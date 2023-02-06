Clackamas girls basketball senior Eliza Buerk embraces her role as a sounding board for younger teammates

Read full article on original website
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
6A prep spotlight: Josiah Lake’s emergence has the Tualatin Timberwolves in contention for their second consecutive state title
The Tualatin Timberwolves displayed resilience and mental focus while defeating archrival Tigard this week. The Timberwolves defeated the Tigers 66-64 in double overtime Tuesday night, just days after they suffered an emotionally tough 60-54 loss to West Linn. “You never want to drop two in a row, and we took...
Jalen Atkins and ‘all gas, no brakes,’ Barlow Bruins have shot their way into upper echelon of Class 6A
Things look a tad different out in Gresham this year. These Barlow Bruins are a bit younger, a bit smaller and they’ve got a whole lot more firepower.
Class 6A boys basketball power rankings: West Linn remains at the top after big win over Tualatin
There’s only three weeks left in the regular season, and there’s some serious league standings in play statewide. We’ve had some major matchups over the past week that have altered the standings for many leagues.
Bill Oram: Trail Blazers’ series of small moves needs to be precursor to 1 big swing
The Portland Trail Blazers were an underwhelming team before the trade deadline. Then they traded their two best wing defenders. Josh Hart will be part of a playoff push with the Knicks. Gary Payton II is reunited with the Warriors.
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons to participate in NBA 3-Point Contest
Portland Trail Blazers guards Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons will compete in the NBA 3-Point Contest, a league source has confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The news was first reported by Shams Charania via the Pat McAfee Show. According to Charania, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield will also participate.
Portland Trail Blazers waive forward Greg Brown III: Report
The Portland Trail Blazers have waived forward Greg Brown III, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. The Blazers executed a series of trades over the past 24 hours that put them over the roster limit leading to Brown’s departure. Brown, a second-round pick in 2021, appeared in 64...
Portland Trail Blazers fans react to flurry of deals at NBA trade deadline: ‘We lost our 2 spicy lil guys’
The Portland Trail Blazers made a flurry of moves ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, though none of the deals were blockbusters. Gone from the Blazers are wing players Josh Hart and Gary Payton II, while the new acquisitions are Cam Reddish and Ryan Arcidiacono from the New York Knicks, Matisse Thybulle from the Philadelphia 76ers and Kevin Knox via the Detroit Pistons. The Blazers also reportedly waived Greg Brown III.
Matthew Marcus runs into trouble on ‘Jeopardy,’ but another Portlander’s on the show Thursday
Matthew Marcus faced stiff opposition as he tried for a fifth victory in the “Jeopardy!” episode that aired Wednesday night. If he notched the win, host Ken Jennings said at the start of the broadcast, Marcus would solidify his spot in the next Tournament of Champions. Did Marcus,...
Portland Trail Blazers trade Gary Payton II to Warriors for multiple picks, acquire Kevin Knox from Detroit
The Portland Trail Blazers have traded Gary Payton II to the Golden State Warriors, an NBA source has confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and involves a three-team trade. The Warriors traded five second-round picks to the Blazers for Payton and also sent Portland forward Kevin Knox, acquired from Detroit in a deal for center James Wiseman.
Portland Timbers building confidence, basking in the sun at Coachella Valley Invitational
Beyond a fence and hidden by palm trees, the stage for the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival sat empty Friday. The fields at Empire Polo Grounds — filled to the brim each year by glitter-splashed, sweaty concertgoers — were occupied by Major League Soccer teams, including the Portland Timbers.
What TV channel is Portland State vs Northern Colorado women’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (2/9/2023)
PSU -1.5 | UNC +1.5. • Check the latest sports betting offers, promo codes for this week’s games. What: The Portland State Vikings take on the Northern Colorado Bears in women’s college basketball. When: Thursday, February 9 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Where: Viking Pavilion | Portland,...
Another Portlander scores a win on ‘Jeopardy’
A Portland champ may have seen his winning streak end this week on “Jeopardy!,” but on the episode that aired Thursday, another player from the Rose City won, and will play again on Friday. In Thursday’s “Jeopardy!”, Mira Hayward, a writer from Portland, was introduced when she shared an anecdote about attending a taping of “Antiques Roadshow.”
Portland Trail Blazers make interesting tweaks at NBA trade deadline but lose ground in talent acquisition race: Analysis
The Portland Trail Blazers were unable to land a big fish prior to Thursday’s trade deadline, but they did acquire a couple of intriguing pieces that should help the team at the defensive end of the court. After all of the NBA trade flurry ended, the Blazers were left...
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online, trade deadline links
The Portland Trail Blazers made a flurry of moves before Thursday’s trade deadline that potentially helped the defense but certainly didn’t make them contenders. The best the Blazers can likely do at this point is battle for a play-in spot while still hoping to maybe jump into the top six to earn an outright playoff berth.
Portland Trail Blazers acquire guard Matisse Thybulle from Philadelphia 76ers
The Portland Trail Blazers are acquiring guard Matisse Thybulle from the Philadelphia 76ers, NBA sources have confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The news was first reported by Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. According to Wojnarowski, it’s a three-way deal involving the Charlotte Hornets, who will receive...
Cooper Mountain Ale Works expands to Sherwood; OLCC in hot water: Oregon Brews and News
Cooper Mountain Ale Works is opening a downtown Sherwood location in the former home of Smockville Brewhouse, which closed in August. Cooper Mountain has been in business since 2017, when founder and brewer Chris Sjolin, who had been homebrewing since 2012, began selling to local taprooms from the brewhouse he built in his Beaverton garage. Cooper Mountain in 2020 took over Max’s Fanno Creek Brew Pub in Tigard and has been brewing and operating its pub there. Sjolin said with the addition of the Sherwood brewing system he will be shutting down the Beaverton brewing operation.
Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (35-10-2-2) take on the Tri-City Americans (25-18-4-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Friday, February 10, 7pm PST. Where: Toyota Center, Kennewick, Washington. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Americans audio. Follow:
Workshops and demonstrations to add to your winter calendar
Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Garden of Resonance: The Art of Jun Kaneko: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday-Monday through Feb. 20. Explore Kaneko’s outdoor ceramic statues installed throughout the garden, plus more intimate pieces from his nearly 60-year career. $19.95; Portland Japanese Garden, 611 S.W. Kingston Ave.; japanesegarden.org.
Oregon is the least romantic state in America, apparently
As the Day of Disappointed Partners (Valentine’s Day) draws near, the brands are sending out all the “studies” they can, in hopes that someone sees a headline and thinks, “Sure, that’s a thing a person could write about.”. This year, it’s a tie between Oregon...
Another list of the best pizza places is out, and this longtime Portland favorite made the cut
Travel website Trips to Discover “tracked down the top-rated pizza joints in pizza-loving cities across the United States” to create a list of Best Pizza Joints in the United States. Yet again an old Portland favorite has made the list of the best of the best. Ken’s Artisan...
