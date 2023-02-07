Read full article on original website
Parents of students with disabilities ‘offended’ by Tennessee House Speaker’s proposal to reject US education money
Parents of students with disabilities worry that despite the Tennessee House Speaker's statements, the programs and protections that come with federal education money will go away under his proposal to stop accepting those funds.
Gov. Bill Lee proposes three-month grocery tax holiday for Tennessee
Some people may remember what the one-month tax holiday was like last August. This year Governor Lee is proposing three months.
School systems respond after House speaker says TN could reject federal funds
Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton's idea to reject federal education money.
Report: Tennessee's sales tax rate second-highest in the U.S.
(The Center Square) – Tennessee has the second-highest sales tax rate in the country, according to a new report from the Tax Foundation. Tennessee has an average of 9.548% as a local and state tax rate, falling just below Louisiana’s 9.550% for the top spot. Forty-five states and the District of Columbia have sales taxes. Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon do not. ...
New bill looks to abolish community oversight boards in Tennessee
A new bill is looking to abolish community oversight boards in major cities across Tennessee.
wpln.org
TennCare would cover more pregnancies and diapers under proposal from Gov. Bill Lee
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is proposing a significant expansion of the state’s Medicaid program, known as TennCare, using money from a new deal negotiated with the Trump Administration described as a “block grant.”. Basically, the state now gets to keep some of the money it’s been saving the...
WYSH AM 1380
Follow-Up: Lee budget includes proposed extension of food sales tax holiday
Governor Bill Lee announced a $55.6 billion state budget proposal during Monday’s State of the State address that includes funding for roads, state parks, several tax cuts for businesses, state employee pay raises, and more, including an extended grocery sales tax holiday. The plan is funded by higher-than-expected revenues...
Tennessee private school voucher expansion bill clears first hurdle
A proposal that would expand eligibility for private school vouchers to students in a third large Tennessee school district passed easily out of its first legislative committee on Wednesday.The Senate Education Committee voted 6-2 to advance a bill to bring the state’s education savings account program to Hamilton County Schools.If the legislation becomes law, eligible families in the Chattanooga-based district, which has 44,000 students, could apply to receive taxpayer money to...
Tennessee Tribune
Gov. Lee’s Leadership Claims Worry Dems, Dad in DCS Limbo
NASHVILLE, TN — Gov. Bill Lee’s State of the State Address this week included claims of national leadership, and attracted rebuttals on difficult issues. “We heard statements about ‘leading the nation,’” Sen. Charlane Oliver said, “but with this $55.6 billion budget, Tennessee Republicans are actually putting out fires they’ve created due to neglect of issues over the past 10 years they’ve been in power.”
wkms.org
Bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors advances in both Tennessee House and Senate
Both House and Senate versions of a bill to ban healthcare providers from treating transgender minors with gender-affirming care took steps toward becoming law, passing handily in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and the House Health Committee on Wednesday. The bill not only prohibits healthcare providers from treating transgender...
Lawmakers move to keep gas stoves in Tennessee homes
Two lawmakers have proposed a bill that would keep the government away from Tennesseans' gas stoves.
thunder1320.com
Republicans file Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act
Tennessee House Republicans continue their efforts to protect Tennesseans from potential government overreach that could limit the types of appliances they can use in their homes. House Bill 483, also known as the Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act, would prevent the state or any local government in Tennessee from banning...
WTVCFOX
Dollars for diapers? Some parents in Tennessee could benefit from TennCare expansion
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Extra dollars for diapers? That's now a possibility for new parents in Tennessee who are struggling to make ends meet. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee proposed millions to expand TennCare health coverage in his State of the State address earlier this week. If approved. $18.7 million would...
independentappeal.com
Gov. Bill Lee breaks little new ground in State of the State
Gov. Bill Lee enters the Tennessee House of Representatives Chambers to deliver his fifth State of the State Address on Feb. 6, 2023. (Photo: John Partipilo) Gov. Bill Lee broke little new ground nor dropped any policy changes in his fifth State of the State address Monday, choosing to highlight issues he has discussed for months and in some cases, years — including a transportation plan that would include “toll” roads for motorists who want to bypass congestion, a boost to the state’s rainy day fund, additional funds to address ongoing crises at the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, and funding for crisis pregnancy centers.
Republicans want to do away with federal funding for Tennessee schools
Republicans in leadership proposed Wednesday rejecting federal funding when it comes to Tennessee schools.
wkms.org
Republicans file bill to allow state funding of private K-12 schools
A group of Republican lawmakers want to change Kentucky’s constitution and remove a roadblock in their efforts to fund private and religious K-12 schools. HB 174, filed by Irvington Republican Rep. Josh Calloway and 16 other GOP co-sponsors, would add a provision to the Kentucky constitution stating that “the General Assembly may provide for the educational costs of students outside of the system of common schools.”
wpln.org
Parents flooded public meetings on Tennessee’s 3rd grade retention law. Now they’re taking action.
In the pews of Woodbine United Methodist Church on Wednesday night, dozens of parents and educators chanted, “Our students are more than a test.”. The test they were referencing was the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, or TCAP. Specifically, the English Language Arts portion. At the end of this school year, under a new state law, the third graders who score less than proficient on that section could get held back.
Bill to restrict drag shows in Tennessee passes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation to restrict where certain drag shows can take place. This is the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers on Thursday voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. Under the Senate’s bill,...
Transportation, TennCare, grocery tax and rainy-day funding plan outlined
(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee plans to propose expanding postpartum TennCare coverage, creating a three-month grocery tax holiday, adding $250 million to the state's rainy-day fund and spending an additional $3 billion to build roads. His proposals cam during the annual State of the State address on Monday night. Lee also proposed adding $350 million in the state’s K-12 public school funding formula, including $125 million for...
mymix1041.com
1 in 3 Tennessee schools have no SRO assigned to them
From Local 3 News: A Tennessee education organization is raising some alarms about a shortage of school resource officers, or SRO’s. One third of schools in the state do not have a school resource officer assigned to them, according the Professional Educators of Tennessee, a non-partisan teachers association in Nashville.
