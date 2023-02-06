Sacramento’s vintage clothing market brings together community members from the surrounding area with an eye for individuality. The World’s Worst Expo, a monthly pop-up market with locations in Sacramento and San Jose, is a mecca of vintage streetwear that features up to 170 small businesses. At the Sacramento location, a vacant parking lot next to the Goodyear car garage and I street, locals peruse the different tents in pursuit of unique clothing items, all the while indulging in street food and live music and mingling with the fashion community that surrounds them.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO