audacious, true tale of fleeing the South. The morning after Martin Luther King Day 2023 marked the release of Ilyon Woo’s extraordinary Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom. Reviewers received advance proofs from the publisher with a note from Bob Bender, executive editor of Simon & Schuster, extolling the book and wondering why the story of Ellen and William Craft was not yet a staple of American history.
