Popular food chain opening another new location in Utah

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Utah next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Utah restaurant location in Sandy, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
Joel Eisenberg

Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping Mall

Adaptations for the new store are ongoing, and an announcement of a proposed opening date is expected in the near-future. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, Target.com, and KSINewsRadio.com.
ABC 4

Crews called to possible toxic cloud in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews in Spanish Fork responded to an industrial building near 1900 North and 300 East to investigate a potentially toxic cloud on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Spanish Fork Fire & EMS said they responded to the call just before 11 p.m. and called the...
Daily Herald

Minerva Teichert estate sues LDS Church for the second time over art

On Jan. 30, the Minerva Teichert estate filed a second complaint against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. This time, the suit is in California and Brigham Young University, the BYU Museum of Art, Deseret Book Co., Desert Management Corp. and Latter-Day Home LLC are also being targeted in the legal action.
Luxury housing complex to be built near Valley Fair Mall

This rendering shows what the completed Back 9 apartments west of Costco in West Valley City will look like when finished in 2024. (Courtesy Timberlane Partners) It’s another step in the development of the heart of West Valley City. A large luxury apartment complex is in the early stages...
ABC 4

Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan

Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Mendenhall Provides More Homeless Shelters During …. Homeless shelter advocates claim the city is providing more shelters during the All-Star Weekend to "hide the homeless." Latest on Skiing. House Bill 4.15 Sherry...
The LDS Church and the Great Salt Lake on Behind the Headlines

How The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints could have a say in the Great Salt Lake’s survival. Utah students barked like dogs at Asian American and Polynesian basketball players. And officials gear up to again promote crosswalk flags in Salt Lake City, but some question how effective they are.
Plan seeks to keep homeless off Salt Lake streets during NBA All-Star Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Homeless advocates in Salt Lake City say they have been offered money to temporarily house homeless people during the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. "They're trying to show the world, the NBA, everybody that Salt Lake City is this clean and pristine place that is vibrant — and any kind of homelessness situation will bring down that vibrance and will bring down the image that our mayor wants to portray to the world," said Carl Moore of Our Unsheltered Relatives.
