Gov. Bill Lee enters the Tennessee House of Representatives Chambers to deliver his fifth State of the State Address on Feb. 6, 2023. (Photo: John Partipilo) Gov. Bill Lee broke little new ground nor dropped any policy changes in his fifth State of the State address Monday, choosing to highlight issues he has discussed for months and in some cases, years — including a transportation plan that would include “toll” roads for motorists who want to bypass congestion, a boost to the state’s rainy day fund, additional funds to address ongoing crises at the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, and funding for crisis pregnancy centers.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO