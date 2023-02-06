ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
Interesting Engineering

This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
natureworldnews.com

Lithium Mining Company Gets $700M Government Loan but Cited for Trespassing on Critical Habitat of Endangered Buckwheat Located in Nevada Mine Itself

Federal land managers issued a citation to the Australian mining company for trespassing inside the vital habitat of an endangered buckwheat species five days after the US Energy Department announced a $700 million conditional loan to it for a lithium project in Nevada. Designated Critical Habitat vs. Drilling Permit. In...
NEVADA STATE
rigzone.com

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall

Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
Eden Reports

'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage

During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava

For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
TEXAS STATE
CNET

Unplug These Appliances Now and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Not using your toaster today? Unplug it. Even when you aren't actively using a household appliance or device, it's still sucking up energy -- even if it's turned off. Lots of devices around your house, from your printer to your laptop charger to your coffee maker, are still running certain functions while they're plugged in. That means they continue to use power, driving up your monthly electric bill.
Family Handyman

How Often To Change Synthetic Oil

Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
MsBirgith

Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say

The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy