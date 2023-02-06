ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Black History: Movers, Shakers and History Breakers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As we continue our celebration of Black History Month, WLBT is shining a spotlight on movers, shakers and history breakers who are picking up the torch, leading the way and making a difference. They are focused on creating a better future and striving for excellence. “I...
Peanut growers gathered for the 18th annual MPGA meeting

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Words to live by could be heard Wednesday during the 18th annual meeting of the Mississippi Peanuts Growers Association:. “Peanuts are an important part of everyday life here in Mississippi... and even around the world.”. So says Andy Gipson.. one of the speakers at the...
New statewide campaign to boost skilled labor kicks off in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi non-profit is sponsoring a brand new campaign to boost the skilled labor force in the Magnolia State. An organization called The Skills Foundation, founded in 2018, is sponsoring the campaign. Thursday, representatives from Pearl River Community College, Hattiesburg High School and the Area Development...
Mississippi Agricultural Commissioner speaks on egg prices

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson knows his eggs. And Gipson said the loss of 42 million egg-laying hens to disease is just one of the factors that have sent the price of the breakfast staple through the proverbial roof at the local supermarket.
Cowboys and cowgirls, here’s your 2023 Dixie National Rodeo guide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 58th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo officially kicks off Friday, February 10. Each year, cowboys, cowgirls, 4-H and FFA members, rodeo queens, and spectators travel to the Mississippi State Fairgrounds to experience this event. For six weeks, the Fairgrounds is host to multiple...
