Local: Fairfield High School JROTC Unit Hosted Their First Volleyball Tournament - ResultsAFmitrynewsFairfield, CA
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloudRoger MarshCalifornia State
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highwayRoger MarshCalifornia State
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
KQED
How a Small, Mighty Independent Magazine Propelled the Hyphy Movement
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content all throughout 2023. In 2005, Keak Da Sneak dropped “Super Hyphy,” and encapsulated an entire Bay Area movement. The region’s homegrown rap style had...
The Bay Area beach where an iconic 'Goonies' scene was filmed
A Bay Area beach played an important role in the ending of the cult classic film.
7 of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Bites in Northern CA
CALIFORNIA, THE PLACE WHERE FOOD DREAMS COME TRUE... On your next road trip or trek to Cali, make some space to stop by and eat something at one of these 7 Northern California eats that Guy Fieri loves to visit on the Food Network. Fieri has several TV shows that highlight menus from “Flavortown”, including Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Big Bite, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, and his latest project, Guy’s All-American Road Trip.
theaggie.org
The World’s Worst Expo curates a unique shopping experience for thrift lovers
Sacramento’s vintage clothing market brings together community members from the surrounding area with an eye for individuality. The World’s Worst Expo, a monthly pop-up market with locations in Sacramento and San Jose, is a mecca of vintage streetwear that features up to 170 small businesses. At the Sacramento location, a vacant parking lot next to the Goodyear car garage and I street, locals peruse the different tents in pursuit of unique clothing items, all the while indulging in street food and live music and mingling with the fashion community that surrounds them.
Eater
This Bay Area Chef Caught Online Scammers Selling a Fake Dinner at His Restaurant
If restaurant owners didn’t already have enough on their minds, here’s yet another thing they’ll want to pay attention to: ticketed dinner event scams potentially involving their restaurants. Brokeass Stuart has the story of how chef Telmo Faria of Uma Casa discovered his restaurant was being used to advertise a fake dinner event on Eventbrite.
SF pizza restaurant ranked one of top in US
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco pizza joint was named one of the best places to grab a slice in America, according to a list released by Trips to Discover. Del Popolo has been offering wood-fired pizza since 2012, according to its website. It originally launched as a mobile restaurant but opened its brick-and-mortar […]
Advocate
Gay Man Robbed, Beaten Beyond Recognition in San Francisco
In an assault outside a popular San Francisco leather bar early Sunday morning, a gay man sustained severe internal and external injuries and suffered a heart attack. As Barry Miles left the popular Folsom Street venue, Powerhouse, on the night of February 4, two men attacked him and stole his wallet.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo parks district tells McIntyre ranch caretakers to vacate
VALLEJO – The two caretakers of Vallejo’s McIntyre Ranch have been told to vacate the property within 90 days, raising questions about how and whether the 23-acre park will ever be available for public use again. Licensed Clinical Social Worker Diane Davis and horse trainer Jane Mitchell have...
KTVU FOX 2
Amazon truck completely charred on Highway 37 in Novato
An Amazon truck caught fire in Novato Tuesday night, according to officials. The truck is a complete loss, but there were no reported injuries during the fire.
KQED
How I Made a Bay Area Classic at Age 15
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. In this edited excerpt from his book My Opinion (available here), Vallejo legend Mac Mall recalls signing his first record deal and recording his classic debut album, Illegal Business, at age 15.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Bay Area diver found dead, remembered as young man who made impact in his community and beyond
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 27-year-old Bay Area diver, who was found dead almost a week after he went missing off the Monterey County Coast, was being remembered as a beloved, impactful member of his community who made friends wherever he went and lived life fully. Zachary Nelson, of Newark,...
Silicon Valley
Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list
The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
‘She was family’: Thrift shop owners pay for funeral of unhoused employee that died
(KTXL) — This Valentine’s Day will be a hard one for thrift shop owners Alfredo and Martha Ochoa after the untimely death of one of their employees, an unhoused woman from Sacramento named Suki. She was recently hit and killed by an alleged drunken driver, and the Ochoas were informed about her death later by […]
Station closures, mass layoffs, no weekend service: BART lays out doomsday scenario
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Sixty minutes between trains, closed stations, and a discontinuation of weekend service are some of the measures BART is apparently considering when federal emergency funds run out in 2025. In a post on the BART website, the transit agency laid out what it described as a financial crisis, imploring riders to […]
sonomasun.com
Kenwood Crab Feed returns Feb. 11
Tickets are $85 each to benefit the Kenwood Fore District. Tickets are on sale at the Fire Station, located at 9045 Sonoma Hwy. in Kenwood. Call 707-833-2042 for more info.
OnlyInYourState
3 Charming Small Towns In Northern California With Historic Trolley Tours
Are you up for a trolley tour? These three small towns in Northern California all have great historic trolley tours. They are all located in California’s famous wine country and you won’t be disappointed. You’ll love riding the trolleys and learning all about the area’s history while stopping at some of the greatest wineries in the country.
Don't drive to Tahoe on any Friday in February, travel experts say
Driving to Tahoe? Here's when Waze, Caltrans and tourism officials suggest leaving.
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
Silicon Valley
Homebuilder buys big chunks of East Bay land where hundreds of houses are eyed
LIVERMORE — A veteran residential developer has bought big chunks of land in Livermore where more than 400 homes are being eyed, in a sign that buyers still hunger for choice Bay Area sites where housing is viable. Trumark Homes, acting through an affiliate, has paid $75 million in...
10 Bay Area Apartments That Are Under $1,000 a Month
San Fransisco, CA. - The San Fransisco Bay Area is one of the most expensive regions to live in the United States. For example, the average rent for a modest 737-square-foot apartment is a staggering $3,340 a month!
