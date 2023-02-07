SALT LAKE CITY — Homeless advocates in Salt Lake City say they have been offered money to temporarily house homeless people during the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. "They're trying to show the world, the NBA, everybody that Salt Lake City is this clean and pristine place that is vibrant — and any kind of homelessness situation will bring down that vibrance and will bring down the image that our mayor wants to portray to the world," said Carl Moore of Our Unsheltered Relatives.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO