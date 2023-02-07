ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon's Whiskey Ring Shows Perils of State Liquor Control

Over 150 years after the infamous "Whiskey Ring" scandal during the Ulysses S. Grant administration, Oregon is the latest state to have its own whiskey scandal. In today's world of ever-expanding whiskey obsession, it is increasingly clear state governments are violating public trust when it comes to managing alcohol supply.
OREGON STATE
Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off Ticket At Circle K

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Darrin Thorpe, 53, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The St. Lucie County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Powerball ticket bought in Beaverton worth $1 million

A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was purchased in Beaverton Saturday, Feb. 4, as the jackpot continues to grow. The ticket was purchased with all 5 numbers correct, 2-8-15-19-58, but without the Powerball multiplier. Information on the winner was not shared in the press release. Also in Oregon, a ticket worth $100,000 in winnings...
BEAVERTON, OR
Can Washington’s $750 Million Lotto Winner Buy the Space Needle?

It's the million-dollar question. Or in this case, the $750 million question. What would you do if you won the lottery?. Well, one Washingtonian did win the lottery. A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Auburn, with the option to cash out for a little over $400 million. $400 million is certainly "never work another day in your life" money, and you could spend a little lavishly each year without going broke. Unfortunately, there are far too many stories of folks being unprepared for their new life as rich people and it all swirls down the drain. Speaking of smart spending, I've been kicking this question around in my head that I wanted to run by you.
SEATTLE, WA
Oregon’s Democrat Government Is Drunk On Power, And Stolen Booze

The arrogance of government employees here in the Northwest never fails to astound me…and now, we learn they’re Poaching the Pappy down at the state liquor warehouse. Oregon had a corrupt politician named Kitzhaber, forced to resign after we learned he let his girlfriend run a business out of the Governor’s office and take pay for play.
OREGON STATE
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 2/9/23 – The Reimagined Moore Park Gets a Step Closer; ODF Klamath-Lake District Says Prescribed Fires Will Occur Today Near Midland

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
