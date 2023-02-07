Rare Genetic Disease Appears to Defend Ashkenazi Jews Against TB

Read full article on original website
Newly Discovered Disease May Affect Over 15,000 Americans
TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers are shedding light on a mystery medical condition called VEXAS syndrome that's believed to affect more than 15,000 people in the United States. Identified in 2020, VEXAS syndrome is a rare, genetically linked disorder with a high death rate. The syndrome includes unexplained fevers and low blood oxygen levels in people with other conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and blood cancer....
Ashkenazi Jews could hold genetic key to eradicating tuberculosis
CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom — Jewish people may hold the key to eradicating tuberculosis, one of the world’s biggest killers, a new study explains. Researchers say they are less susceptible to the deadly bacterial infection because of a rare genetic disorder. This could lead to better vaccines for a disease that led to the death of 1.6 million people in 2021.
CEACAMS 1, 5, and 6 in disease and cancer: Interactions with pathogens
A new review was recently published in Genes & Cancer, titled, "CEACAMS 1, 5, and 6 in disease and cancer: interactions with pathogens." It explains that "Carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA), one of few FDA-approved biomarkers for cancer, was first identified and described in 1965 as a tumor-specific antigen expressed in embryonic gut, liver, and pancreas tissues, as well as gastrointestinal and respiratory malignancies, but not in differentiated adult tissues."
Scientists discover a rare neurological disease involving cellular recycling
Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have discovered a new neurological condition characterized by issues with motor coordination and speech. They report their findings in npj Genomic Medicine. Scientists from NIH's National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) and Undiagnosed Diseases Program (UDP) identified three children with the condition, two...
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
What It Means When You Have Mucus In Your Stool
It's normal to have mucus in your stool -- in small amounts. But when there's a large amount in your stool, it could be a sign of an underlying health issue.
The fungal threat to human health is growing in a warmer, wetter, sicker world
Many millions of fungi are good for the environment, but a few hundred can cause disease in humans. However, the threat from fungal pathogens is increasing, experts say, and may grow much worse in a warmer, wetter and sicker world.
Opinion: "Narcissistic Collapse" Early Warning Signs & Self-Protection Strategies
Narcissistic collapse is when a narcissist's grandiosity and self-confidence begin to fall apart, often due to some form of trauma or abuse. If you've ever encountered a narcissist, you probably have some idea of their tendencies. But did you know that narcissists can experience what's called "narcissistic collapse"?
The Signs & Symptoms Of Throat Cancer
Throat cancer refers to the abnormal growth of cells in the larynx, pharynx, or other parts of the throat. Symptoms of throat cancer can vary depending on the location of the tumor and the stage of the cancer. Common Signs And Symptoms Include: • A Persistent Sore Throat • Hoarseness • Difficulty Swallowing • A Lump Or Mass In The Throat. Other symptoms can include ear pain, weight loss, and fatigue. In some cases, throat cancer may also cause a persistent cough, changes in voice, or difficulty breathing. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial for managing throat cancer, as the condition can quickly become life-threatening. It is important to consult a doctor if you experience any of these symptoms.
Drink that kombucha at your own risk: Scientist discusses popular gut health advice
Type "gut health" in your search browser and you will find millions of popular web entries that tell you to take charge of your gut and eat specific foods to improve its condition. First came probiotics. Then whole grains. Next, grocery stores started to devote whole display cases to kombucha....
Arthritis drug may turn old blood young again
Young blood has a rejuvenating effect when infused into older bodies, according to recent research: Aging hearts beat stronger, muscles become stronger, and thinking becomes sharper. Many scientists are looking for the elements of young blood that can be captured or replicated and put into a pill. But what if...
Gallbladder & Bile Duct Cancers: Rare, Silent and Deadly. Know the Signs
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Bile duct and gallbladder cancers develop in organs deep inside the body, making them difficult to detect. Knowing the signs of these rare cancers may help with earlier detection. Gallbladder cancer and bile duct cancer are two separate diseases, according to Dr. Miral Sadaria Grandhi, director of hepatobiliary surgery at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick. ...
Are Mental Disorders Brain Diseases or Trauma Reactions?
The idea that mental disorders are "reactions" was a longstanding model in psychiatry that was abandoned in favor of the biopsychosocial model. Just like a broken bone, mental disorders are best understood by considering contributions from biological, psychological, and social factors. Personal preferences for how mental disorders are described can...
Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Did you hear about narcissism before? People may hear narcissism on the surface, but narcissism has many deep and serious aspects in the topic itself. The term narcissism means selfishness, involving a sense of entitlement, a lack of empathy, and a need for admiration, as characterizing a personality type (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Narcissism.). Sigmund Freud describes that; narcissism is normal, healthy, and present from birth in all humans (all of narcissism). Secondary narcissism, a neurosis, occurs when people reverse course and turn their affection back onto themselves (narcissism). If this disorder is untreated, it can create disturbance in social relationships-at home, school, or office (“narcissistic personality disorder”)
Scientists pinpoint protein that helps cancer-causing viruses evade immune response
The viruses Kaposi sarcoma-associated herpesvirus (KSHV) and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) have been linked to several cancers. For the first time, UNC School of Medicine scientists have discovered that these viruses use a human protein called barrier-to-autointegration factor 1, or BAF, to evade our innate immune response, allowing the viruses to spread and cause disease.
Mother diagnosed with brain tumour for second time after being ‘fobbed off’ by doctors
A mother was told her brain tumour had returned after she had a seizure playing a computer game with her son – nearly 20 years after she was first diagnosed.Emma Fox, 35, suffered a seizure out of the blue in 2021 and a scan later revealed her brain tumour had returned.Devastated Emma, from Caernarfon, Gwynedd, Wales, said she will do anything to find a cure for the disease.She said: “Although I have been told it’s unlikely my children will inherit the disease through my genes, I want to do all I can to stop anyone from going through what...
What are the symptoms of ovarian cancer?
March has been designated Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month with the aim of ensuring more women recognise the early signs of the disease to help with their chances of beating it.The disease develops when abnormal cells in and around the ovary and fallopian tubes grow and divide in an uncontrolled way and form a cancerous tumour, which, if malignant, can spread to other parts of the body.According to Ovarian Cancer Action, 295,000 women are diagnosed with it annually – making it the sixth most common form of cancer among females, particularly among older people – but 90 per cent do...
Sarcoidosis: A Complex Disease Simplified
Specializes in Health writing, Pediatric health, ICU, ER. Sarcoidosis is a disease that can affect any organ in the body. It is characterized by abnormal inflammatory cells that form clumps, most commonly in the lungs, lymph nodes, and skin, but can affect the eyes, musculoskeletal system, nervous system, heart, liver, and kidneys; in that order of occurrence. These granulomas form in organs and can change the organ's structure and function. Sarcoidosis usually presents in one of two ways: acute, with symptoms lasting only a short time (usually 12-36 months), and chronic, in which patients require prolonged treatment and can be lifelong.
Gut bacteria imbalance ‘linked to chronic fatigue syndrome’
Patients recently diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome have reduced levels of certain types of gut bacteria that support digestive health, research suggests.Scientists in the US have also found that patients living with the condition, also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME/CFS), for 10 years or longer have differences in blood metabolites – substances made or used when the body breaks down food – compared to those without the disease.The researchers said their work, published in two separate papers in the journal Cell Host & Microbe, only shows a “correlation, not causation, between these microbiome changes and ME/CFS”.Julia Oh, an associate professor...
Limited Evidence Supports Long-Lasting Effects Of Cannabis On Cognitive Function, New Study Says
A new study, conducted by researchers at the University Of Sidney found limited evidence that impairments to cognitive function persist hours after consuming cannabis. Although cannabis could impair cognition and safety-sensitive task performance immediately after use, "the question of impairment many hours or days after use has been unclear," reads the University Of Sydney press release.
