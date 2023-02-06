Read full article on original website
Pac-12 commissioner George Kilavkoff is reportedly visiting SMU on Wednesday. The visit comes as the Pac is exploring expansion ahead of a new media rights deal. UCLA and USC announced they were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 10 before this past football season. The conference and the state of California tried to get UCLA, a part of the state’s education system, to stay in the Pac, but was unsuccessful. They will join in 2024.
When the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic schedule was revealed late last year, one matchup stood out from the rest. Oklahoma Vs. UCLA on the final day of the event. Oklahoma enters the season trying to become the second program in the sport to win three consecutive championships. The only softball program to accomplish that feat is the program that has won the most championships, been to the WCWS the most, and won the most NCAA Tournament games ever: UCLA.
The place to watch the best college softball being played on the planet is the Women’s College World Series, but there’s no closer equivalent during the regular season than the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. Skeptical? Just look at the powerhouses and juggernauts that make up the names participating...
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Current Records: Sacramento State 12-12; Northern Arizona 6-19 After a four-game homestand, the Sacramento State Hornets will be on the road. Sacramento State and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Findlay Toyota Center. The Hornets and Northern Arizona are even-steven over their past 12 head-to-heads (6-6).
The Arizona State men's basketball team has lost five of six games and the postseason hopes are on life support. It is headed on the road this week for Pac-12 play but the consolation is the Sun Devils (16-8, 7-6) will be playing opponents who have not exactly thrived. ASU...
