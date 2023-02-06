Want to support Coronado’s public schools while also getting the chance to win a brand new 2023 golf cart? Then we’ve got just the ticket for you! Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) is thrilled to announce the return of their popular Opportunity Drawing Raffle, where one lucky winner will take home a 2023 Forester 4 LSV Lifted Golf Cart, valued at $13,750! The winner will be announced live on air at CSF’s 36th Annual “Top Buzz” Telethon on Thursday, March 16th!

CORONADO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO