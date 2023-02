Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023 has brought the Taste of the Mediterranean to CityWalk. Menu for Taste of the Mediterranean at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023. Food:. 🆕 Crepe Suzette – $6.99. 🆕 Grilled Octopus with Rice – $14.99...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO