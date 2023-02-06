Read full article on original website
Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
Aurora councilmembers fight to save prairie dogs from exterminationDavid HeitzAurora, CO
DougCo court battle continues in wrongful death case against STEM schoolSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Castle Rock could add more traffic calming measuresMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
KDVR.com
Colorado Staple ‘Cherry Cricket’ Cooks Up Game Day Feast for GDC
All week long we’ve been counting down to the big game, and now it’s finally here, kicking off Sunday on our sister station, FOX 31. No matter where you’re watching the game, you have to have a solid food line-up to feast on while tuning in, right? Well, long time Denver staple, ‘Cherry Cricket,’ stopped by the GDC studio today to tell us all about the restaurant that has been around since 1945, and all the game day snacks they’ve perfected over time!
KDVR.com
Bird flu linked to bear, mountain lion and skunk deaths
Bird flu linked to bear, mountain lion and skunk deaths, Jim Hooley reports. Bird flu linked to bear, mountain lion and skunk …. Bird flu linked to bear, mountain lion and skunk deaths, Jim Hooley reports. On National Pizza Day, shops prepare for Super Bowl. Greg Nieto visited Big Daddy's...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Mild weekend, snow chance next week
A stretch of quiet and mild days is ahead for Denver weather through the weekend and early next week before a shot of snow and cold returns to Colorado. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Denver weather: Mild weekend, snow chance next week. A stretch of quiet and mild days is ahead...
KDVR.com
Monster Jam 2023 with Tristan England
This is a sponsored segment by Monster Jam. Monster Jam returns to Denver’s Ball Arena February 10-12. Tristan England drives the Earth Shaker monster truck and stopped by GDC. He said the adrenaline rush driving a 12,000 pound monster truck is like nothing else!
KDVR.com
Dogtopia of Parker
If you’re a pet parent, listen up! We know it can be hard to leave your pup at home when your at work or busy, so why not consider doggy daycare? But not just your typical daycare, we’re talking about ‘Dogtopia of Parker’!. It’s a fun...
KDVR.com
Aurora’s co-responder program close to fully-staffed
Back in October 2022, FOX31 reported how Aurora's co-responder program was understaffed with few mental health clinicians. Joshua Short reports on new updates that show the program is getting back on track. Aurora’s co-responder program close to fully-staffed. Back in October 2022, FOX31 reported how Aurora's co-responder program was...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Nice weekend ahead
Denver will see pleasant weather this weekend before another snow chance moves in mid-week. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Denver will see pleasant weather this weekend before another snow chance moves in mid-week. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. On National Pizza Day, shops prepare for Super Bowl. Greg Nieto visited Big Daddy's...
KDVR.com
Montbello school takes 'whole child' learning approach
Education is done a bit differently in one school in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood. Joshua Short spoke with students and leaders at Academy 360, where they're on a mission to prepare the "whole child." Montbello school takes ‘whole child’ learning approach. Education is done a bit differently in...
KDVR.com
Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard
Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he was shot and killed on Colorado Boulevard. Andrea Henderson spoke with his family. Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard. Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he...
KDVR.com
Woman burned in shower sends warning
The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman burned in shower sends warning. The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her...
KDVR.com
Man hit by bullet in Aurora apartment
The Aurora Police Department is investigating after a man says a bullet entered his apartment on Friday morning and struck him in the head. Ashley Michels spoke with neighbors who are concerned about their safety. Man hit by bullet in Aurora apartment. The Aurora Police Department is investigating after a...
KDVR.com
Officer who fell from bridge on life support
A Fountain police officer is on life support in the hospital after falling around 40 feet from a bridge while pursuing a suspect. A Fountain police officer is on life support in the hospital after falling around 40 feet from a bridge while pursuing a suspect. On National Pizza Day,...
KDVR.com
Insurance won't cover fitting for prosthetic leg
The insurance company paid for two fittings for a man's prosthetic leg, but now that he needs a third, he will have pay the bill himself. Shaul Turner reports. Insurance won’t cover fitting for prosthetic leg. The insurance company paid for two fittings for a man's prosthetic leg, but...
KDVR.com
App helps rescue pets from natural disasters
The app Pet Help and Rescue, born from the Marshall Fire tragedy, helps pet owners reunite with their animals during a disaster. Andrea Henderson reports. The app Pet Help and Rescue, born from the Marshall Fire tragedy, helps pet owners reunite with their animals during a disaster. Andrea Henderson reports.
KDVR.com
Flurries move in to the Denver metro area
A snowstorm is causing whiteout conditions in some parts of Colorado, but the Denver metro area is seeing less of an impact. Talya Cunningham reports. A snowstorm is causing whiteout conditions in some parts of Colorado, but the Denver metro area is seeing less of an impact. Talya Cunningham reports.
KDVR.com
Bird flu linked to mammal deaths in Colorado
Bird flu has been linked to three mammalian deaths in Colorado, including a black bear, a skunk and a mountain lion, according to state wildlife officials. Ashley Michels reports. Bird flu linked to mammal deaths in Colorado. Bird flu has been linked to three mammalian deaths in Colorado, including a...
KDVR.com
Man says he was shot by bullet that entered apartment
Man says he was shot by bullet that entered apartment, Vicente Arenas reports. Man says he was shot by bullet that entered apartment. Man says he was shot by bullet that entered apartment, Vicente Arenas reports. Right-to-repair bill targets farm equipment. Colorado lawmakers are looking to give farmers more power...
KDVR.com
Len Lyall Chevrolet: “Go East & Pay the Least”
If you’re looking for a car dealership in the Denver Metro area with car supply on the lot, look for further than Len Lyall Chevrolet in Aurora! GDC’s Chris Tomer caught up with General Manger, Dan Johnson, to learn more about the cars and trucks they have ready for purchase and the dealerships long legacy in the Colorado community.
KDVR.com
GDC Features ‘AMA Arenacross USA’ Ahead of Championship at National Western Complex
The AMA Arenacross Championship is coming to Denver this Friday and the nations fastest A-X Racers are officially in town! GDC’s Angelica Lombardi took to the National Western Complex to get an inside look at the sport, and learn more about some of the competitors!. The Arenacross Championship will...
KDVR.com
Teen fights to walk again after bad car crash
A northern Colorado high school student remains in the hospital after a bad vehicle crash left her partially paralyzed. Greg Nieto reports. A northern Colorado high school student remains in the hospital after a bad vehicle crash left her partially paralyzed. Greg Nieto reports. Outdoor Colorado: Ice climbing in Colorado.
