Orange County, NY

$13.6 Million Being Spent to Repave Busted Hudson Valley Roads

New York will spend millions of dollars to fix local roads desperately in need of repair. On Wednesday Governor Hochul announced the release of $100 million in State funding to renew roads that have been impacted by "extreme weather." The money will go towards projects in 64 different locations around the state, fixing 520 miles of roadway.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Major road repairs coming to Carmel and Yorktown

TOWN OF KENT – According to a recent study of the conditions of state roads, the Hudson Valley’s Region 8 was ranked as the worst while having the most miles of lane roads, and more bridges than Long Island and New York City combined. That statistic brought forth...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York

One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
What Business Should Buy the Old New Paltz Stewart’s

Just about every community has a building that is waiting for a new business to take over. During COVID many businesses closed and some just relocated. Relocation is the reason that this building is currently empty in New Paltz. If you are a fan of Stewart's Shops you might already...
NEW PALTZ, NY
Orange County reaches new sales tax sharing agreement with cities

GOSHEN – Orange County and its three cities – Middletown, Newburgh and Port Jervis – have come to terms on a new sales tax sharing agreement before the current one expires. County Legislature Chairwoman Katie Bonelli credited a team effort in resolving the situation before the existing...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
