Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
In the News: New Pandemic Relief Grant Programs of $500 to $35K for Small Businesses
Pandemic-related grants have tens of thousands of small businesses with timely needed funds for the past couple of years. And these grants continue to be available because small businesses are still feeling the impact of the pandemic. These grants address a wide range of issues and they are different in each community where they are being offered.
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
bhbusiness.com
CVS Health’s $10.6B Purchase of Oak Street Gives It a Primary Care Innovator with Deep Behavioral Health Ties
CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) announced Wednesday it’s buying senior-focused, multi-payer value-based primary care company Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH) for $10.6 billion. The acquisition gives CVS – parent company of Aetna – a stronger foothold in primary care while furthering its all-around value-based care strategy. Moving forward, the Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS will be tasked with figuring out exactly how to utilize Oak Street as part of its evolving approach to behavioral health care.
Update on Next Round of Stimulus Checks in California
Next round of stimulus checks CaliforniaPhoto byUSA Diario. As has been reported, the final round of stimulus check payments to recipients who have not yet been able to collect their money will take place before February 14.
Financial assistance available Retool Workforce Program
Acadiana Workforce Solutions will partner with South Louisiana Community College to provide financial assistance for participants with barriers to employment.
bhbusiness.com
Mindpath Health to Leave Ohio, Lay Off Workers as Part of Restructuring
Hybrid mental health company Mindpath Health will close its offices in Ohio and lay off an undisclosed number of employees. The Denver-based company announced the move internally on Jan. 17, describing the measure as an “organizational restructuring.” A Mindpath Health representative declined to confirm the number of roles impacted.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: AWS product head joins Faculty; Bezos Earth Fund hires BlackRock leader; and more
— Jacob Sullivan is now chief product officer at Faculty, a London-based company that builds artificial intelligence systems. Sullivan was previously head of product for the AI DevOps group at Amazon Web Services, where he led teams helping customers build and manage cloud-based applications. He was also a co-founder of Seattle horse surveillance startup Magic AI, which relied on computer vision and machine learning to keep an eye on horses in their stalls; the startup raised $1.2 million in seed funding but later shut down.
ffnews.com
Nevly Money Launches with $1.25M Pre-Seed Round from Tenacity Venture Capital
Nevly announced the launch of its web app, “Nevly Money,” which leverages dramatic advances in financial technology to deliver personalized, data-driven solutions to the 48 million Americans currently struggling with poor credit scores. Nevly Money represents the most comprehensive tool on the market today for consumers who are looking to improve their credit scores. VC partner Tenacity Venture Capital is investing $1.25 million in a pre-seed round.
beckersdental.com
12 dentists making headlines
Seven dentists who joined DSO networks and five other dentists who have made headlines since Jan. 30:. Cavan Brunsden, DMD, and Nancy Villa, DMD, affiliated their Old Bridge, N.J.-based practice, KidZdent, with Sarasota, Fla.-based DSO Dental Care Alliance. Four dentists affiliated their practices with management service organization Speciality1 Partners. Celebrity...
Dell announces layoffs to 5% of workforce
(KRON) — Monday, Dell Technologies announced plans to cut five percent of its workforce, according to a SEC filing. This would impact about 6,650 employees, CNBC reported. This accompanies several decisions the Texas-based tech company had made recently to “help our company navigate the challenges of the global economic environment and uncertainty ahead,” a letter […]
Phys.org
Team incentives keep workers from leaving gig jobs, finds research
As people leave traditional 9-to-5 work for more flexible employment, what will keep them from bolting gig jobs is a greater connection with co-workers and the company, according to a new University of Michigan study. Gig jobs—similar to work by independent contractors and freelancers—allow millions of people to earn more...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Healthcare’s Digital Transformation Improves Lives, Not Just Efficiencies
The COVID-19 sped up healthcare’s digital transformation. The 20-minute telehealth visit can mean less unpaid time off from work and the difference between seeking care and putting food on the table. Care-at-home programs can reduce the risks associated with hospitalization, such as hospital-acquired infections. Technology is advancing within every...
How Esusu’s cofounders turned 326 rejections (and a long night out in the cold) into a unicorn
On this week’s episode of Fortune‘s Leadership Next podcast, co-hosts Alan Murray and Ellen McGirt talk with Esusu cofounder and co-CEO Wemimo Abbey, who earned a spot on the 2022 Fortune 40 Under 40 list. They discuss the company’s business model—which helps renters and lower-income Americans build their credit while maintaining secure housing—and what drives its success. They also cover what Abbey and Esusu’s cofounder and co-CEO, Samir Goel, went through on the way to turning the company into a unicorn (including a long night in the cold while out searching for funding).
Five growth careers in tech for 2023
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. From tech behemoths like Amazon, Google, and Meta, to fintech companies such as Klarna and Stripe, many firms looked at their bottom lines in 2022 and found them wanting. In order to weather a stormy economic outlook, preserve cash, and streamline over-large teams, tech firms scaled back.
Great Resignation and Succession Planning: What Do Healthcare Leaders Need to Know?
Employee, Executive, and Workforce Churning is an Existential Reality of Our competitive Works of Human Resourcing. Turnover of the workforce is a significant challenge, not just for the healthcare industry but for all sectors. That problem is the upshot of shifting employee expectations, circumstances, or desire for a high-paying job with a sounder and more flexible work schedule.
geekwire.com
As tech is rocked by layoffs, climate jobs and tools for landing them are on the rise
There has never been a better time to get a job in climate tech. Nations and corporations are setting ambitious carbon goals. The U.S. government is enacting plans unleashing billions of dollars to address climate change. Many investors remain bullish on climate tech startups. Job prospects in the space are relatively rosy while traditional tech giants layoff thousands.
Teachable helps educators make money selling courses online
Teachable is a popular platform that allows educators to create, market and sell their own online courses. The platform, used by over 100,000 creators, offers customization options to make a unique and professional-looking course site. It also provides a suite of marketing tools to help educators promote and sell courses, including built-in email marketing, affiliate management, and upsell options. The course creation feature helps educators make engaging and interactive courses, including quizzes, assignments, and discussions. All of these features allow educators to create, market, and sell their own online courses with ease.
Comments / 0