ATHENS, W.Va. – Concord University will offer a new program of study in the fall of 2023. A program for a Bachelor of Science in Substance Use Studies was approved by the Board of Governors in June of 2022, and since that time, has also been approved by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (WVHEPC) and the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

ATHENS, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO