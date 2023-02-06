Looks like 1923 is going round two. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount+ announced that the Yellowstone prequel series has been renewed for a second season, after the show’s record breaking first season. 1923 is led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, who play the roles of Jacob and Cara Dutton. The show is about the trials and tribulations of the Dutton family, following World War I, Prohibition, the beginning of The Great Depression, and the emergence of new sicknesses. Before the show premiered on December 18th, […] The post Yellowstone Prequel ‘1923’ Officially Renewed For A Second Season first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

