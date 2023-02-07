The Portland Trail Blazers made a flurry of moves ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, though none of the deals were blockbusters. Gone from the Blazers are wing players Josh Hart and Gary Payton II, while the new acquisitions are Cam Reddish and Ryan Arcidiacono from the New York Knicks, Matisse Thybulle from the Philadelphia 76ers and Kevin Knox via the Detroit Pistons. The Blazers also reportedly waived Greg Brown III.

