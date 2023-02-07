“‘You know we are not a school that waits for you to ask for help to do things. If you even lift your foot to take a step toward us, we will have 15 people running toward you to help you.’ It’s really true!” says Henrietta Genfi, Ph.D., of the sentiment a colleague shared with her. Genfi is the associate dean of academic support in the Academic Success Center, a campus full-service support area for students that provides free tutoring, a writing center, accessibility services, and professional advising. “We have the support programs that are specialized but we [also] have academic coaches that are available to all students … everybody needs help sometimes,” says Genfi.

CALDWELL, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO