This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
6A prep spotlight: Josiah Lake’s emergence has the Tualatin Timberwolves in contention for their second consecutive state title
The Tualatin Timberwolves displayed resilience and mental focus while defeating archrival Tigard this week. The Timberwolves defeated the Tigers 66-64 in double overtime Tuesday night, just days after they suffered an emotionally tough 60-54 loss to West Linn. “You never want to drop two in a row, and we took...
Jalen Atkins and ‘all gas, no brakes,’ Barlow Bruins have shot their way into upper echelon of Class 6A
Things look a tad different out in Gresham this year. These Barlow Bruins are a bit younger, a bit smaller and they’ve got a whole lot more firepower.
Class 6A boys basketball power rankings: West Linn remains at the top after big win over Tualatin
There’s only three weeks left in the regular season, and there’s some serious league standings in play statewide. We’ve had some major matchups over the past week that have altered the standings for many leagues.
No. 7 UCLA silences Oregon State’s offense in easy 62-47 men’s basketball win
No. 7 UCLA overwhelmed Oregon State with its defense as the Bruins rolled to a convincing 62-47 men’s basketball win Thursday night in Gill Coliseum. OSU spent the night searching for an offense it never found. The Beavers shot 36% (16 of 45) from the floor, while committing 18 turnovers.
Portland Trail Blazers waive forward Greg Brown III: Report
The Portland Trail Blazers have waived forward Greg Brown III, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. The Blazers executed a series of trades over the past 24 hours that put them over the roster limit leading to Brown’s departure. Brown, a second-round pick in 2021, appeared in 64...
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons to participate in NBA 3-Point Contest
Portland Trail Blazers guards Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons will compete in the NBA 3-Point Contest, a league source has confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The news was first reported by Shams Charania via the Pat McAfee Show. According to Charania, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield will also participate.
Bill Oram: Trail Blazers’ series of small moves needs to be precursor to 1 big swing
The Portland Trail Blazers were an underwhelming team before the trade deadline. Then they traded their two best wing defenders. Josh Hart will be part of a playoff push with the Knicks. Gary Payton II is reunited with the Warriors.
Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 7 UCLA Bruins, men’s basketball score updates, live stream, odds, TV channel, (2/9/23)
Oregon State faces its second top-10 opponent in less than a week when the Beavers play host to No. 7 UCLA at 6 p.m. Thursday in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers, coming off road losses at Arizona State and No. 5 Arizona, look to win their second consecutive home game. Scroll...
Trail Blazers respond to Josh Hart trade with 125-122 win over Golden State Warriors: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night said goodbye to a teammate and then picked up a much-needed victory over the Golden State Warriors at the Moda Center. Just before player introductions, Josh Hart left the court after news broke that he had been traded to the New York Knicks for Cam Reddish, a lottery-protected first-round pick in 2023 and two bench players.
Portland Trail Blazers trade Gary Payton II to Warriors for multiple picks, acquire Kevin Knox from Detroit
The Portland Trail Blazers have traded Gary Payton II to the Golden State Warriors, an NBA source has confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and involves a three-team trade. The Warriors traded five second-round picks to the Blazers for Payton and also sent Portland forward Kevin Knox, acquired from Detroit in a deal for center James Wiseman.
Damian Lillard laments loss of Josh Hart, but embraces new acquisition: ‘I’ve always liked Cam Reddish a lot’
Moments before player introductions Wednesday night, news broke that the Trail Blazers had traded Josh Hart to the New York Knicks for Cam Reddish, a conditional first-round pick and two other players. Just like that, Hart was scratched from the starting lineup. He shook hands and exchanged hugs with teammates...
What TV channel is Portland State vs Northern Colorado women’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (2/9/2023)
PSU -1.5 | UNC +1.5. • Check the latest sports betting offers, promo codes for this week’s games. What: The Portland State Vikings take on the Northern Colorado Bears in women’s college basketball. When: Thursday, February 9 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Where: Viking Pavilion | Portland,...
Portland Trail Blazers fans react to flurry of deals at NBA trade deadline: ‘We lost our 2 spicy lil guys’
The Portland Trail Blazers made a flurry of moves ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, though none of the deals were blockbusters. Gone from the Blazers are wing players Josh Hart and Gary Payton II, while the new acquisitions are Cam Reddish and Ryan Arcidiacono from the New York Knicks, Matisse Thybulle from the Philadelphia 76ers and Kevin Knox via the Detroit Pistons. The Blazers also reportedly waived Greg Brown III.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online, trade deadline links
The Portland Trail Blazers made a flurry of moves before Thursday’s trade deadline that potentially helped the defense but certainly didn’t make them contenders. The best the Blazers can likely do at this point is battle for a play-in spot while still hoping to maybe jump into the top six to earn an outright playoff berth.
Trail Blazers trade Josh Hart to the New York Knicks for Cam Reddish
The Portland Trail Blazers have traded Josh Hart to the New York Knicks for Cam Reddish and a protected first-round pick, an NBA source has confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the deal Wednesday night. According to Wojnarowski, the Blazers will also receive Ryan Arcidiacono and Svi...
Did the Blazers get better at the NBA Trade Deadline?: Blazer Focused podcast
The Portland Trail Blazers made a series of moves before the trade deadline:. Trail Blazers trade Josh Hart to the New York Knicks for Cam Reddish. Portland Trail Blazers acquire guard Matisse Thybulle from Philadelphia 76ers. Portland Trail Blazers trade Gary Payton II to Warriors for multiple picks, acquire Kevin...
Portland Trail Blazers acquire guard Matisse Thybulle from Philadelphia 76ers
The Portland Trail Blazers are acquiring guard Matisse Thybulle from the Philadelphia 76ers, NBA sources have confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The news was first reported by Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. According to Wojnarowski, it’s a three-way deal involving the Charlotte Hornets, who will receive...
Oregon State bans practice of spectators leaving and re-entering Reser Stadium at halftime
A long-standing tradition for fans attending Oregon State Beavers football games at Reser Stadium will end this fall. Spectators will no longer be allowed to leave the stadium at halftime and re-enter for the second half. The policy was revealed when Oregon State football season ticket information went out to customers ahead of the 2023 season.
Another Portlander scores a win on ‘Jeopardy’
A Portland champ may have seen his winning streak end this week on “Jeopardy!,” but on the episode that aired Thursday, another player from the Rose City won, and will play again on Friday. In Thursday’s “Jeopardy!”, Mira Hayward, a writer from Portland, was introduced when she shared an anecdote about attending a taping of “Antiques Roadshow.”
Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (35-10-2-2) take on the Tri-City Americans (25-18-4-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Friday, February 10, 7pm PST. Where: Toyota Center, Kennewick, Washington. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Americans audio. Follow:
