Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Wednesday’s $20 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot has reset after one lucky winner in Washington won $747 million in the February 6 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Wednesday’s winning lottery numbers:. 52-58-59-64-66,...
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in Oregon
One lucky Oregon lottery player has a million reasons to celebrate, according to the Oregon State Lottery. The lottery player won a fabulous $1 million in a recent Powerball drawing.
Study: Oregon serves most expensive cheese pizzas in U.S.
According to MarketWatch Oregon has the highest average price for a large cheese pizza in the United States.
Mega Millions results for 02/07/23; jackpot worth $31 million
LANSING, MI – Two players won $1 million and a player in Michigan was one number away from the grand prize, but there was no winner of the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Tuesday, Feb. 7. That means the drawing on Friday, Feb. 10...
Oregon's Whiskey Ring Shows Perils of State Liquor Control
Over 150 years after the infamous "Whiskey Ring" scandal during the Ulysses S. Grant administration, Oregon is the latest state to have its own whiskey scandal. In today's world of ever-expanding whiskey obsession, it is increasingly clear state governments are violating public trust when it comes to managing alcohol supply.
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Oregon was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
q13fox.com
Washington's Lottery reveals where winning $754.6 million Powerball ticket was sold
KING COUNTY, Wash. - The winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot—the fifth largest in history—was sold at a Western Washington grocery store, the state lottery confirmed Monday. According to Washington's Lottery, the big ticket was sold at the Fred Meyer in Auburn, located at 801 Auburn...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon; $50,000 ticket sold in Redmond
Someone in Oregon bought a $1 million Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing. And here in Central Oregon, someone is set to be $50,000 richer. But nobody won the big prize, sending the jackpot to an estimated $747 million for Monday night’s drawing. The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.
Powerball Player Wins $747 Million in Washington State
Imagine waking up to a $747 million check. Well, that is currently someone's reality in the State of Washington. On Monday night, this lucky player overcame steep odds to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot.
What is the oldest golf course in Oregon?
There is an easy answer to this question, as the oldest golf course in Oregon is even arguably the oldest golf course west of the Mississippi, and there is no argument it is the oldest continually running golf course west of the Mississippi.
Oregon witness says sphere moved at 'unnatural speed'
An Oregon witness at Warrenton reported watching a sphere-shaped object moving at “unnatural speed” at 9:05 p.m. on March 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
brevardtimes.com
Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off Ticket At Circle K
PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Darrin Thorpe, 53, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The St. Lucie County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum...
Study Says Idaho Wouldn't Have to Subsidize Oregon Counties if They Join Idaho
BOISE - An analysis of the economics of the Greater Idaho movement proposal, which seeks to make select Oregon counties part of Idaho, has been released by conservative think tank Claremont Institute. The study finds that although Oregon’s spending per resident in northwestern Oregon is comparable to its spending per...
Top 3 Restaurants in the Three Fastest Growing Cities in Oregon
EAT TO LIVE, LOVE TO EAT... Spring "road trip" weather is just around the corner and I’ve been dying to travel to Oregon when it starts warming up. I want to do a foodie's road trip experience when I go!. I am always looking for recommendations for the best...
Heads may roll in Oregon agency due to love for rare bourbon
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek on Wednesday asked the board of commissioners of the state's marijuana and alcohol regulating authority to remove its executive director and other leaders, alleging they “abused their position for personal gain.”
Powerball ticket bought in Beaverton worth $1 million
A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was purchased in Beaverton Saturday, Feb. 4, as the jackpot continues to grow. The ticket was purchased with all 5 numbers correct, 2-8-15-19-58, but without the Powerball multiplier. Information on the winner was not shared in the press release. Also in Oregon, a ticket worth $100,000 in winnings...
Can Washington’s $750 Million Lotto Winner Buy the Space Needle?
It's the million-dollar question. Or in this case, the $750 million question. What would you do if you won the lottery?. Well, one Washingtonian did win the lottery. A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Auburn, with the option to cash out for a little over $400 million. $400 million is certainly "never work another day in your life" money, and you could spend a little lavishly each year without going broke. Unfortunately, there are far too many stories of folks being unprepared for their new life as rich people and it all swirls down the drain. Speaking of smart spending, I've been kicking this question around in my head that I wanted to run by you.
KXL
Oregon’s Democrat Government Is Drunk On Power, And Stolen Booze
The arrogance of government employees here in the Northwest never fails to astound me…and now, we learn they’re Poaching the Pappy down at the state liquor warehouse. Oregon had a corrupt politician named Kitzhaber, forced to resign after we learned he let his girlfriend run a business out of the Governor’s office and take pay for play.
OLCC’s diverted bourbon scandal: Did lawmakers score Pappy Van Winkle or other rare booze?
About 10 minutes into his interview with an internal investigator last summer, a top Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission official said he set aside hard-to-find liquor for himself and also fulfilled requests from others “hundreds of times.”. Among those Chris Mayton said he hooked up with booze: Oregon lawmakers.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 2/9/23 – The Reimagined Moore Park Gets a Step Closer; ODF Klamath-Lake District Says Prescribed Fires Will Occur Today Near Midland
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
91K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0