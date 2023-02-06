ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tabernacle, NJ

tapinto.net

Girls Basketball: Parsippany Defeats Whippany Park, 48-31

WHIPPANY, NJ -- The Parsippany girls basketball team evened its record with a 48-31 victory over Whippany Park on Tuesday. The RedHawks reached .500 with a 10-10 record. Georgia Kachulis led Parsippany with 14 points. Irem Ucar finished with eight points in the victory. Mikayla Swan scored nine points and...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
tapinto.net

Doylestown Musician Puts a Pre-Game Eagles Spin on “Hallelujah”

DOYLESTOWN, PA—To help everyone prepare for the Super Bowl, a Doylestown native has updated his musical tribute to the Philadelphia Eagles. Singer/songwriter Jamie Stem puts a Philly sports twist on the Leonard Cohen song “Hallelujah” in a YouTube video. The song got a boost when it was featured this week on Philadelphia’s Action News.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
tapinto.net

Thursday, Feb. 9: Road Closures in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Thursday, Feb. 9. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas. The closure at the 100 block of East Front Street most likely includes fire department investigations...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Spring into Fitness and Fun at the Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA

The Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA is the place to be this spring! The Y is offering programs for youth, teens and adults, including a number of new classes and returning favorites. The Y is currently undergoing an exciting building expansion project and programs and services will continue throughout construction. The Y’s...
FANWOOD, NJ
tapinto.net

Mentoring That Directs City Students to the Right Path

CAMDEN, NJ – When the Camden boy met a student mentor from Rutgers University-Camden years ago, it was the start of a relationship that endured through middle and high school and continues today. Qua'Meer Amin was in the IGNITE after-school program, a collaboration between the city school district and...
CAMDEN, NJ
tapinto.net

Fire in Plainfield Tuesday Devastates Downtown Businesses, Displaces Residents

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The response to Tuesday’s structure fire in downtown Plainfield that impacted eight buildings and several businesses involved 17 municipalities working together to battle the blaze that has displaced around 30 residents. No injuries were reported. The Plainfield Fire Department responded to reports of a brush...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Plainfield Fire Department Battles East Front Street Blaze

PLAINFIELD, NJ - Firefighters are battling a fire in Plainfield that can be seen from municipal lot 6. According to Breaking News Network alerts, the 172 East Front Street address had companies opening up a cockloft that Fire Engineering notes “is a void space that is created between the top floor ceiling and the roof decking."
PLAINFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Sayreville Remembers Councilwoman Dwumfour As Kind Soul

SAYREVILLE – As the FBI and State Police join the hunt for the killer of Borough Councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour, hundreds of community members joined in a memorial at the Epic Church on Feb. 8 to remember the 30-year-old wife, daughter, mother and community leader. Dwumfour, a pastor in...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
tapinto.net

Lost Dog Last Seen in Rahway

RAHWAY, NJ — Linda Lavell, of Louie's Legacy Animal Rescue, reached out to TAPinto Rahway earlier today to alert us about a lost rescue dog last seen in Rahway. The dog was spotted yesterday evening. Lavell said, "Louie's Legacy, the rescue organization that sponsored the dog, has hired a...
RAHWAY, NJ
tapinto.net

Shootings Related: 2 Men Dead of Gunshot Wounds in Franklin, Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A suspect in a homicide investigation died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a parking lot in Bridgewater Township Wednesday morning three hours after allegedly shooting a man in the parking lot of PSEG in Somerset, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Gary T. Curtis, 58,...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
tapinto.net

tapinto.net

Former Hunterdon Central BOE President Responds to Allegations of Nepotism in Hiring of New Math Teacher

FLEMINGTON, NJ - Former Hunterdon Central Regional School District Board of Education president Vincent Panico responded to allegations from residents and staff that his wife, new math teacher Amanda Panico, was hired because of her connections, saying the allegation is "unacceptable." "Dr. Panico, an adjunct college professor with private industry...
FLEMINGTON, NJ

