Another Anoa’i Family Member Pitched For WWE Bloodline Faction
Another Anoa’i family member has been pitched for WWE’s Bloodline faction, led by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the popular faction, following an angle which many fans have argued was WWE’s best in years. At the January 28...
Hall Of Famer’s Sons Hope To Be At WWE WrestleMania Tryouts
Terrence and Terrell Hughes, the sons of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, have discussed their WWE aspirations ahead of WrestleMania week. The Hughes brothers, who wrestle as TNT, have been making names for themselves on the independent scene in recent years, and have appeared on AEW Dark numerous times since their AEW debuts in November 2020.
NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez Announces Mystery Partner Is…
There is set to be a big return to NXT next week to team up with NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez in a huge match!. After the former NXT Women’s Tag Team champs accused her of having no friends backstage, Roxanne Perez made a phone call and hoped the person she was calling would pick up!
AEW Star Opens Up About Relationship With Young Bucks Deteriorating
Dax Harwood of FTR has opened up about his relationship with the Young Bucks deteriorating after Full Gear 2020. At the November 2020 pay-per-view, Matt & Nick Jackson defeated Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Team Championship. Speaking with Matt Koon on his FTR podcast, Harwood admitted...
Gigi Dolin Shows Off Scars Following Toxic Attraction NXT Split
Gigi Dolin has now shown off her battle scars after Jacy Jayne’s shocking betrayal on WWE NXT. On the February 7 episode, the Toxic Attraction teammates joined WWE Raw star Bayley for a ‘Ding Dong, Hello!’ talk show segment. After Dolin and Jayne traded verbal shots, Bayley...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Popular Star Reveals WWE Has Rejected Several Extreme Pitches
Liv Morgan has teased the introduction of a hardcore persona, revealing that WWE has turned down several of her extreme pitches. Speaking with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Morgan noted that she fell in love with WWE as a kid because of the extreme stipulations, so those are the type of matches she’s interested in competing in.
WWE Raw Star Wants Intercontinental Championship Match With GUNTHER At WrestleMania
Elias has been fortunate enough to share big WrestleMania moments with some of the all-time great WWE stars, such as John Cena and the Undertaker. Elias’ sole WrestleMania match took place inside an empty WWE Performance Center against King Corbin at WrestleMania 36. Elias was a recent guest on...
NXT Star References Recent Twitter Beef With Main Roster WWE Star On TV
An NXT star has taken their opportunity on TV to reference a recent Twitter beef with a returning main roster star!. After making apparent amends on Twitter last night, Carmelo Hayes took a moment to joke about his recent back and forth with Carmella over their catchphrases. With Hayes opening...
AEW Star Teases Challenging For Trios Championship
An AEW star has teased challenging for the Trios Championship. On the February 8 edition of AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks ran the Garcia-Guevara gauntlet, facing multiple members of the Jericho Appreciation Society to face Chris Jericho. After interference from a masked Jericho, Daniel Garcia defeated Starks to end his run in the gauntlet.
Shawn Michaels Set For Shock WrestleMania Match?
WWE is set to bring the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 39, to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in April, and the stars are sure to be out for the show. Over the past year, speculation arose about many huge names from WWE’s past wrestling at the event; such as John Cena, The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes If Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns Is A One-Off, Fans Might Take It Out On Cody Rhodes
A WWE Hall of Famer believes if Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns is a one-off, fans might take it out on Cody Rhodes. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. This follows Zayn officially turning on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.
NXT Star Shows Off Insane Finishing Move Despite Loss
It doesn’t matter that this NXT star lost a match tonight, they still got to showcase their insane finishing move that has gone viral!. Despite losing a singles match against Zoey Stark, NXT star Sol Ruca still got to show off her insane finishing move that has gained her plenty of attention.
Huge Title Match Set For AEW Revolution
On tonight’s AEW Dynamite (February 8) a huge title match was set for AEW’s next pay-per-view, AEW Revolution in March. In an on-going storyline throughout the night, MJF continued to attempt to prevent Bryan Danielson from getting his title shot at Revolution. During the opening bout, MJF was...
Shocking WWE Tag Team Split
There was a shocking betrayal as a WWE tag team split in a shocking way on tonight’s edition (February 7) of NXT. Find out what happened when Bayley returned to NXT to host an explosive edition of Ding Dong Hello with Toxic Attraction. As the ladies sat down to...
AEW Star Injured During Dynamite Match?
An AEW star appeared to potentially sustain an injury during a big match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, dubbed Championship Fight Night. During an AEW Women’s World Championship eliminator match between the Bunny and Jamie Hayter, the match’s abrupt finish left some fans wondering if perhaps the Bunny hadn’t been injured.
New WWE Hire Revealed, Set For Debut February 10
A new WWE hire has been revealed, and fans won’t have to wait long to see him make his debut for the company. Fightful Select (subscription required) has confirmed that WWE has hired independent commentator Blake Chadwick, who officially started with the company this week. Chadwick will be announcing...
PHOTO: Gruesome Aftermath Of Hard Hitting WWE NXT Match
See the gruesome aftermath of a hard hitting match against a recently returned WWE star back in NXT with a new name. On tonight’s WWE NXT (February 7) Dante Chen had a hard hitting match with Dabba Kato who returned to NXT at the premium live event Vengeance Day.
International Star Teasing Imminent WWE In-Ring Debut?
Dragon Lee has hinted that he will make his WWE debut soon, following his high profile signing with the company. After the luchador announced that he was WWE-bound at an AAA show in December 2022, WWE began to tout Dragon Lee as a high profile signing. Despite this, Lee hasn’t...
AEW Star Thought He Might Die During Bloody Match
A member of AEW’s Jericho Appreciation Society has revealed that they thought they might “pass away” during a particularly bloody match. Speaking about the Blood & Guts match that took place on AEW Dynamite in June 2022, Angelo Parker told SwerveCity Podcast:. “I bled so much. Yeah,...
