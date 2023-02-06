ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zombiereaper
2d ago

ha wow gives 1000 people possibly thr best gift ever and he gets backlash for it now if he didn't make videos like this he wouldn't have the money to do more stuff like this

Aidan Helfrich
2d ago

I feel so bad for mr beast the guy spends all that money to help those people and gets criticized for it yeesh people these days wouldn't know generosity if it sat on there faces

Jonathan Garibay
2d ago

Mr. Beast is probably the greatest person in the world. It's because he is about the people and the making videos showcasing what he has done is to show people that in doing things like this you can change someone's life and change the world. I'm going blind and the way I get treated is just insane and getting an opportunity like that would be like winning the lottery. I'm all for making the world a better place by doing things like that. We as a society need to choose to be better and do better over everything.

