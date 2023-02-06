Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Solvang Planning Commission Approves Sansum Clinic Medical Building Project
A two-story building for Sansum Clinic‘s expanded medical services into the Santa Ynez Valley received the Solvang Planning Commission’s approval on Monday night after a brief discussion about the building’s design. Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve the project’s development plan and other matters, with Aaron Petersen recusing...
Noozhawk
Goleta City Council to Consider Allowing Evening Events at Stow House
The Goleta City Council on Tuesday will consider a request from the Goleta Valley Historical Society to host private events as late as 10 p.m. at Stow House, the historic structure and grounds where events are currently not allowed to take place past sunset. According to the city staff report,...
Noozhawk
Casa del Herrero Sets Garden Hours for Members Only
For the first time, Casa del Herrero members will have exclusive access to self-guided garden hours on designated days. The Our Garden is Your Garden membership benefit begins in March. Reservations are required and picnics are encouraged. Reservation fees vary by membership level, and all members can include guests in...
Noozhawk
Disaster Recovery, Local Assistance Centers Closing in February
The Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC)/Local Assistance Centers (LAC) will be closing later this month in both north and south Santa Barbara County. The last day of operation for the Center at Direct Relief in Santa Barbara will be Wednesday, Feb. 15, with a temporary closure Feb. 8 through Feb. 10.
Noozhawk
Housing Authority of City of Santa Barbara Names Good Samaritan Shelter Partner of Year
The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) recently honored Good Samaritan Shelter as its 2022 Outstanding Community Partner of the Year. HACSB created its annual partner award as a way of recognizing and thanking organizations and businesses that help change lives for the better. Supportive services provided...
Noozhawk
Rainfall Replenishes Santa Barbara Water Supplies, But Planners Say Conservation Remains Key
Santa Barbara has enough water for at least the next three years, but city officials warn that the next drought is just around the corner. The City Council accepted a formal water update from the staff Tuesday, but the council also plans to return in the spring to rescind the Stage 2 Water Shortage Condition.
SLO County supervisors set rules for free overnight RV parking: ‘A win for everyone’
Here’s how the new SLO County camping regulations work.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County to Be Fined $6 Million for Too Many ‘Canaries in Coal Mine’
The canary in the coal mine for the state’s fractured mental health and criminal justice systems is yet another obscure bureaucratic acronym: IST, which stands for “incompetent to stand trial.” That’s a legal determination made by a judge after consulting with two psychiatrists and refers to people charged with a crime who are mentally incapable of understanding the charges against them or assisting in their own defense.
Noozhawk
Job Fair for Positions in Education to be Held in Santa Maria
The second of two two countywide job fairs connecting residents to a range of open positions in the education field will be hosted by the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at Santa Maria-Bonita School District Souza Center, 708 S. Miller St., Santa Maria. The first...
Noozhawk
Hundreds of Santa Barbara County Residents Apply for Storm-Related Federal Disaster Assistance
More than 1,000 residents have applied for storm-related FEMA assistance in Santa Barbara County, Emergency Management Director Kelly Hubbard said Tuesday. About $1.2 million has been approved so far, which is low compared with the number of applicants, and is expected to increase, she added. The Jan. 9 storm caused...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks Podcast: Steve Fort Breaks Down County Housing Element, Glen Annie Golf Club, La Cumbre Plaza
Senior Planner Steve Fort offers an expert view into Santa Barbara County’s proposed housing sites, and talks the benefits of a La Cumbre Plaza specific plan, and the role the California Coastal Commission plays in the housing conversation, in the latest episode of Santa Barbara Talks with Josh Molina.
Red Light Roundup 01/30 – 02/05/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. January 30, 2023. 14:20 — Austin...
Noozhawk
Allan Hancock College Unleashes Bulldog Bow-WOW Event for Students
Students at Allan Hancock College can have fun while learning about programs and services at a Bulldog Bow-WOW event, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Mechanics Bank Student Center (bldg. G) on the Santa Maria campus, 800 S. College Drive. Bulldog Bow-WOW offers new and current Hancock students a...
Noozhawk
Learn About Westmont Nursing Program
Westmont ASBN Nursing invites those who are interested to an information session, 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Westmont Downtown Nursing Campus, 26 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara. During the event, participants will meet with program faculty and staff, tour the facilities, and ask questions relevant to the program,...
Noozhawk
Community Center Serves Guadalupe, Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast
Thanks to a partnership between the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast and the city of Guadalupe, the newly renovated community center at LeRoy Park is now the Ron Estabillo Clubhouse. This is the third Boys & Girls Club clubhouse operating in Guadalupe. The Memorandum of Understanding between...
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County's Cachuma Lake conditionally reopens to boaters
Cachuma Lake reservoir as of Monday morning has reopened to water vessels after a month-long closure due to efforts to remove tons of storm-related debris that Park officials say is not completely cleared. While tons of debris have successfully been removed, large amounts of debris and other submerged objects are...
Noozhawk
Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series Showcases Young Local Musicians
The Santa Ynez Valley Concert series will present its first Young Artist Showcase, Beethoven and His Contemporaries, 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 at St. Marks-in-the-Valley Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. The free concert will feature top talent from Santa Barbara County private teaching studios who were recommended by their...
Two art businesses vandalized in San Luis Obispo
Two San Luis Obispo businesses are dealing with vandalism damage after a person used a rock to shatter their glass windows.
Noozhawk
Probation Chief Joining County Executive Office to Oversee Public Safety, Health-Related Departments
Probation Chief Tanja Heitman is leaving the department for a new position in the Santa Barbara County Executive Office, where she’ll oversee the public safety and health and human services departments. Her new position includes responsibilities held by former assistant CEO Barney Melekian, a former undersheriff and police chief...
Noozhawk
Historic Landmarks Commission Finally Gets Chance to Weigh in on Outdoor Dining Structures on State Street
On Jan. 1, 2024, the outdoor dining parklets on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara go away. The Santa Barbara Historic Landmarks Commission met last week to discuss what State Street should look like during the time when the Economic Recovery Extension and. Transition Ordinance expires Dec. 31, 2023, and...
