ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

That AI generated Seinfeld show has already been suspended from Twitch

By Ted Litchfield
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dXQzj_0keeBjtv00

Nothing, Forever , a Twitch experiment to create a constantly-streaming, algorithmically generated pastiche of Seinfeld, has been hit with a two-week suspension from Twitch. The exact cause has not been confirmed by Twitch, but according to Motherboard , the show's fans and creators believe it was over main character Larry Feinberg's AI-generated jokes about gay and trans people in a recent stream.

"There's like 50 people here and no one is laughing. Anyone have any suggestions?" The digital Feinberg asked in one of Nothing, Forever's riffs on Seinfeld's iconic standup openings. "I'm thinking about doing a bit about how being transgender is actually a mental illness, or how all liberals are secretly gay and want to impose their will on everyone."

Digging deeper, the algorithmically-generated roustabout pressed on: "Or something about how transgender people are ruining the fabric of society. But one one is laughing, so I'm going to stop."

Now, let's forget for a moment that this is a collection of algorithms producing a facsimile of human creative output and give Larry the benefit of the doubt: I first scan this as a meta-joke about how rants about trans people and the gay agenda are just not that funny. Maybe I've just been desensitized by all the freaky things people feel comfortable saying about trans people now, or their little tantrums over The Sims . There is also a now-inaccessible Twitch clip of Nothing, Forever apparently titled " what the hell is a homeless person ," so perhaps I'm giving Larry the T1000 too much credit.

And really, can you assign intent to a mathematical process that scrapes human output, reconfigures it, and spits it out back to you? This strikes me as a well-meaning but perhaps overwrought bit from a weaker episode of the Tonight Show, but is that exactly what closet transphobe Larry Feinbot wants me to think? Whatever the case, the joke and subsequent ban certainly put Twitch in an awkward position after the streaming platform shouted out Nothing, Forever on Twitter .

See more

The Thinking Machine Wearing the Guise of Larry Feinberg does actually still come off better than the real life Jerry Seinfeld, who dated a high school student when he was 39 , or Kramer actor Michael Richards, who infamously went on a racist tirade at the Laugh Factory in 2006. Julia Louis-Drefuss and Jason Alexander are still fine if anyone's keeping score, but you're on thin ice after that FTX ad Larry David!

As for old robo-Feinberg and the impossible task of ascertaining intent from an algorithmic output, you ever notice how these things just can't help but misbehave? It reminds me of when the internet taught a Meta chatbot to be racist last year, or when the internet taught a different, Microsoft chatbot to be racist in 2016. To avoid this behavior, these supposedly automated processes often need legions of cheap labor combing over results for anything objectionable.

Nothing, Forever will no doubt be back on Twitch at the end of its 14-day suspension—assuming its creators are unable to successfully appeal. Until then, perhaps consider checking out the beloved sitcom Seinfeld to fill the time.

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Calls Out Grammy Awards For Bad Bunny Closed Caption Blunder: ‘WTF Is This?’

50 Cent has called out the Grammy Awards for fumbling both Bad Bunny‘s performance and acceptance speech with their closed captioning. As many others took notice and consequently called it out on social media, the Recording Academy opted not to caption what Bad Bunny was saying when he spoke in Spanish, instead writing, “Speaking non-English” and “singing in non-English.”
The Jewish Press

Report: Neo-Nazi Elements Flock to Twitter Since Takeover by Elon Musk

A study by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) and the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) has found that extremist elements have viewed Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter as an opportunity to rejoin the social media platform en masse. The findings indicate that a sea change is taking place on...
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Gets Good News Despite Justin Roiland Controversy

Rick and Morty might be in the midst of some massive shifts due to everything happening with series co-creator Justin Roiland, but there's finally been some good news for the rest of the team working on the series as a new report is teasing that the series is still planning to go beyond its currently ...
The Independent

Voices: The sad truth is, John Cleese just isn’t funny any more

“Don’t mention the war!” And please, please don’t mention reviving the brilliant sitcom that gave birth to that phrase.But reviving the show has been mentioned by its creator, John Cleese. More than mentioned. He announced yesterday that he is bringing back Fawlty Towers. He will be writing it with his daughter, Camilla, a comedian, who will also star in the revival. The executive producer will be Rob Reiner of Spinal Tap fame.How my heart sank when I learned of this. Not because I disliked Fawlty Towers, but the opposite – because I loved it and continue to love it....
Vox

The case for Rick and Morty

Justin Roiland, who has voiced both Rick and Morty on Adult Swim’s sci-fi comedy cartoon Rick and Morty since 2013, won’t be doing that anymore. Adult Swim fired Roiland in late January after NBC broke the news that he was awaiting trial on two felony domestic violence charges. Roiland had been arrested in August 2020 and was formally arraigned and charged that October; the charges are one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, and/or deceit.
Advocate

DC Comics to Debut New Transgender, Nonbinary Superhero Next Week

In January, DC Comics revealed that a new trans, nonbinary superhero was about to make their debut. Now, the wait is over. On Valentine's Day, Circuit Breaker will be officially introduced with the release of Volume 1 of Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate. “Meet Jules Jordain (he/they, aka Circuit Breaker),” A.L....
intheknow.com

Man drives TikTok crazy with ‘underhand knock’ trend

A man on TikTok has challenged the way we knock on doors, and the Internet can’t handle it. The trend started on different platforms from different people, but the original came from the Reddit thread r/Showerthoughts. The subreddit describes itself as the place for “sharing those miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.”
morningbrew.com

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ boycott hit with backfiring jinx

The new Harry Potter video game, Hogwarts Legacy, isn’t even officially out yet and it’s already a top seller—despite J.K. Rowling detractors urging players to set down their controllers. One of the most anticipated single-player RPGs of the year (Zelda’s obviously No. 1) will be available for...
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

15K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy