Two separate accidents in Morgan County occurring between 11 am and 12:00 noon today including one pedestrian struck and killed while crossing the Highway on Hwy 62 (Knoxville Highway) just east of the Highway 116 intersection close to the Petros-Joyner school, which closed that section of the road for about two and half hours for the investigation by The Tennessee Highway Patrol. The victim has not been identified at this time.

MORGAN COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO