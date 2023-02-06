When the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic schedule was revealed late last year, one matchup stood out from the rest. Oklahoma Vs. UCLA on the final day of the event. Oklahoma enters the season trying to become the second program in the sport to win three consecutive championships. The only softball program to accomplish that feat is the program that has won the most championships, been to the WCWS the most, and won the most NCAA Tournament games ever: UCLA.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO