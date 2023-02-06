REVIEW: We Tried All Specialty Cocktails at the Cursed Coconut Club for Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023

Less than two months since its public opening, admission prices for Universal’s Great Movie Escape in Universal CityWalk Orlando have already dropped!. Starting prices for single tickets to the attraction have been reduced from $49.99 to $39.99. For those looking to have one of two escape rooms to themselves for the experience, a private experience ticket has dropped from $300 down to starting prices of $240 for up to eight guests.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO