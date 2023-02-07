Read full article on original website
Related
chatsports.com
Unluckiest Atlanta Braves players from 2022
The term “unlucky” often gets looked at an excuse as to why a player underperformed. However, when analyzing numbers from a trend analysis point of view, you can tell when odds heavily favor a bounce back statistically over an extended period of time. The Atlanta Braves had a handful of players that fit into this category in 2022.
chatsports.com
The Rockies need to combat growing fan apathy
The Colorado Rockies are rapidly approaching their 30th anniversary season. Pitchers and catchers report next week, spring training is less than a month away, and baseball is truly on our doorstep. However, there has been a noticeable lack of fanfare both in the Mile High City and from the Rockies themselves. 30 years is a big milestone in the history of a franchise. The Rockies pulled out all the stops for their 25th anniversary celebrations in 2018 and yet for the big three-zero there’s been alarmingly little. The team hasn’t posted their 30th anniversary logo on any of their social media accounts.
chatsports.com
What the Will Benson trade means for the Guardians
The Guardians have opened up a spot on their 40-man roster and reduced the number of left-handed outfield prospects they have by trading former first-round pick, Will Benson, to the Cincinnati Reds. Cleveland selected Benson 14th overall in the 2016 draft as an 18-year-old, but development was not always a...
chatsports.com
Ole Miss Baseball 2023 Preview: Can any freshman step up right away?
The Ole Miss baseball title defense is set to kick off in only one more week. Goosebumps, folks. The Cup has already looked at who is returning and the transfers, but are there any freshman poised to have a big year like Hunter Elliott did?. According to Perfect Game, Ole...
chatsports.com
Texas and Oklahoma are joining the SEC. What does that mean for Mizzou’s football schedules?
News broke Thursday evening, February 9th that sent reverberations through the college sports terrain: Oklahoma and Texas would depart the Big 12 conference one year earlier than expected and join the SEC for the 2024 football season. While the news is momentous, it is hardly shocking; the only surprising thing about the announcement is how soon it came to last week’s report to the contrary, that the prairie powerhouses would stay in the Big 12 for the duration of their previous agreements.
chatsports.com
Here are all the Cubs who will play in the World Baseball Classic
Full rosters for teams representing the 20 countries participating in this year’s World Baseball Classic were revealed Thursday evening. You can find the complete rosters here, but since we are Cubs fans, I am going to provide you with a full list of Cubs who will be departing camp in Mesa to play in the WBC. (H/T to Josh for helping me compile this list.)
chatsports.com
No. 12 Tigers Head to No. 5 Ole Miss on Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The No. 12-ranked University of Memphis rifle team will head to Oxford, Miss. to face No. 5 Ole Miss on Saturday, Feb. 11. The match will get underway at 8 a.m., with live targets available at GoTigersGo.com. "We're really looking forward to getting on the road...
chatsports.com
4-star RB James Peoples reveals top six schools
Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice signed the top running back in the country in the 2023 cycle, but that is not stopping him from aiming high in the 2024 recruiting class. The Longhorns staff hosted some big time talent at the running back position in January for Junior Day...
chatsports.com
Michigan indirectly plays pivotal role in Texas, OU leaving Big 12 early for SEC
The Michigan Wolverines indirectly played a huge role in Texas and Oklahoma being allowed to leave the Big 12 early for the SEC. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the matchup between the Wolverines and Longhorns in 2024 — which was originally set to be played in Austin — will now be played in Ann Arbor. Michigan will then travel to Texas in 2027, the year Texas was originally going to go to U-M for its scheduled game.
chatsports.com
Guardians spring training battles: Infield/outfield bench roles
Guardians fans will have a fun spring training watching young players engage in an intense competition to earn the three bench roles available on Cleveland’s 2023 Opening Day roster. The Guardians’ starting nine players seem pretty set in stone. In whatever lineup order Tito prefers, Mike Zunino (if healthy),...
chatsports.com
Steelers 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Safeties
Draft season is here, ladies and gentleman, and BTSC is excited to bring you our exclusive NFL Draft Big Board for the third consecutive year! Between January and April, we will be giving you an in-depth look at over 250 prospects in this draft class, ranking and analyzing noteworthy prospects at each position.
chatsports.com
Super Bowl 2023 Picks: Will Chiefs or Eagles claim the NFL title?
Philadelphia Eagles, Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, National Football League (NFL) Super Bowl Sunday is nearly here, and this year’s game looks like it should be a good one. Currently, the Philadelphia Eagles are favored by just 1.5 points over the Kansas City Chiefs as the two teams who finished as the #1 seeds for the 2022 season meet in the big game in Arizona.
chatsports.com
Early favorites on the 2023 draft at each position on defense for the Cowboys.
The evaluation process leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft is still in the baby stages, but each and every one of us still have favorite prospects we would absolutely love to see end up with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s part of the reason why the draft process is so much fun. Everybody gets to compare notes and share who they’d like to see wearing the star in the not-too-distant future.
chatsports.com
Super Bowl 2023: Best picks, player props to consider for Eagles vs. Chiefs
Here comes Super Bowl Sunday! Want to make it a little more interesting with friends while cheering on the mighty Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5) DraftKings Sportsbook is back with plenty of odds and predictions for all those nooks and crannies of the game - the yards, touches, and other quirks to keep you engaged.
chatsports.com
A Late Season Look at the Sabres’ Playoff Prospects
Last July, in, Can the Sabres Finally End Their Playoff Drought?, I examined the team’s NHL Draft and free agency moves and looked at the franchise’s weak points. I felt that if Buffalo could keep up the production level the Sabres showed in the final two months of 2021-22, the team had a shot at the postseason. I also believed the roster needed a new captain and reliable goaltending.
chatsports.com
Longhorns Daily News: Join us in saying goodbye to Texas’ Quinn Ewers’ mullet
It was so young, so vulnerable to the world. It was an iconic mullet. Texas Longhorns rising redshirt sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers cut off his mullet earlier this week. It’s been a tough pill to swallow for those of us with native Texas roots. RIP, bleached-blonde mullet. Y’all my...
chatsports.com
This Day in Braves History: February 10
1920 - Lee Magee admits to NL president John Heydler that he tried to throw a game against the Boston Braves while he was with the Reds. Cincinnati eventually won the game in 13 innings. 1948 - The Boston Braves acquire outfielder Johnny Wyrostek from the Phillies in exchange for...
chatsports.com
Lane Kiffin, Hugh Freeze, and hoodies with hidden meanings
On Thursday morning, what’s left of the dysfunctional husk of Twitter was elated over the possibility that Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze appeared on a podcast livestream while wearing a hoodie with “WAP” in an Auburn-themed SEC logo. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was one of...
chatsports.com
The Value of Things: Free Agent Defensive Tackle Options for the Houston Texans
It’s a new day in Houston and that is true on any number of fronts. DeMeco Ryans has fans excited about Houston Texans football for the first time in years. The team has extra draft capital in the next two drafts from the Deshaun Watson trade. Arguably the best news is that they have nearly $40 million under the cap before free agency.
chatsports.com
No. 7 Duke Hits the Road for Jacksonville Saturday
Duke hits the road for the first time this season sporting a 2-0 record. The Blue Devils have scored 39 goals in their first two outings, while allowing just 15. Duke is outshooting opponents 54-36 overall in the two games. ¡ Jacksonville opened its 2023 campaign with a tough 12-7...
Comments / 0