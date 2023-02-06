ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Six lies Biden will tell in his State of the Union

When President Joe Biden stands before Congress and issues his State of the Union address Tuesday night, he will proclaim victory on the nation’s economy. Most Americans are going to wonder what country he’s talking about. Yes, the jobs market is strong, and that’s good news. But sorry, Mr. President: The American economy is not strong. It isn’t even good. The last two years have been pretty rotten on almost every metric: the squeeze on family finances, inflation, immigration, declining test scores in schools, the budget deficit and debt, out-of-control government. Here are six fibs you’re very likely to hear the president...
Washington Examiner

No, President Biden, it wasn’t a virus that closed schools in 2021. It was the Democrats

President Joe Biden began his State of the Union address with a message of hope and resurgence, “progress and resilience.”. “Two years ago, our economy was reeling. As I stand here tonight, we have created a record 12 million new jobs, more jobs created in two years than any president has ever created in four years. Two years ago, COVID had shut down our businesses, closed our schools, and robbed us of so much. Today, COVID no longer controls our lives.”
The Hill

State of the Union shouting: What lawmakers yelled out

As President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a number of lawmakers made their thoughts known with shouts and heckles.  Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), after warning his members to not interrupt the president, visibly tried to quiet Republicans who yelled out in the middle of the address. ‘Close the…
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy’s newly appointed sergeant at arms opposed installing security fencing around the Capitol for Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

The fencing went up over the weekend. Security split: The Capitol Police Board, a three-member body that makes security decisions for the Capitol complex, split 2-1 last week in favor of erecting a temporary security fence ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, according to two people familiar with the decision.
COLORADO STATE
msn.com

In 2024, Republicans may regret McCarthy’s 2023 deal-making

Striking a deal with hard-line conservatives may have won Kevin McCarthy the House speakership, but some strategists are warning that the concessions he made may tank the Republican Party's shot in the 2024 elections by alienating moderate and suburban voters. McCarthy became House speaker in the early morning hours of...
CALIFORNIA STATE

