Narcotics Task Force Seizes 50,000 Fentanyl Pills, Worth $1 Million, in Lower Manhattan. While street-level drug activity is relatively rare at the southern tip of Manhattan, the neighborhood saw another major drug bust a few weeks ago, when a trafficker from California was caught with a large narcotics shipment, apparently intended for eventual transfer to lower-level distributors.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO