On this week’s episode of Fortune‘s Leadership Next podcast, co-hosts Alan Murray and Ellen McGirt talk with Esusu cofounder and co-CEO Wemimo Abbey, who earned a spot on the 2022 Fortune 40 Under 40 list. They discuss the company’s business model—which helps renters and lower-income Americans build their credit while maintaining secure housing—and what drives its success. They also cover what Abbey and Esusu’s cofounder and co-CEO, Samir Goel, went through on the way to turning the company into a unicorn (including a long night in the cold while out searching for funding).

1 DAY AGO