tapinto.net
Okeoma Explodes For 35 points To Ignite Surging Union Catholic To Fourth Straight Win
LIVINGSTON, NJ -- The Union Catholic boys basketball team, riding an electrifying performance by Chim Okeoma, continued its late season surge with a blowout win on the road vs. Livingston on Monday night. Okeoma hit shots from all over the floor. He sliced through the lane for buckets, scored in...
tapinto.net
Girls Basketball: Parsippany Defeats Whippany Park, 48-31
WHIPPANY, NJ -- The Parsippany girls basketball team evened its record with a 48-31 victory over Whippany Park on Tuesday. The RedHawks reached .500 with a 10-10 record. Georgia Kachulis led Parsippany with 14 points. Irem Ucar finished with eight points in the victory. Mikayla Swan scored nine points and...
tapinto.net
Kenilworth's David Brearley High School Inducts New Class into National Honor Society
KENILWORTH, NJ - David Brearley High School National Honor Society chapter inducted its newest class at the Westwood in Garwood Jan 30. To be accepted to the distinguished society students must demonstrate that they are outstanding in all four pillars: scholarship, character, leadership, and service. Scholarship is a commitment to...
tapinto.net
Doylestown Musician Puts a Pre-Game Eagles Spin on “Hallelujah”
DOYLESTOWN, PA—To help everyone prepare for the Super Bowl, a Doylestown native has updated his musical tribute to the Philadelphia Eagles. Singer/songwriter Jamie Stem puts a Philly sports twist on the Leonard Cohen song “Hallelujah” in a YouTube video. The song got a boost when it was featured this week on Philadelphia’s Action News.
tapinto.net
Thursday, Feb. 9: Road Closures in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Thursday, Feb. 9. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas. The closure at the 100 block of East Front Street most likely includes fire department investigations...
tapinto.net
Spring into Fitness and Fun at the Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA
The Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA is the place to be this spring! The Y is offering programs for youth, teens and adults, including a number of new classes and returning favorites. The Y is currently undergoing an exciting building expansion project and programs and services will continue throughout construction. The Y’s...
tapinto.net
Mentoring That Directs City Students to the Right Path
CAMDEN, NJ – When the Camden boy met a student mentor from Rutgers University-Camden years ago, it was the start of a relationship that endured through middle and high school and continues today. Qua'Meer Amin was in the IGNITE after-school program, a collaboration between the city school district and...
tapinto.net
Fire in Plainfield Tuesday Devastates Downtown Businesses, Displaces Residents
PLAINFIELD, NJ — The response to Tuesday’s structure fire in downtown Plainfield that impacted eight buildings and several businesses involved 17 municipalities working together to battle the blaze that has displaced around 30 residents. No injuries were reported. The Plainfield Fire Department responded to reports of a brush...
tapinto.net
Suozzo Provides Updates on New Building Construction and Renovations in South Hunterdon Regional School District
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ - South Hunterdon Regional School District Superintendent Anthony Suozzo provided an update to the district on the school construction projects that are set to move forward over the coming months. Suozzo said in a letter to the community Wednesday that the preK through fourth grade renovation and fifth...
tapinto.net
Plainfield Fire Department Battles East Front Street Blaze
PLAINFIELD, NJ - Firefighters are battling a fire in Plainfield that can be seen from municipal lot 6. According to Breaking News Network alerts, the 172 East Front Street address had companies opening up a cockloft that Fire Engineering notes “is a void space that is created between the top floor ceiling and the roof decking."
tapinto.net
Sayreville Remembers Councilwoman Dwumfour As Kind Soul
SAYREVILLE – As the FBI and State Police join the hunt for the killer of Borough Councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour, hundreds of community members joined in a memorial at the Epic Church on Feb. 8 to remember the 30-year-old wife, daughter, mother and community leader. Dwumfour, a pastor in...
tapinto.net
Lost Dog Last Seen in Rahway
RAHWAY, NJ — Linda Lavell, of Louie's Legacy Animal Rescue, reached out to TAPinto Rahway earlier today to alert us about a lost rescue dog last seen in Rahway. The dog was spotted yesterday evening. Lavell said, "Louie's Legacy, the rescue organization that sponsored the dog, has hired a...
tapinto.net
Shootings Related: 2 Men Dead of Gunshot Wounds in Franklin, Bridgewater
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A suspect in a homicide investigation died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a parking lot in Bridgewater Township Wednesday morning three hours after allegedly shooting a man in the parking lot of PSEG in Somerset, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Gary T. Curtis, 58,...
tapinto.net
Rahway Board of Education Announces Dr. Aleya Shoieb as Acting Superintendent
RAHWAY, NJ — In an unexpected move, the Rahway Board of Education (BOE) announced at its February 7th caucus meeting that the superintendent of the Rahway Public Schools, Dr. Patricia Camp, is currently on a leave of absence. Dr. Aleya Shoieb, who has been the principal of Franklin Elementary...
tapinto.net
Somerset County Prosecutor: Milford Man Killed Outside PSEG Office in Franklin
SOMERSET, NJ - A Milford Borough councilman was shot and killed in the parking lot of PSEG in Somerset as he was arriving to work Wednesday, according to a release from Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. According to McDonald, at about 7:02 a.m. Wednesday, Franklin Township Police responded to 911...
tapinto.net
tapinto.net
Downtown Bordentown Assoc.'s Valentine's Chocolate Walk Set for Friday Night
BORDENTOWN CITY, NJ — The Downtown Bordentown Association (DBA) is making Valentine's Day a little sweeter this year with its Chocolate Walk. The DBA's 2023 Valentine's Chocolate Walk will be taking place on Friday, February 10 from 5:30PM to 8PM. Attendees can purchase a passport in advance for $8...
tapinto.net
Second Set of Prescribed Burns in Burlington County Scheduled for Wednesday
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ -- The New Jersey Fire Service announced on Wednesday, February 8 that a second prescribed burn of the week will be taking place at four Burlington County locations. Prescribed burns, which also can be called a controlled burn, are carried out in specific areas by trained fire...
tapinto.net
Former Hunterdon Central BOE President Responds to Allegations of Nepotism in Hiring of New Math Teacher
FLEMINGTON, NJ - Former Hunterdon Central Regional School District Board of Education president Vincent Panico responded to allegations from residents and staff that his wife, new math teacher Amanda Panico, was hired because of her connections, saying the allegation is "unacceptable." "Dr. Panico, an adjunct college professor with private industry...
tapinto.net
