Griffons capitalize on previous week; shooting for MIAA Tournament bid

Missouri Western sophomore center Matt Nunez tries to go up for a shot in a Jan. 10 game versus Fort Hays State in Looney Arena. File photo | News-Press NOW

It was a very successful previous week for the entirety of the Missouri Western basketball program, as both the men’s and women’s teams swept Washburn and Emporia State. While every win from here on out really plays a factor towards seeding for conference and national tournaments, the Griffon men needed these victories the most.

Missouri Western entered Feb. 1 competition against the Ichabods on a six-game losing streak, while Washburn was riding a five-game winning streak.