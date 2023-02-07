Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergProvo, UT
Pho King Orem Serves Pho and Other Vietnamese FoodS. F. MoriOrem, UT
Dugins West Is a Store on Main Street in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Utah
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Popular food chain opening another new location in Utah
A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Utah next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Utah restaurant location in Sandy, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
tourcounsel.com
The Gateway | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah
The Gateway is a large, open-air retail, residential, and office complex in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is centered on the historic Union Pacific Depot on the west side of Downtown Salt Lake City between 50 North and 200 South streets and between 400 and 500 West streets. Rio Grande Street has been the site of many special events and becomes a one-way street and heads north through the center.
Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping Mall
Adaptations for the new store are ongoing, and an announcement of a proposed opening date is expected in the near-future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Target.com, and KSINewsRadio.com.
ABC 4
Crews called to possible toxic cloud in Spanish Fork
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews in Spanish Fork responded to an industrial building near 1900 North and 300 East to investigate a potentially toxic cloud on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Spanish Fork Fire & EMS said they responded to the call just before 11 p.m. and called the...
Gephardt Daily
Potentially toxic Spanish Fork resin cloud draws huge hazmat response, evacuation
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fabrication plant was evacuated and a large hazmat response generated when a resin cloud formed inside the factory late Wednesday night. All 22 workers evacuated as emergency crews were dispatched at 10:37 p.m. to the Klune Industries plant at...
KSLTV
Popular SLC Greek restaurant closed from flood can’t reopen for weeks
SALT LAKE CITY — A popular Salt Lake City Greek restaurant closed because of a flood says it could still be weeks before they can reopen, during what’s normally their busiest time of year. Manoli’s is known for great Greek dishes, and warm hospitality. Husband and wife owners...
tourcounsel.com
City Creek Center | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah
The City Creek Center (CCC) is a mixed-use development with an upscale open-air shopping center, office and residential buildings, fountain, and simulated creek near Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is an undertaking by Property Reserve, Inc. (PRI), the commercial real estate division of the Corporation of the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCI).
Utah city ranked as LEAST glamorous in the country
Glamorous might not be the first word that pops into your head when you think of Utah but one area, in particular, has been ranked as the least glamorous city in the U.S.
Daily Herald
Minerva Teichert estate sues LDS Church for the second time over art
On Jan. 30, the Minerva Teichert estate filed a second complaint against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. This time, the suit is in California and Brigham Young University, the BYU Museum of Art, Deseret Book Co., Desert Management Corp. and Latter-Day Home LLC are also being targeted in the legal action.
5 Important Things I Learned Driving To Salt Lake City From Twin Falls
I was born and raised in Utah and hopefully, you don't judge me too harshly for that. I still have a lot of family members down in Salt Lake City so I've made the drive dozens of times over the last 15 years. What Is The Drive Like From Idaho...
kjzz.com
Payson rallies around 84-year-old Walmart greeter who claims he was abruptly fired
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Long-time Utah Walmart greeter Thane Telford went back to the Payson store on Thursday, but this time he was across the parking lot as an ex-employee—fired, he said, just the day before. Friends and family joined him waving to customers and members of the...
Park City Mountain Resort employee found dead in his apartment
A Park City Mountain Resort employee was found dead at an apartment complex on Tuesday morning.
wvcjournal.com
Luxury housing complex to be built near Valley Fair Mall
This rendering shows what the completed Back 9 apartments west of Costco in West Valley City will look like when finished in 2024. (Courtesy Timberlane Partners) It’s another step in the development of the heart of West Valley City. A large luxury apartment complex is in the early stages...
ABC 4
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Mendenhall Provides More Homeless Shelters During …. Homeless shelter advocates claim the city is providing more shelters during the All-Star Weekend to "hide the homeless." Latest on Skiing. House Bill 4.15 Sherry...
upr.org
The LDS Church and the Great Salt Lake on Behind the Headlines
How The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints could have a say in the Great Salt Lake’s survival. Utah students barked like dogs at Asian American and Polynesian basketball players. And officials gear up to again promote crosswalk flags in Salt Lake City, but some question how effective they are.
Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In Utah
Reader's Digest lists the most romantic restaurant in every state.
LDS Church hits brakes on request to change Heber Valley dark sky rules
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is putting its request to change local dark sky rules on hold for the time being. After requesting in November to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code, the LDS Church still has no date to appear in front of the county’s planning commission.
ksl.com
Plan seeks to keep homeless off Salt Lake streets during NBA All-Star Weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Homeless advocates in Salt Lake City say they have been offered money to temporarily house homeless people during the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. "They're trying to show the world, the NBA, everybody that Salt Lake City is this clean and pristine place that is vibrant — and any kind of homelessness situation will bring down that vibrance and will bring down the image that our mayor wants to portray to the world," said Carl Moore of Our Unsheltered Relatives.
BYU Newsnet
New study identifies benefits, drawbacks of missionary service gap time for Utah women
The Utah Women in Leadership Project released a brief from research conducted by two BYU employees about the benefits and drawbacks that gap time for missionary service has on women attending college in Utah. The study collected data from 17,402 female BYU students who enrolled at BYU between fall 2007...
Comments / 1