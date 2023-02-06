ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

City of Paducah invites community to serve on boards and commissions

PADUCAH — Paducah Mayor George Bray says serving on a city board or commission is a way you can "influence and make an impact on our community." In a Wednesday release, Bray encouraged community members to reach out to him by email to learn more about opportunities to serve.
PADUCAH, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Feb. 10, 2023

Robert W. "Bob" McDaniel, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at his home. He was born Feb. 15, 1943, in Murray, to James C. McDaniel and Clarice Grogan McDaniel. He retired from General Tire in Mayfield, and was a U.S. Army veteran. In addition to his parents,...
MURRAY, KY
wkms.org

MSU Biology Dept. Celebrates Darwin Day Ahead of Naturalist's 214th Birthday

This past Thursday, the Murray State Department of Biological Sciences, in partnership with Tri-Beta, the student honor society in biology, and the Watershed Studies Institute, gathered to celebrate Darwin Day—honoring the famed naturalist Charles Darwin—ahead of his 214th birthday. Austin Carter speaks to Murray State professor of biology Dr. Harold Whiteman about the university's celebration and why it's so important to honor Darwin's work and biology in general.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital faces shortage of hospice volunteers

PADUCAH — When we're nearing the end of our lives or if we're facing serious illness, we can only hope the health care workers we need are there. In hospice care, volunteers are a big part of that effort. Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital's hospice program is facing a shortage of them.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mark your calendars: City of Paducah announces annual Spring Clean Up Day

PADUCAH — If you have hazardous waste, household garbage, old tires, e-scrap, or old appliances you've been struggling to get rid of — mark your calendars. On April 15 — rain or shine — Paducah and McCracken County residents can take advantage of the annual City-County Spring Clean Up Day.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Fentanyl arrest reflects growing number of cases in western Kentucky

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Two women in Calloway County, Kentucky, were arrested after authorities say they were found with more than a fourth of a pound of raw fentanyl powder. The incident reflects a growing number of fentanyl-related criminal cases in western Kentucky. The women, Jennifer Robinson and Jessalyn...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Paducah Police seeking missing teen

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen. Isaac D. Morrow, 15, was last seen on Walter Jetton Boulevard. Police say he is likely in the Brookport or Metropolis areas. He is described as a white male, 5 feet...
PADUCAH, KY
WKYT 27

Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
WINCHESTER, KY
tourcounsel.com

Kentucky Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Paducah, Kentucky

Kentucky Oaks Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in Paducah, Kentucky, United States. The mall was developed by the Cafaro Company, which owns and manages it. There are more than 100 stores. The anchor stores are Ross Dress for Less, Burlington, 2 Dillard's stores, HomeGoods, Best Buy, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Vertical Jump Park. Other major tenants of the mall include H&M, Five Below, and Shoe Dept. Encore.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

3.0 Bootheel quake felt in Paducah, Metropolis

Dozens reported feeling an earthquake centered in Missouri's New Madrid County on Thursday night. According to the US Geological Survey in Memphis, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake registered 4 miles south of Catron at 9:10 p.m. That's about 20 miles west of Hickman, Kentucky. Most reports of the quake came from...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 2/8

A Wingo, Ky. woman was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Mayfield. Stoddard Co. woman admits to selling 7 machine gun conversion devices. A southeast Missouri woman admitted to selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semi automatic rifles into machine guns. Former Advance star signs professional basketball...
MAYFIELD, KY
kbsi23.com

Missing Carbondale woman found safe

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A missing Carbondale woman has been found safe and in good health. The City of Carbondale Police Department had requested the public’s assistance in locating the woman. Tenager L. Taylor, 48, of Carbondale was last seen January 26 in the 400 block of West...
CARBONDALE, IL
Marshall County Daily

Graves County is needing your help

On December 10, 2021, Mayfield and Graves County were dealt a devastating blow when a large section of Graves County was struck by an EF-4 tornado. We can still look around our town and our county and see the signs of destruction from trees that were turned into splinters to houses and buildings that were reduced to piles of rubble. However, we are not able to look around Mayfield and Graves County and see evidence of our greatest loss from the tornado. We, as a community, lost 24 precious individuals in the December 10, 2021 tornado. Mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, grandparents, spouses, friends and co-workers were all lost that night among the destruction that plagued our county.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

