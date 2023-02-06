Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Paducah invites community to serve on boards and commissions
PADUCAH — Paducah Mayor George Bray says serving on a city board or commission is a way you can "influence and make an impact on our community." In a Wednesday release, Bray encouraged community members to reach out to him by email to learn more about opportunities to serve.
wkms.org
A newly formed organization continues providing mental health services to rural Kentucky
Four non-profit mental health agencies are creating a partnership to form one of the largest community mental health centers in Kentucky. LifeSkills, Inc. in Bowling Green; Communicare, Inc. in Elizabethtown; Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah, and Pennyroyal Center in Hopkinsville will make up the new organization. The organization will...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Feb. 10, 2023
Robert W. "Bob" McDaniel, 80, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at his home. He was born Feb. 15, 1943, in Murray, to James C. McDaniel and Clarice Grogan McDaniel. He retired from General Tire in Mayfield, and was a U.S. Army veteran. In addition to his parents,...
wkms.org
MSU Biology Dept. Celebrates Darwin Day Ahead of Naturalist's 214th Birthday
This past Thursday, the Murray State Department of Biological Sciences, in partnership with Tri-Beta, the student honor society in biology, and the Watershed Studies Institute, gathered to celebrate Darwin Day—honoring the famed naturalist Charles Darwin—ahead of his 214th birthday. Austin Carter speaks to Murray State professor of biology Dr. Harold Whiteman about the university's celebration and why it's so important to honor Darwin's work and biology in general.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital faces shortage of hospice volunteers
PADUCAH — When we're nearing the end of our lives or if we're facing serious illness, we can only hope the health care workers we need are there. In hospice care, volunteers are a big part of that effort. Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital's hospice program is facing a shortage of them.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mark your calendars: City of Paducah announces annual Spring Clean Up Day
PADUCAH — If you have hazardous waste, household garbage, old tires, e-scrap, or old appliances you've been struggling to get rid of — mark your calendars. On April 15 — rain or shine — Paducah and McCracken County residents can take advantage of the annual City-County Spring Clean Up Day.
wpsdlocal6.com
Fentanyl arrest reflects growing number of cases in western Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Two women in Calloway County, Kentucky, were arrested after authorities say they were found with more than a fourth of a pound of raw fentanyl powder. The incident reflects a growing number of fentanyl-related criminal cases in western Kentucky. The women, Jennifer Robinson and Jessalyn...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County 5-year-old finds calling on the court
BENTON, Ky. - Sawyer Donohoo is in his first year as head coach at Marshall County. But while he’s busy calling the plays, his son, Parker, is calling the game.
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman accused of murdering stepdaughter on trial in southern Illinois
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A woman accused of murdering her stepdaughter in southern Illinois has been on trial this week. The prosecution continued to lay out its case against Julia Bevely Thursday. She's being tried for murder in Williamson County, Illinois, accused of killing her 11-year-old stepdaughter, Jade Beasley.
kbsi23.com
Paducah Police seeking missing teen
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen. Isaac D. Morrow, 15, was last seen on Walter Jetton Boulevard. Police say he is likely in the Brookport or Metropolis areas. He is described as a white male, 5 feet...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Called to Investigate Vandalism at Baptist Memorial Hospital
Union City police were dispatched to Baptist Memorial Hospital to investigate vandalism. Reports said an officer met with maintenance employee Mike Petty, who showed a two-to-three foot cut in roof material on the lower roof section. Petty also showed the officer an HVAC unit, that was discovered open with multiple...
WKYT 27
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
tourcounsel.com
Kentucky Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Paducah, Kentucky
Kentucky Oaks Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in Paducah, Kentucky, United States. The mall was developed by the Cafaro Company, which owns and manages it. There are more than 100 stores. The anchor stores are Ross Dress for Less, Burlington, 2 Dillard's stores, HomeGoods, Best Buy, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Vertical Jump Park. Other major tenants of the mall include H&M, Five Below, and Shoe Dept. Encore.
KFVS12
Paducah man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being an armed career criminal
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Ky. man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for possessing a firearm. This comes after being previously convicted of felony offenses and for being an armed career criminal. According to court documents, 33-year-old Demario Terrell Daniels was in possession of a pistol after...
westkentuckystar.com
3.0 Bootheel quake felt in Paducah, Metropolis
Dozens reported feeling an earthquake centered in Missouri's New Madrid County on Thursday night. According to the US Geological Survey in Memphis, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake registered 4 miles south of Catron at 9:10 p.m. That's about 20 miles west of Hickman, Kentucky. Most reports of the quake came from...
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 2/8
A Wingo, Ky. woman was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Mayfield. Stoddard Co. woman admits to selling 7 machine gun conversion devices. A southeast Missouri woman admitted to selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semi automatic rifles into machine guns. Former Advance star signs professional basketball...
wkms.org
MSU Cinema International Begins Spring 2023 German Features with 2021 Drama 'Mein Sohn'
Murray State's Cinema International program kicks off its triple-feature German series with the 2021 drama Mein Sohn this week. Austin Carter speaks to program director Dr. Thérèse St. Paul ahead of the program screenings. From the MSU Cinema International website:. "An emotional drama about a young man and...
kbsi23.com
Missing Carbondale woman found safe
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A missing Carbondale woman has been found safe and in good health. The City of Carbondale Police Department had requested the public’s assistance in locating the woman. Tenager L. Taylor, 48, of Carbondale was last seen January 26 in the 400 block of West...
Marshall County Daily
Graves County is needing your help
On December 10, 2021, Mayfield and Graves County were dealt a devastating blow when a large section of Graves County was struck by an EF-4 tornado. We can still look around our town and our county and see the signs of destruction from trees that were turned into splinters to houses and buildings that were reduced to piles of rubble. However, we are not able to look around Mayfield and Graves County and see evidence of our greatest loss from the tornado. We, as a community, lost 24 precious individuals in the December 10, 2021 tornado. Mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, grandparents, spouses, friends and co-workers were all lost that night among the destruction that plagued our county.
The Sad Legend of the Missouri Witch Buried Along a Lonely Road
Almost all legends have at least some basis in truth. That's true of the Missouri legend of the witch buried alongside a lonely road. Yes, there is a woman buried there, but the truth of her life is quite different from the legend. This is the story of Eliza Jane...
