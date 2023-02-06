Read full article on original website
WSP: inattention cause of motorcycle crash that sent one to hospital
YAKIMA, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I82 at milepost 33 near the Yakima city limits around 10:18 p.m. on February 9 that sent one person to the hospital. According to the WSP a motorcycle driven by a 56-year-old Yakima man...
Kennewick Police Investigating Three Separate But Similar Car Thefts
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police are asking for your help after three separate, but similar car thefts were reported in the city Thursday morning. Officers say the thefts shared a number of commonalities but were not thought to be related. All the vehicle thefts happened while the cars were unlocked and warming up in their respective owner's driveways, while they were unattended.
200 pounds of copper wire stolen in Mesa
MESA, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a suspect that stole 200 pounds of scrap copper wire from Big Bend Electric in Mesa. According to the FCSO the theft happened around 3:30 a.m. on February 9. The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera and the FCSO...
17 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
Failing grades were given to restaurants, meat markets and convenience store food service.
KPD, BC deputy prosecutor break down multiple DUI charges in Kennewick crash
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Despite the consequences of driving under the influence, some who get arrested continue to drive intoxicated. Police say they can’t catch every drunk driver, but if someone is arrested for multiple DUIs, some bigger consequences come to play. According to Sgt. Matt Newton with the...
Liquor Licenses – January 2023
Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Fiction, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. License type: curbside/delivery endorsement; cocktails/wine to-go; spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge+. Application type: new. Convergence Zone Cellars, 1339 Tapteal Drive, Suites 104/114, Richland. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters; farmers’ market wine sales. Application type: new.
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 8, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Family ‘willing to forgive’ hit-and-run driver who left their loved one to die on Hwy 240
“I just want them to know it’s not in our heart to punish.”
Plans underway for apartments, river dredging, road work, event center
Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
Man wanted in Richland shooting arrested in Las Vegas
RICHLAND, Wash. - The man wanted in a shooting and manhunt in January has been arrested in Las Vegas. The Richland Police Department said Michael Reep was arrested by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department F.A.S.T. team. By Erin Wencl.
Tri-Cities carpenter killed walking on the highway is identified. But who hit him?
His sister said he was heading home.
UPDATE: missing Benton County man located
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE FEBRUARY 8, 2023. 5:35 a.m. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Mark Hinkle was located around 5:40 p.m. on February 7. The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for Marc Hinkle, pictured, along with his family out of concern for his safety and mental wellbeing.
Salvaged Boats Are Up for Auction in Pasco
Boating season is almost here and if you’re looking for a screaming deal on a boat (more like a project), a salvaged boat, like this one in Pasco, could be yours. The definition of a salvaged boat varies but generally, it means the vessel has been damaged to the point where the cost to repair it is more than its current value or it has been declared a total loss by an insurance company. Salvaged boats are sold “as is” and the seller makes no warranties. If you buy a salvaged boat, you get the goods as they are and take full responsibility for repairs. It could be water damage, structural damage, engine damage, or if you’re lucky, minor blemishes from sitting in a yard too long (there’s one below). Whatever the case may be, you should visibly inspect the boat and learn everything you can about its past and current condition before you bid. Avoid bidding on anything that doesn’t have a clean title or investigate the boat further – make sure you can legally purchase it.
Moment of silence held at the Richland Fred Meyer on the one-year anniversary of the deadly shooting
RICHLAND, Wash. — One year since the shooting at the Richland Fred Meyer that killed one person and injured another. The moment of silence was held at exactly 11:03 a.m., the same time the shooting started a year ago today. I spoke with survivor Mark Hill, who was working...
Tri-Cities Roasts Man That Drives on WA Train Tracks & Gets Stuck
Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports of a small car stuck on the train tracks near Mesa Washington, posted pictures of the car, and the internet erupted!. Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports about a smaller Ford sedan stuck on railroad tracks outside of Mesa Washington. When officers arrived, they found the car stuck trying to drive between two tracks but had gotten stuck in the deep gravel and railroad ties. Luckily a passing train managed to slip by the car with what looks like inches to spare. The man got lucky and escaped the situation with the cost of a ticket from the cops, the cost of a tow, and then the internet embarrassment that exploded right after.
KPD car wrecked by driver suspected of DUI
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 9:53 p.m. on February 5 a Sergeant with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) was driving west on 10th and Rainier when they crashed into another vehicle. According to the KPD a vehicle driving south on Rainier failed to stop and was hit by the Sergeant in a...
Grandview PD’s new Flock cameras track license plates to find suspects
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Grandview Police Department is the latest law enforcement agency to set up Flock cameras to help track cars suspected to have been involved with crimes around the city. “If we have a suspect vehicle, now I have 20 eyes looking for it,” Assistant Chief Seth...
Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Catch Coffee Thief
Kennewick Police Department is asking for your help to identify a burglar who hit a pair of coffee shops in the city. Sunday February 5th, in the early morning hours, the man pictured in the surveillance photos is believed to have broken into two coffee businesses. Both of the coffee...
W Richland Theft Suspect ‘Clinks’ Stolen Booze Bottles From Store
West Richland Police are seeking to ID this suspect. Man allegedly stuffs pockets full of alcohol bottles. Police are seeking to ID and locate this man, who allegedly made off with quite a bit of booze. Around 1:18 AM last Friday, February 3rd, the man entered the Circle C store...
