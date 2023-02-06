Read full article on original website
Related
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
Daily Beast
Adam Kinzinger: It’s ‘Just a Fact’ That Kevin McCarthy’s a ‘Piece of Shit’
Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger didn’t mince words this week while describing newly minted Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, saying it was merely a “fact” that his ex-boss is a “piece of shit.”. Kinzinger, who recently joined CNN after exiting Congress this month, talked this...
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
Democrats name Schiff and Swalwell to Intelligence panel despite McCarthy's threats
WASHINGTON — Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries tapped Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell to continue serving on the House Intelligence Committee on Monday, teeing up a long-anticipated fight with Speaker Kevin McCarthy who has vowed to block the pair from keeping their seats on the powerful panel. The move...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
DOJ asked Biden team not to investigate the classified docs further: Report
Upon learning about President Joe Biden's classified documents, the Justice Department reportedly initially asked his team to refrain from further examining the files or other possibly relevant material at different locations.
Six lies Biden will tell in his State of the Union
When President Joe Biden stands before Congress and issues his State of the Union address Tuesday night, he will proclaim victory on the nation’s economy. Most Americans are going to wonder what country he’s talking about. Yes, the jobs market is strong, and that’s good news. But sorry, Mr. President: The American economy is not strong. It isn’t even good. The last two years have been pretty rotten on almost every metric: the squeeze on family finances, inflation, immigration, declining test scores in schools, the budget deficit and debt, out-of-control government. Here are six fibs you’re very likely to hear the president...
Washington Examiner
No, President Biden, it wasn’t a virus that closed schools in 2021. It was the Democrats
President Joe Biden began his State of the Union address with a message of hope and resurgence, “progress and resilience.”. “Two years ago, our economy was reeling. As I stand here tonight, we have created a record 12 million new jobs, more jobs created in two years than any president has ever created in four years. Two years ago, COVID had shut down our businesses, closed our schools, and robbed us of so much. Today, COVID no longer controls our lives.”
State of the Union shouting: What lawmakers yelled out
As President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a number of lawmakers made their thoughts known with shouts and heckles. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), after warning his members to not interrupt the president, visibly tried to quiet Republicans who yelled out in the middle of the address. ‘Close the…
Hot mic catches President Biden telling Cuban lawmaker he has to talk to him 'about Cuba'
As President Biden was mingling with House and Senate lawmakers following his State of the Union address, he told Sen. Bob Menendez that he needed to speak with him about Cuba.
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
msn.com
Reps. Greene, Gosar lost committee seats over extremist comments. Under McCarthy, they’re back.
Two Republican lawmakers who were previously expelled from House committees over their extremist or violent remarks have been given committee assignments again, days after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) won the gavel. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) will be seated on the Homeland Security Committee and Rep. Paul A. Gosar...
LARRY KUDLOW: Biden's State of the Union was a third-rate huckster speech
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow dissects President Biden's State of the Union address on Wednesday's "Kudlow."
Kamala Harris pressed by ABC, CBS over poor Biden poll numbers: Biden making American 'lives worse'
CBS and ABC anchors pressed Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday on the polling showing that many Americans feel that Biden administration policies are hurting the country.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy’s newly appointed sergeant at arms opposed installing security fencing around the Capitol for Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
The fencing went up over the weekend. Security split: The Capitol Police Board, a three-member body that makes security decisions for the Capitol complex, split 2-1 last week in favor of erecting a temporary security fence ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, according to two people familiar with the decision.
msn.com
In 2024, Republicans may regret McCarthy’s 2023 deal-making
Striking a deal with hard-line conservatives may have won Kevin McCarthy the House speakership, but some strategists are warning that the concessions he made may tank the Republican Party's shot in the 2024 elections by alienating moderate and suburban voters. McCarthy became House speaker in the early morning hours of...
DeSantis ridicules Biden's off script oil and gas comments at State of the Union, slams energy policy
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis mocked President Biden's statement at the State of the Union address Tuesday that the U.S. needs oil and gas production for the next decade.
Jill Biden caught fundraising during Biden's State of the Union speech
The fundraising text signed by First Lady Jill Biden was sent only 20 minutes into her husband's address to Congress.
WATCH: Karine Jean-Pierre blames Trump economy for people still struggling
When White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked on The View about the record number of people who claim to be struggling more financially, she attributed it to the economy handed to President Joe Biden by former President Donald Trump.
Comments / 0