‘Very disoriented’ man leads police on slow-speed chase from Exit 407 into Knox County
At one point, the suspect was traveling 35 mph on the interstate with three flat tires, reports say.
1 dead after ‘crazy accident’ in Morgan County, officials say
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after what Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials called “a crazy accident.”. The accident was not a wreck, an MCSO spokesperson confirmed. “A person was surveying, and it was a crazy accident,” she said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials...
Man arrested after slow speed chase
A Kodak man is facing multiple criminal charges after leading police on a slow-speed chase between Sevier and Knox counties over the weekend. A Kodak man is facing multiple criminal charges after leading police on a slow-speed chase between Sevier and Knox counties over the weekend. Good Morning Tennessee at...
Woman dies after becoming unresponsive in Knoxville police custody, 4 KPD personnel on administrative leave
Woman dies after becoming unresponsive in Knoxville police custody, 4 KPD personnel on administrative leave
THP: Pedestrian fatally hit Monday afternoon in Oliver Springs
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said an 81-year-old pedestrian was dead Monday after he was fatally hit on Knoxville Highway. They said Wade Nance was walking across the westbound lane of Knoxville Highway at around 12 p.m. after he "finished measuring from the centerline of the roadway." They said he was then fatally hit by a car.
TBI investigating possible arson after 2 Lenoir City barn fires
TBI investigating possible arson after 2 Lenoir City barn fires
3 students arrested after 2 Knox Co. school threats
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced that three students were arrested for two separate school threats. Sheriff Tom Spangler said two eight-grade students were arrested and charged with threats of mass violence after making threats against Halls Middle School Tuesday night. Then in...
Police investigating after body found near Rutledge Pike in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Around midday on Monday, officers responded to Rutledge Pike at the Interstate 40 East ramp. There, officers found the body of a man lying in a ditch beside the road. A report from KPD […]
'Diverging diamonds' interchange pattern expected to come to Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Plans are moving forward for crews to convert two interchanges to diverging diamond interchanges in Knox County. The Department of Transportation plans to build a diverging diamond interchange at the I-75 and Emory Road intersection in North Knox County. TDOT's online timeline shows the project is in the preliminary design phase.
GPD: Body of missing Greene County 16-year-old found in cornfield
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A body found in a Greene County cornfield was identified as missing 16-year-old Danielle Owens, the Greeneville Police Department said. Owens was reported missing on Dec. 12, 2022, according to GPD. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road...
Man arrested after Putnam County traffic stop
Teen charged with evading arrest in street racing …. A teen involved in a street racing incident is now jailed and charged with evading arrest. A semi-trailer hauling paper products resulted in lanes closures on I-65 early Wednesday morning in Sumner County. Smithville man leads deputies on pursuit. A man...
Family of woman who died in KPD custody ‘shocked’ to learn of her death
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News is learning more about the woman who died in Knoxville police custody from a family member. On Sunday, KPD officers responded to a call at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center because Lisa, who was recently discharged from the hospital, refused to leave. The officers arrested her for trespassing. While in the back of the car, the 60-year-old woman became unresponsive and died Monday evening at Fort Sanders.
Two Serious Accidents In Morgan County Today
Two separate accidents in Morgan County occurring between 11 am and 12:00 noon today including one pedestrian struck and killed while crossing the Highway on Hwy 62 (Knoxville Highway) just east of the Highway 116 intersection close to the Petros-Joyner school, which closed that section of the road for about two and half hours for the investigation by The Tennessee Highway Patrol. The victim has not been identified at this time.
Man arrested after 2-day pursuit following crash in Campbell County
A man is in custody after a two-day pursuit following a crash on the interstate in Campbell County on Friday morning.
TDOT set to repair I-40 bridge in downtown Knoxville, expect traffic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be repairing the I-40 bridge over 17th Street throughout February. The repairs mean drivers can expect lane closures from mile marker 386 to 387 over the next three weekends. The repairs will begin the evening of Feb. 10 as crews...
Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway
Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
Rural Metro: 2 injured in Maynardville Pike crash
Two drivers suffered what appear to be non-life threatening injuries Tuesday morning after a head-on collision along Maynardville Pike in North Knox County, according to Rural Metro Fire.
Tree snaps two power lines, sparks brush fire in Blount Co.
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A tree snapped two power lines which sparked a brush fire in Blount County Thursday. Crews with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded to Keener Rd. between 411 and Titsworth Springs. Firefighters had to wait for the power lines to be shut off but once...
‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation
'In a state of panic' | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation
KCSO: Car crashes into building next to Gibbs High School
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to a car that crashed into a building adjacent to Gibbs High School, according to a KCSO Facebook post. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. The driver was taken to UT Medical Center for evaluation. At around 11:25 p.m., the condition of the driver was unknown, KCSO said.
