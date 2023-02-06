ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

KQED

How a Small, Mighty Independent Magazine Propelled the Hyphy Movement

Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content all throughout 2023. In 2005, Keak Da Sneak dropped “Super Hyphy,” and encapsulated an entire Bay Area movement. The region’s homegrown rap style had...
OAKLAND, CA
94.5 KATS

7 of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Bites in Northern CA

CALIFORNIA, THE PLACE WHERE FOOD DREAMS COME TRUE... On your next road trip or trek to Cali, make some space to stop by and eat something at one of these 7 Northern California eats that Guy Fieri loves to visit on the Food Network. Fieri has several TV shows that highlight menus from “Flavortown”, including Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Big Bite, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, and his latest project, Guy’s All-American Road Trip.
OAKLAND, CA
theaggie.org

The World’s Worst Expo curates a unique shopping experience for thrift lovers

Sacramento’s vintage clothing market brings together community members from the surrounding area with an eye for individuality. The World’s Worst Expo, a monthly pop-up market with locations in Sacramento and San Jose, is a mecca of vintage streetwear that features up to 170 small businesses. At the Sacramento location, a vacant parking lot next to the Goodyear car garage and I street, locals peruse the different tents in pursuit of unique clothing items, all the while indulging in street food and live music and mingling with the fashion community that surrounds them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

SF pizza restaurant ranked one of top in US

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco pizza joint was named one of the best places to grab a slice in America, according to a list released by Trips to Discover. Del Popolo has been offering wood-fired pizza since 2012, according to its website. It originally launched as a mobile restaurant but opened its brick-and-mortar […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Advocate

Gay Man Robbed, Beaten Beyond Recognition in San Francisco

In an assault outside a popular San Francisco leather bar early Sunday morning, a gay man sustained severe internal and external injuries and suffered a heart attack. As Barry Miles left the popular Folsom Street venue, Powerhouse, on the night of February 4, two men attacked him and stole his wallet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo parks district tells McIntyre ranch caretakers to vacate

VALLEJO – The two caretakers of Vallejo’s McIntyre Ranch have been told to vacate the property within 90 days, raising questions about how and whether the 23-acre park will ever be available for public use again. Licensed Clinical Social Worker Diane Davis and horse trainer Jane Mitchell have...
VALLEJO, CA
KQED

How I Made a Bay Area Classic at Age 15

Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. In this edited excerpt from his book My Opinion (available here), Vallejo legend Mac Mall recalls signing his first record deal and recording his classic debut album, Illegal Business, at age 15.
VALLEJO, CA
Silicon Valley

Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list

The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomasun.com

Kenwood Crab Feed returns Feb. 11

Tickets are $85 each to benefit the Kenwood Fore District. Tickets are on sale at the Fire Station, located at 9045 Sonoma Hwy. in Kenwood. Call 707-833-2042 for more info.
KENWOOD, CA
OnlyInYourState

3 Charming Small Towns In Northern California With Historic Trolley Tours

Are you up for a trolley tour? These three small towns in Northern California all have great historic trolley tours. They are all located in California’s famous wine country and you won’t be disappointed. You’ll love riding the trolleys and learning all about the area’s history while stopping at some of the greatest wineries in the country.
LIVERMORE, CA

