FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
AAUW chapter hosting Feb. 11 program on art of Madhubani painting
AAUW Edmonds Sno-King chapter is sponsoring a Washington Humanities program: The Ancient Art of Madhubani Painting by Deepti Agrawal. The free talk and demonstration will be given in Edmonds College Snohomish Hall, Room 338, on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. For generations, women of a small region...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Council considers speeding fine increase, hears waste management options
At its Feb. 6 work session, the Lynnwood City Council considered two proposed ordinances from the Lynnwood Police Department and heard a plan from the city’s public works department to address challenges at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Councilmembers also discussed Lynnwood’s agreement with the Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO) to see if any updates were needed, since the agreement was signed 28 years ago.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds School District names Dr. Rebecca Miner as permanent superintendent
Miner was selected by the school board last spring to be the interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year. “The board feels strongly Dr. Miner is the right fit to guide our district through our strategic plan,” said School Board President Dr. Nancy Katims. “Throughout the superintendent search process, we have listened to our community and they have expressed a high degree of confidence in Dr. Miner and her leadership.”
lynnwoodtoday.com
BECU Foundation grants $10,000 to Parkview Services
Lynnwood’s Parkview Services was among seven nonprofit organizations that received a $10,000 housing stability grant from the BECU Foundation. The funds are intended to help prevent homelessness in BECU’s service areas and support financial well-being. Parkview Services provides homebuyer education classes, down payment assistance programs, counseling for individuals...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds duo continues to spread word about search and rescue K9 work
American Humane 2022 Search and Rescue dog Keb and her owner Suzanne Elshult continue to make local appearances regarding the important work search and rescue K9 volunteer teams do. Keb’s adventures are chronicled in the recently released book, A Dog’s Devotion (Lyons Press 2022). The Edmonds duo of Keb and...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Meet Your Match dog adoption event at Peace of Mind Brewing Feb. 11
Peace of Mind Brewing is setting up perfect pairs before Valentine’s Day at the Meet Your Match dog adoption event Saturday, Feb. 11. Dog Gone Seattle, a nonprofit dedicated to saving dogs at risk for euthanasia, has partnered with Peace of Mind Brewing to introduce a handful of adoptable pups to their future owners. Those looking to make a life-long connection with these rescue dogs can meet them at 18411 Highway 99 from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 11.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2023
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to threats made by a trespasser. 5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made warrant arrests for individuals trespassing. 4400 block 168th Street Southwest: An arson was reported. 22900 block Highway 99: Police assisted Edmonds police with a K9 search for tracking commercial burglary...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck open Thursday-Saturday this week
Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday this week, serving up Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips and more seafood delights. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615. Five Corners in Edmonds. 8330 212th St. S.W. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 4-7:30 p.m.
