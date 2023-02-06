Read full article on original website
dailycoin.com
Digital Pound Could Be a New Form of Payment: UK Finance Minister
According to reports, the Bank of England has resolved to develop the Digital Pound. The apex bank will work with the country’s finance ministry to develop a strategy. There are plans to experiment with the project for two years. Authorities worldwide admit digital currencies might replace fiat currency in...
CoinDesk
Special Report: UK’s Unsettled Crypto Regulatory Landscape
On "Carpe Consensus," hosts Ben Schiller, Danny Nelson and Cam Thompson dive into the latest crypto news. Plus: a special audio feature with CoinDesk reporter Camomile Shumba. [2:11] Inside the Desk: Venture...
Bank Of England Proposes A 'Digital Pound' For Everyday Use
The Bank of England has put forward a proposal to launch a digital currency that would be solely issued by the central bank that could be used by households and businesses for their everyday payments, allowing individuals to access their funds via a digital wallet accessible through smartphones or cards.
dailycoin.com
Revolut Launches Staking of ETH, DOT, XTZ, & ADA for UK and EEA Users
Revolut is rolling out crypto staking services for its 25 million customers this week. According to reports, users can earn yields ranging from 2.99% to 11.65% on their assets. Revolut, one of Europe’s leading neo-banking platforms, is introducing cryptocurrency staking to allow its users in the United Kingdom and the...
dailycoin.com
Dubai Bans Privacy Cryptocurrencies with New Regulations
Dubai aims to become a hub for virtual assets by attracting more than 500 cryptocurrency companies to its digital asset ecosystem. Dubai is committed to ensuring a transparent and secure environment for virtual asset transactions, making it an attractive destination for companies in the industry. The regulations will apply not...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week
Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
Crypto industry will 'come up with new things' and national digital currencies are moving ahead despite recent turmoil, BIS says
Cryptocurrencies will likely re-emerge from last year's turmoil, according to the Bank for International Settlements. "I would assume that the industry will learn from these failures and they will come up with new things," BIS Innovation Hub chief Cecilia Skingsley told Reuters. She also said the downturn in crypto hasn't...
Binance exec suggests an audit of the world's largest crypto exchange is still a ways off amid calls for greater transparency after FTX disaster
Binance may be a ways off from a full financial audit amid calls for transparency after the fallout of rival crypto exchange FTX, according to the company's Asia-Pacific head Leon Foong. The digital asset exchange, which accounted for 60% of trading volumes last year, wants to hire an auditor to...
CoinDesk
Coinbase's CEO Cites 'Rumors' the SEC May Ban Crypto Staking for Retail Customers
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says he's heard rumors the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would like to ban retail investors from engaging incryptocurrency staking, the income-generating technique at the core of running blockchains including Ethereum.
UK plans digital pound on blockchain, touts potential for ‘efficiency’ in payments
The Bank of England claims the digital pound will help protect the UK from new forms of money that could pose a risk to its financial stability.
cryptoslate.com
Britcoin CBDC touted as replacement to cash by Bank of England
The UK plans to impose a cap of between £10,000 to £20,000 ($12,017 to $24,033) for initial digital wallet holdings as it pushes forward with plans to introduce a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), according to a Bank of England (BOE) official. According to a Bloomberg report published...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Bitstamp Registers in France
Bitstamp has officially registered with the Financial Markets Authority in France, according to theregulator's website. The exchange joins Binance, Bitpanda and Société Générale's Forge unit in registering under what is one of the...
astaga.com
SEC could scrap crypto staking, Coinbase CEO reveals
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted saying The SEC might ban crypto staking. Armstrong nonetheless stated that crypto staking is a necessary innovation in crypto. The revelation was met with criticism from Charles Hoskinson who stated Ethereum staking is problematic. The co-founder and CEO of Coinbase Brian Armstrong earlier immediately tweeted...
dailycoin.com
Bank of England Sets Pound Limit on Digital Currency Holdings
The Bank of England is exploring the integration of digital currencies into the financial system. The proposed limit is set to a minimum of 10,000 pounds and a maximum of 20,000 pounds approximately, roughly $12,000 to $24,000. The limit aims to enhance security and stability and counter illegal activities such...
dailycoin.com
FTX Users’ Debt Burn Raises Questions – Who Owns 90% of FUD Supply?
Huobi said that 90% of FTX Users’ Debt (FUD) would burn after an unprecedented surge in price. The wild price surge was far beyond what Huobi or DebtDAO expected. FUD token burn raises questions about its tokenomics and ownership. The controversial FTX Users’ Debt (FUD) claims it will help...
CoinDesk
UK to Start Further Development Work on ‘Likely Needed’ Digital Pound
The Bank of England is starting further research and development work on a digital pound for purchasing goods and services – something that's likely to be needed in the future, the regulator said Monday.
CoinDesk
‘It’s Time for Crypto to Put on Big Boy Pants’: 5 Ways TradFi Investors Are Rethinking Crypto in the Wake of FTX
Crypto's future depends upon traditional finance (TradFi) investors. I'm not talking about banks and asset managers but the pension funds, endowments, foundations and large family offices that control large pools of discretionary, patient capital. If crypto is to realize its transformative potential, it needs these institutional investors to start writing checks.
Binance Has Some Bad News for Crypto Investors
The world's first cryptocurrency exchange no longer accepts dollar transfers to buy coins like Bitcoin.
