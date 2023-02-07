Rare Genetic Disease Appears to Defend Ashkenazi Jews Against TB

A mother was told her brain tumour had returned after she had a seizure playing a computer game with her son – nearly 20 years after she was first diagnosed.Emma Fox, 35, suffered a seizure out of the blue in 2021 and a scan later revealed her brain tumour had returned.Devastated Emma, from Caernarfon, Gwynedd, Wales, said she will do anything to find a cure for the disease.She said: “Although I have been told it’s unlikely my children will inherit the disease through my genes, I want to do all I can to stop anyone from going through what...

