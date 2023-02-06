REVIEW: We Tried All Specialty Cocktails at the Cursed Coconut Club for Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Have you heard of this (maybe) super haunted town outside of Orlando?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Softball: Ohio State ready to kick off another season in Florida this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Margarita Day at Chuy’s Tex Mex! All the Details you need to know!Flour, Eggs and YeastKissimmee, FL
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locationsKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
WDW News Today
Souvenir Light-Up “Blinky” Cup Available at Mardi Gras 2023 in Universal Orlando Resort
A souvenir cup is available as an add-on with drinks at this year’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval in Universal Orlando Resort. The cups are transparent with the Mardi Gras logo on both sides in yellow, purple, and green. There are two different cup sizes, but they have...
bungalower
Popular lobster roll concept coming to downtown Orlando
A popular lobster roll chain is coming to downtown Orlando in the former home of Embassy Irish Bar at 2 S. Orange Avenue [GMap]. The 1,924 SF unit will soon be home to Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls (Facebook | Website), which signed a 10-year lease according to Orlando Business Journal‘s Steven Ryzewski. The chain features a menu of seafood items and lobster-based sandwiches but the most popular item is its basic lobster roll, which uses just lemon, butter, mayo, and “maybe a little celery.”
Fast-casual chain Just Salad opens two Orlando-area locations this month
NYC-based fast-casual chain Just Salad has tossed its hat into the Orlando restaurant scene. Just Salad is officially opening two locations in the greater Orlando area this month. First up is a Winter Park location at 415 S. Orlando Ave. — grand opening this week — and a Winter Garden spot at 3119 Daniels Road — with a grand opening set for next week.
universalparksnewstoday.com
Universal Lowers Prices for Back to the Future and Jurassic World Experiences at Great Movie Escape
Less than two months since its public opening, admission prices for Universal’s Great Movie Escape in Universal CityWalk Orlando have already dropped!. Starting prices for single tickets to the attraction have been reduced from $49.99 to $39.99. For those looking to have one of two escape rooms to themselves for the experience, a private experience ticket has dropped from $300 down to starting prices of $240 for up to eight guests.
Sixty Vines to Open in Orlando
“It’s a very comfortable atmosphere—wide plants, high ceilings, long community tables which emulate the wine country dining experience.”
Popular Puerto Rican Takeout Eatery to Re-Open as Sit-Down Establishment in Sanford
“We are reopening because we have a vision and we want to make sure it’s accomplished.”
allears.net
ALERT! One Florida Theme Park Is Having a BOGO Sale on Annual Passes!
SeaWorld Orlando is an incredible theme park destination where you can visit to play and learn all about the animals that reside there. However, not many people realize that SeaWorld Orlando is actually home to two different parks. SeaWorld Orlando just announced a great annual pass deal and this may...
Torchy’s Tacos to Open in Longwood
“In living by our damn good mantra, we’re constantly innovating to ensure we’re delivering the tastiest tacos, queso, and margaritas in the game."
Why can Orlando attract so many tourists?
Orlando, Florida is a popular tourist destination known for its theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld. Orlando also offers a vibrant nightlife, shopping, and dining scene, making it a popular destination for both families and young adults. In 2019, the city welcomed a record-breaking 75 million visitors, making it one of the most-visited tourist destinations in the United States.
Inside the Magic
Universal Implements Ban For All Guests Effective Immediately
Universal Orlando Resort has issued a ban that all Guests will have to adhere to moving forward. Home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay, Universal Orlando Resort brings in millions of Guests each and every year to its theme parks. If you’re...
Inside the Magic
Classic Attraction Closes at Universal Studios in Orlando
A classic attraction at the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida, shut down a bit later than we first thought. There’s an absolutely insane amount of things to do and enjoy at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. From flying next to Harry Potter at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to saving the world with Optimus Prime and other Transformers, Guests are in for a wild day. The Resort is made up of two Parks, Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure.
wogx.com
World's biggest bounce house comes to Orlando
This inflatable event will surely bring out the inner child in you! The Big Bounce America tour, which holds the Guinness world record for the largest bounce house, is making a stop in Orlando, bringing Central Florida residents two fun-packed weekends this February.
97 Years Old Orlando's Historic Venue Hosted Several Events And Stars Including Elvis Presley
During World War II, the city turned the Municipal Auditorium over to its service men twice a month for dances. On May 11, 1955, while on their first tour of Florida with Hank Snow's All-Star Jamboree, Elvis, Scotty, and Bill performed at the Auditorium in Orlando for the first of three times.
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola Chamber ‘Maxes Out’ its 98th Meeting at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Dressed in 60s, 70s, & 80s
On Saturday night, The Osceola Chamber gathered for its 98th Annual Meeting at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. The ‘totally gnarly’ organization, whose mission is “Champions for business and the Osceola community” ‘maxed out’ the celebration with a bit of ‘retro flare’ in the evening’s theme of 60s, 70s, & 80s.
fox35orlando.com
Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party returns to Historic Downtown Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - While the official date for Mardi Gras 2023 is Feb. 21, Sanford is getting a jump-start on the celebrations. Historic Downtown Sanford is bringing the Big Easy to Central Florida with the ninth annual Mardi Gras Street Party. On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m.,...
Celebrating the 5th Annual Melbourne Strawberry Festival
Where:Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32935. Want a dollar off the $6 admission? Bring a canned good to the festival, and receive $1 off! See you Feb 18 & 19 at Wickham Park 10 am to 5 pm. Benefits The Children's Hunger Project.
Inside the Magic
Universal Confirms New ‘Harry Potter’ Ride Coming to Orlando
People come from all over to experience Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure are home to plenty of iconic attractions like Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, Revenge of the Mummy, E.T. Adventure, and MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack.
hotelbusiness.com
Davidson to operate Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive
Davidson Resorts, the highly specialized operating vertical under Davidson Hospitality Group, has been identified by Flag Luxury Group and Unicorp National Developments to manage Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive in Orlando. Located in the ICON Park entertainment district within walking distance to The Wheel at ICON Park and more than...
Cruise Ships, Orlando to Panama
Cruise ships offer a unique and exciting way to explore the beautiful waters between Orlando, Florida, and Panama. With several cruise lines operating this route, travelers have several options to choose from, each offering different amenities, prices, and experiences.
fox35orlando.com
MEGACON Orlando 2023: Meet these celebrity guests at this year's event
ORLANDO, Fla. - MegaCon Orlando will be bringing some mega crowds to the Orange County Convention Center next month – and some even bigger stars!. The annual sci-fi, comic, and all-things-fandom convention begins March 30 and runs through April 2. Thousands of people swarm the convention each year for the event that's known for their display of merchandise, cosplay, panels, and of course, celebrity guests representing beloved franchises of all kinds. This year's lineup includes the stars of the hit horror franchise "Scream," favorites from "The Mandalorian," stars of the popular Marvel franchise, and much more.
