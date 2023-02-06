Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 5 Will Premiere Early on HBO Max
Fans of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) will get to see them early next week if they're subscribed to HBO Max. The Last of Us will premiere Episode 5 two days early on Friday, February 10 exclusively on the streamer and HBO On Demand before airing on the linear network at its usual time on Sunday, February 12.
Yellowstone to Reportedly End With Matthew McConaughey Starring in Franchise Extension
A new day might be dawning on Yellowstone. On Monday, reports began to swirl indicating that the Paramount Network series could soon be ending in its current form. According to the reports, co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan is reportedly working with the network, as well as Paramount Global, to end the series, and subsequently launch ...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Opens Up About That Brutal Fight Between Summer and Beth
It has been building up for a while now, and the tension finally boiled over too far as Yellowstone’s Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Summer (Piper Perabo) went head to head in a brutal battle in the neo-western drama’s fifth season. Now, Piper Perabo is delving deep into the brutal brawl between the two adversaries. Noting that she and Reilly started training for this moment a month before filming.
‘1923’: Harrison Ford Reveals Season 2 Plans for ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff
Today is a good day for fans of Taylor Sheridan’s beloved Yellowstone franchise. Not only did the series execs announce that the most recently dropped spinoff, 1923, will return for a second season, but Harrison Ford also revealed that he will remain in the lead role. The Jacob Dutton...
Is Kevin Costner Leaving ‘Yellowstone’? Here’s Why Season 5 Could Be His Last
Rumors have been swirling that Yellowstone star Kevin Costner might be leaving the show after Season 5, but is there any substance to them? Read on while we lay out the argument that this could, in fact, be his final year playing the iconic role of John Dutton. Why Would...
Paramount Responds to ‘Yellowstone’ Cancellation & Kevin Costner Departure Rumors: Report
In a direct response to Outsider, Paramount has addressed the future of Yellowstone and what we can expect moving forward. On Monday, Deadline dropped a bombshell article citing everything from the ending of Yellowstone with Season 5 to a disgruntled Kevin Costner being replaced with Matthew McConaughey. As the biggest entertainment shocker to hit in recent memory, the report has spread like wildfire. But is any of it true?
‘Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley Reveals the Worst Mistake Jamie Dutton Has Ever Made
Part of what makes Wes Bentley‘s Yellowstone character Jamie Dutton so captivating is that he is so inherently flawed. Across five seasons of Yellowstone, Jamie Dutton has made mistake after mistake, intentionally or not. Now, with the hit Western drama on a months-long hiatus, Wes Bentley has revealed Jamie Dutton’s worst mistake in the series so far.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Ditches Dutton Ranch for Family Trip to Pandora: PHOTOS
It’s very rare that Yellowstone fans get to see Cole Hauser‘s Rip Wheeler anywhere but on the Dutton Ranch. However, with the show on hiatus until summer 2023, the 47-year-old actor ditched his character’s leather-fringed chaps and cowboy hat completely, instead taking a fun family trip to Disney, and making a special stop in Animal Kingdom’s Pandora. See the Yellowstone star’s photos below.
One Chicago Fire Character Just Saved The Day From Beyond Another Grave, And Another Might Be Gone
The day was saved on Chicago Fire by a character who is no longer even alive.
The Last of Us actor Annie Wersching has died
Wersching, who also had prominent roles in Star Trek: Picard, The Rookie, and 24, voiced Tess in the original videogame.
‘Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan Leaving ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Might Be the Best Thing That Ever Happened to TV
Before Taylor Sheridan‘s name became synonymous with the Yellowstone universe, he was known for his role as Deputy Chief David... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan Leaving ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Might Be the Best Thing That Ever Happened to TV appeared first on Outsider.
McConaughey in Montana? New ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1944’
We have been hearing rumors of the possible departure of Kevin Costner from the hit television drama "Yellowstone." The modern day western has taken the world by storm, and has really put Montana on the map. But, as we gear up for the second part of season 5 to air this summer, know that it might be the last.
Narcity
A TikToker Shared Why She Moved To Calgary From Vancouver & People In BC Got Defensive AF
A TikToker who explained her reasons for moving back to Calgary from Vancouver is getting heat from people in B.C. Madi Wood told Narcity she'd received a lot of negativity on the video, which was based on her own personal experiences of living in Calgary and Vancouver. In the TikTok,...
Narcity
Finn Wolfhard From 'Stranger Things' Surprised Staff At A Toronto Restaurant This Week
Another celebrity was recently spotted in Toronto, adding to a growing list boasting of Pamela Anderson and Will Ferrell. Finn Wolfhard, a star from Stranger Things, recently surprised the staff at a Mexican restaurant in Old Toronto by showing up. He was spotted with a group at La Cantina Del...
Yellowstone Prequel ‘1923’ Officially Renewed For A Second Season
Looks like 1923 is going round two. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount+ announced that the Yellowstone prequel series has been renewed for a second season, after the show’s record breaking first season. 1923 is led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, who play the roles of Jacob and Cara Dutton. The show is about the trials and tribulations of the Dutton family, following World War I, Prohibition, the beginning of The Great Depression, and the emergence of new sicknesses. Before the show premiered on December 18th, […] The post Yellowstone Prequel ‘1923’ Officially Renewed For A Second Season first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Is Yellowstone ending? New report suggests not, but the main cast might get a new addition
Paramount weighs in on rumors that Kevin Costner is stepping away from the popular drama series
Prevention
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Set
It will be several long months until the next new episode of Yellowstone airs. Luckily, actress Kelsey Asbille (who stars as Monica Dutton) stepped up to give us some behind-the-scenes photos to keep us occupied as we wonder what will happen between feuding siblings Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Beth (Kelly Reilly).
Hit US crime drama returning to screens with grisly new spin-off series
CLASSIC US crime drama Dexter is heading back to screens with the announcement of a brand new spin-off series. A brand new spin-off from the hit drama, title Origins, will show Dexter Morgan's transformation into the accomplished serial killer. American network Showtime announced the launch of the new programme as...
Narcity
People On TikTok Are Riled Up After A Calgary Local Shared Her Biggest 'Ick' About The City
A Calgary TikToker shared a video on her biggest "ick" about the city and drivers might already be pretty familiar with it. Jordan Olson posted the TikTok about one of her biggest issues with Calgary and it's all about the death of the courtesy wave. You know when you're driving...
‘Yellowstone’ Without Kevin Costner? Or Are We Being Played? [Dutton Rules]
Reports that Kevin Costner is leaving Yellowstone may be premature. Deadline shares that negotiations between TV's John Dutton and Paramount have stalled, but it's possible someone is doing what people do when two parties reach an impasse:. He or she leaks it to the press. The television and film trade...
Comments / 0