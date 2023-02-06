ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Collider

'The Last of Us' Episode 5 Will Premiere Early on HBO Max

Fans of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) will get to see them early next week if they're subscribed to HBO Max. The Last of Us will premiere Episode 5 two days early on Friday, February 10 exclusively on the streamer and HBO On Demand before airing on the linear network at its usual time on Sunday, February 12.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Opens Up About That Brutal Fight Between Summer and Beth

It has been building up for a while now, and the tension finally boiled over too far as Yellowstone’s Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Summer (Piper Perabo) went head to head in a brutal battle in the neo-western drama’s fifth season. Now, Piper Perabo is delving deep into the brutal brawl between the two adversaries. Noting that she and Reilly started training for this moment a month before filming.
Outsider.com

Paramount Responds to ‘Yellowstone’ Cancellation & Kevin Costner Departure Rumors: Report

In a direct response to Outsider, Paramount has addressed the future of Yellowstone and what we can expect moving forward. On Monday, Deadline dropped a bombshell article citing everything from the ending of Yellowstone with Season 5 to a disgruntled Kevin Costner being replaced with Matthew McConaughey. As the biggest entertainment shocker to hit in recent memory, the report has spread like wildfire. But is any of it true?
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Ditches Dutton Ranch for Family Trip to Pandora: PHOTOS

It’s very rare that Yellowstone fans get to see Cole Hauser‘s Rip Wheeler anywhere but on the Dutton Ranch. However, with the show on hiatus until summer 2023, the 47-year-old actor ditched his character’s leather-fringed chaps and cowboy hat completely, instead taking a fun family trip to Disney, and making a special stop in Animal Kingdom’s Pandora. See the Yellowstone star’s photos below.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Prequel ‘1923’ Officially Renewed For A Second Season

Looks like 1923 is going round two. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount+ announced that the Yellowstone prequel series has been renewed for a second season, after the show’s record breaking first season. 1923 is led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, who play the roles of Jacob and Cara Dutton. The show is about the trials and tribulations of the Dutton family, following World War I, Prohibition, the beginning of The Great Depression, and the emergence of new sicknesses. Before the show premiered on December 18th, […] The post Yellowstone Prequel ‘1923’ Officially Renewed For A Second Season first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TENNESSEE STATE
Prevention

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Set

It will be several long months until the next new episode of Yellowstone airs. Luckily, actress Kelsey Asbille (who stars as Monica Dutton) stepped up to give us some behind-the-scenes photos to keep us occupied as we wonder what will happen between feuding siblings Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Beth (Kelly Reilly).

