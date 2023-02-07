ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers respond to Josh Hart trade with 125-122 win over Golden State Warriors: At the buzzer

The Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night said goodbye to a teammate and then picked up a much-needed victory over the Golden State Warriors at the Moda Center. Just before player introductions, Josh Hart left the court after news broke that he had been traded to the New York Knicks for Cam Reddish, a lottery-protected first-round pick in 2023 and two bench players.
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers trade Gary Payton II to Warriors for multiple picks, acquire Kevin Knox from Detroit

The Portland Trail Blazers have traded Gary Payton II to the Golden State Warriors, an NBA source has confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and involves a three-team trade. The Warriors traded five second-round picks to the Blazers for Payton and also sent Portland forward Kevin Knox, acquired from Detroit in a deal for center James Wiseman.
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers fans react to flurry of deals at NBA trade deadline: ‘We lost our 2 spicy lil guys’

The Portland Trail Blazers made a flurry of moves ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, though none of the deals were blockbusters. Gone from the Blazers are wing players Josh Hart and Gary Payton II, while the new acquisitions are Cam Reddish and Ryan Arcidiacono from the New York Knicks, Matisse Thybulle from the Philadelphia 76ers and Kevin Knox via the Detroit Pistons. The Blazers also reportedly waived Greg Brown III.
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online, trade deadline links

The Portland Trail Blazers made a flurry of moves before Thursday’s trade deadline that potentially helped the defense but certainly didn’t make them contenders. The best the Blazers can likely do at this point is battle for a play-in spot while still hoping to maybe jump into the top six to earn an outright playoff berth.
The Oregonian

Another Portlander scores a win on ‘Jeopardy’

A Portland champ may have seen his winning streak end this week on “Jeopardy!,” but on the episode that aired Thursday, another player from the Rose City won, and will play again on Friday. In Thursday’s “Jeopardy!”, Mira Hayward, a writer from Portland, was introduced when she shared an anecdote about attending a taping of “Antiques Roadshow.”
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

