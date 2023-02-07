Read full article on original website
Related
CAR AND DRIVER
Mercedes-Maybach Launches a Plug-In S580e
Powered by a hybridized inline-six, this latest Mercedes is the first Maybach-badged car that can be plugged in. This Maybach is essentially a more luxurious version of the Mercedes S-Class, and it builds on the S580e's well-tuned powertrain with added length and luxury. So far this car is only earmarked...
CAR AND DRIVER
View Photos of the 2024 BMW X5
BMW just revealed the 2024 X5 SUV. It's a small step forward for the mid-size luxury SUV. The big news is more power for the X5's base powertrain, which should help it continue to stand out for its fantastic blend of performance and refinement that’s missing from many crossovers. Check out detailed photos of the new X5 inside and out in our photo gallery.
Top Speed
Is This A First Glimpse At The New Chevrolet Camaro?
While the Ford Mustang will enter its seventh generation next year and Dodge will also launch a new Charger, the future of the third Musketeer in the realm of muscle cars has so far remained a well-kept secret. In fact, many were already speculating about the end of production without a direct successor; after all the current generation Camaro has almost a decade and a half under its belt and so far, no successor has been visible even in the far distance.
Carscoops
GM Design’s Latest Sketch Sure Looks Like A Small Chevy Pickup
A very interesting sketch of a what appears to be a compact or small two-door pickup was published on Instagram by the official General Motors Design account. No surprise then that it’s fueling rumors about a smaller and more affordable EV truck that could be offered by one of GM’s brands in the US market.
Formula 1 preseason report: Haas F1
Mick is gone, Hulk is back and Maggie is ready to pick up where he left off
This Ultra-Fast 197-Foot Superyacht Can Reach a Blistering 37 Knots at Full Tilt
Heesen’s first launch of 2023 was fittingly monumental. The superyacht in question, which left the Dutch yard’s facility in Oss on January 27, delivers in terms of size, style and speed. Christened Ultra G, the 197-footer tips a hat to Heesen’s half-century legacy of delivering ultra-fast yachts yet is firmly rooted in the here and now. The custom vessel, previously known as Project SkyFall, was inspired by two sportfishing yachts that Heesen launched in the ‘90s (Obsession and Red Sapphire). Of course, the newcomer is equipped with all the innovations the yard and industry have pioneered over the past 40 years. For...
CAR AND DRIVER
How the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Compares with the Highlander
Toyota is expanding its SUV lineup for 2024 with the new Grand Highlander, a roomier alternative to the three-row Highlander that has been on sale in its current form since 2020. While the two models may share a name, there are plenty of distinguishing features that set the new Grand Highlander apart from its smaller sibling.
This Survivor, One-Owner Chevelle SS 396 Has Only 27k-Miles
The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396.
gmauthority.com
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
Brazil just sank its biggest warship into the Atlantic Ocean after failing to sell it for scrap metal. The ship was big enough to carry 39 aircraft — take a look.
Sao Paolo was once the Brazilian navy's flagship warship. Now, it's one of the biggest pieces of garbage in the ocean.
Top Speed
This Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster Is As Sexy As Swanky American Choppers
Even though Harley-Davidson bid farewell to its Evo-powered Sportsters last year, their popularity has anything but decreased. They are still the go-to Harley for custom motorcycle projects worldwide, especially when customers want reliability with svelte looks. So when Australia’s Zen Motorcycles were approached to build a 70s-style chopper with a modern engine, the Sportster was undeniably the way to go. And the eventual result is a custom Harley-Davidson Sportster which looks as swanky as American choppers of yore.
C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall
Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
Ancient Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series Will Live To See 40th Year in Production
Lewin DayAs the world continues to change, the 70 Series stays the same. Mostly.
Carscoops
Even With Only 5-Cylinders Working, Tuned R34 GT-R Destroys New Corvette Z06 And NISMO R35
If you’ve never heard a person lose a drag race but experience glee at the same time stay tuned because that’s exactly what happens in this video. The folks from Throttle House got a hold of some very special sports cars and took them out to Willow Springs Raceway for a very special drag race. Here’s what happens when America’s sports car takes on two generations of the Godzilla.
MotorAuthority
Ford pickup with midgate and fold-flat seats patented
A recent patent filing indicates that Ford might follow General Motors and Ram with a midgate for pickup trucks, but the automaker has another trick up its sleeve as well. Published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Jan. 31, 2023, the patent application is titled "Pivotable Sill for a Vehicle." It describes a movable section of a pickup cab wall that could open to allow direct access from the bed to the cab. Unlike other midgate designs, however, Ford's proposed version would pivot up, like a rear hatch, rather than folding down.
MotorAuthority
Ford details 2024 Mustang Dark Horse trims, colors, and stripes
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang is coming soon, and it will be topped by a new performance model called the Dark Horse. On Wednesday, Ford detailed the trim, color, and stripe options that will be available for the 500-hp version of its pony car. The Blue Oval will go with a...
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 BMW X5 and X6 Facelift Brings Extra Power, Better Efficiency
BMW has updated the X5 and X6 for the 2024 model year, with narrower headlights and redesigned front bumpers on both SUVs. A new turbocharged inline-six boosts the base 40i models to 375 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque, and, along with the M60i's 4.4-liter V-8, BMW adds a 48-volt hybrid system.
CAR AND DRIVER
10 Cool Details on Toyota's New 2024 Grand Highlander Three-Row SUV
We've already written ad nauseam about how the new 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is bigger and roomier than the regular Highlander, and also how the XL version alone is available with a 362-hp Hybrid Max powertrain. If you want to find out how the Grand compares to its smaller counterpart, we've covered that too. However, if you're interested in some cool and lesser-known details about the Grand Highlander, we've gathered 10 and listed them below.
CAR AND DRIVER
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Sets New Lightning Lap LL3 Class Record
Since we started Lightning Lap back in 2006, the LL3 pricing class has always been the sweet spot of performance, the best bang for the buck. LL2 often has more contestants, but it doesn't quite have the firepower of LL3: German, Japanese, and American cars that seat two, four, or five. Coupes. SUVs. Sedans. LL3 has it all. And LL3 now has a new high mark in the form of the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and its 2:38.6 lap.
OFFICIAL: Ferrari Has Four New Cars Coming In 2023
As first noticed by Motor1, Ferrari's 2022 financial year earnings call - which detailed record financial results for 2022 - revealed that the Prancing Horse will launch four new models before the end of 2023, with another 11 to follow over the next three years (2023-2026). As is typical of the brand, no further details were provided, but it appears that Ferrari will average five models per year. What will these be?
Comments / 0