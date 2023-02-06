Read full article on original website
KTVB
Kylie Jenner Kisses Son Aire in New Video: See His Side-by-Side Comparison With Sister Stormi
Kylie Jenner has so much love for her sunshine! On Tuesday, the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to share some precious videos featuring her and Travis Scott’s 1-year-old son, Aire. In the clips, Kylie holds her baby boy as they dance in the sunlight while Stephen Sanchez’s...
KTVB
John Legend Shares Special Meaning Behind Newborn Daughter Esti's Name
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen gave their newborn daughter a name with a lot of meaning. The couple welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens last month, and Legend talks about the little girl's special name during an interview on Thursday's episode The Jennifer Hudson Show. "My great-grandmother was named Esther, and my...
KTVB
‘Love Is Blind’ Star Alexa Lemieux Talks Weight Criticisms and What Husband Brennon First Thought of Her Body
Love might be blind, but prior to season 3 of the Netflix reality dating show, Love Is Blind, the production was criticized for not featuring diverse body types on the show. That changed with contestant Alexa Alfia, who later tied the knot with Brennon Lemieux and took his last name. The insurance agency owner was praised for embracing her curves and loving her body, despite not fitting into the proportions previously featured on the show. But in a new interview, Alexa points out that she's not even considered to be "plus sized."
KTVB
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir Davis Welcome Daughter Iceland -- See the First Photos
Gucci Mane is the proud father of a baby girl! On Thursday, the 42-year-old rapper posted pics of him and his wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir Davis, spending time with their newborn. "Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy 2/8/23 7lbs 2oz ICELAND DAVIS ❤️❤️ #Daddyprincess 👑," he captioned the family photos.
KTVB
Gretchen Rossi Posts Special Moment Daughter Had With Slade Smiley's Son Grayson Before His Death
Gretchen Rossi is remembering her stepson. On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum shared a series of videos, featuring Slade Smiley's late son, Grayson Smiley-Arroyo, and her and Slade's 3-year-old daughter, Skyler, sharing a special moment. In the clips posted to Instagram, Grayson sits on a bed surrounded by toys as his little sister hands him different items.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
KTVB
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Pics of 'Precious' Newborn Son
Heather Rae El Moussa is giving fans a peek at her son! One month after the 35-year-old Selling Sunset star and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, announced the arrival of their baby boy, Heather took to Instagram to share photos of the newborn. In the post, Heather shared a shot...
KTVB
Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Her Engagement and Flashes Her Ring : Pics
Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed her engagement to MLB star Cole Tucker and is now showing off the massive diamond ring!. The 34-year-old actress took Instagram on Thursday and posted a photo with her and Cole. It appears the photo was taken in Paris, as the iconic Eiffel Tower can be seen far in the background. In the first photo, Cole's hugging Hudgens while she flips her engagement ring finger. The next photo shows a close-up of the ring, and it's a doozy!
KTVB
Kate Hudson Gives Rare Interview About Her Marriage to Chris Robinson
Kate Hudson is opening up about her past marriage in a rare interview. The 43-year-old Glass Onion star spoke with longtime pals Erin and Sara Foster on their You're Doing Fine... Just Keep Going podcast when the subject of her relationship with ex-husband Chris Robinson came up. She said that...
KTVB
Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro Pose for Rare Photo with Daughter Delilah
Benicio del Toro and Kimberly Stewart hit the streets of Puerto Rico and it truly was a family affair, not just because they brought along their 11-year-old daughter, but also because Kimberly's dad, Rod Stewart, came along for the outing!. The 55-year-old actor and Kimberly posed for a rare photo...
KTVB
Michael B. Jordan Shares How He Got Through Lori Harvey Breakup and If He's Really on a Dating App
First-time director Michael B. Jordan has a lot on his plate and finding love on a dating app is currently not at the top of the list. The actor, who is pulling double duty as star and filmmaker for the upcoming Creed III, clarified for CBS News' Gayle King that he was "joking" when he said he's using the Raya dating app during his Saturday Night Live debut.
KTVB
Kyle Richards Reveals She's Nearly 7 Months Sober
Kyle Richards is opening up about her sobriety and how she's not missing alcohol one bit. During a Q&A session with her Instagram followers earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed she's coming up on seven months without alcohol. In her Stories, captured by People, the 54-year-old posted a direct message from a fan asking how her break from alcohol's been going.
KTVB
This 'Summer I Turned Pretty' Star Lands Role as Aaron in 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie
This is so fetch. The upcoming Mean Girls musical movie has tapped Christopher Briney to play Aaron Samuels. According to Deadline, Briney, the star of The Summer I Turned Pretty, is one of several additions to the musical adaptation. Senior Year's Avantika and Love, Victor's Bebe Wood are also set to join the cast, playing Regina George's Plastics disciples Karen and Gretchen.
KTVB
Kaley Cuoco Says Her Pregnancy Was Written Last Minute Into Her 'Based on a True Story' Role (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco's pregnancy isn't slowing her down! The 37-year-old actress is once again starring in a Priceline Super Bowl commercial this year and is also taking on the role of Ava Bartlett in Peacock's upcoming show, Based on a True Story. Cuoco's latest TV series will explore America's obsession with...
KTVB
Lea Michele Mocks Rumor She Doesn't Know How to Read in Funny TikTok About Barbra Streisand's Upcoming Memoir
Lea Michele has a deadline! The 36-year-old Funny Girl star poked fun at a viral rumor that she doesn't know how to read in a new TikTok video. The actress posted a photo of the news that Barbra Streisand -- one of Michele's idols who originated the role of Fanny Brice on Broadway -- is releasing a memoir this fall.
KTVB
Madonna Reacts to Criticism of How She Looked at GRAMMYs
Madonna didn't let her critics get in the way of her good time. On Sunday, the 64-year-old music icon made a special appearance at the 65th GRAMMY Awards to the delight of her fans and fellow musicians. However, some viewers decided to take aim at her appearance during the ceremony....
KTVB
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Were Well Aware of His GRAMMYs Meme, Awards Show Seat Filler Says
Ben Affleck may have looked aloof sitting next to Jennifer Lopez at Sunday night's GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, but according to a seat filler who sat next to the couple, the actor couldn't have been more lovey-dovey with J.Lo. A woman who goes by @almostanna on TikTok recalled the...
KTVB
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Recap: Raven Gets Real About SK's Alleged Cheating After Second Proposal
Spoiler alert: Proceed with caution if you have not watched the season 3 Love Is Blind: After the Altar special. Once again, Netflix waited a little too long to release its After the Altar special forLove Is Blind. The special for season 2 failed to show that both of the couples who tied the knot eventually filed for divorce before the special even premiered, therefore missing out on the very drama the fans were likely tuning in for.
KTVB
Melanie Lynskey Claps Back After Model Adrianne Curry Criticizes Her 'Last of Us' Character's Body Type
Melanie Lynskey is taking charge, just like Kathleen, her character in The Last of Us. The 45-year-old actress made her debut on the HBO dystopian drama on Sunday as the leader of a Kansas City-based revolution, and many were surprised by her take on the new role. On Wednesday, Lynskey...
