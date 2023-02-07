ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boss Babes! Darcey and Stacey Silva Own a Fashion Line: Details on Their Clothing Brand House of Eleven

By Emma Hernandez
 4 days ago
Discovery+

Boss babes! 90 Day Fiancé alum Darcey Silva and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, are business owners as well as reality stars. They own a fashion line called House of Eleven, and they have been sharing their journey on their TLC spinoff, Darcey & Stacey, as they work hard to expand their clothing brand. Keep scrolling below to learn more about Darcey and Stacey’s business.

When Did Darcey & Stacey Launch House of Eleven?

Darcey & Stacey started their fashion company in 2010, launching their business in Los Angeles.

On season 3 of Darcey & Stacey, the twins were fresh off their trip to Turkey to undergo several plastic surgery procedures. Once they completed the healing process for their cosmetic makeovers, they set their sights on their career and revealed their plans to take their fashion business to the next level.

“I think now, since our transformation in Turkey, Stacey and I have a much better sense of self and passion for the things that we want to do in life,” Darcey told their father, Michael Silva, during a family picnic on the season 3 premiere.

Stacey added, “Well, I’m ready for the next chapter and I feel like this is the perfect time to expand House of Eleven and do so many things with the company. Our vision is huge and we want to go global.”

The twins were hoping to expand into the menswear arena with a mens swimwear collection.

What Does House of Eleven Mean?

The name of Darcey & Stacey’s fashion line has a special meaning, as it is a way for them to honor their late brother, Michael Silva, who died after a battle with a rare form of cancer at just 27 years old.

Shutterstock

“We created House of Eleven in honor of our brother that passed away in 1998 from Ewing’s sarcoma, so we’re here to kind of, you know, live for our passions as well. We want to kind of create that legacy in his honor,” Darcey said during a 2020 interview with Yahoo Sports. “‘Cause he was born May 11 and he passed on July 11, so everything we do is House of Eleven in his name. He’s the last Silva, so when we got divorced we took our last name back, Silva. So that’s why we say, ‘Silva Strong,’ because Michael, he’s watching over us.”

What Kind of Clothing Brand Is House of Eleven?

Darcey & Stacey’s line includes several types of clothing from loungewear to denim, outerwear and accessories to jewelry and eyewear.

The brand has also been worn by celebrities like former Real cohost Jeannie Mai, Fantastic Four actress Jessica Alba and Nickelodeon alum Keke Palmer.

