AUBURN — For Aliceson LeCroy, being a traveling bartender was not her expected career path. Originally attending school to become an EMT, LeCroy changed career paths and went to school to become a dental assistant. For 10 years, LeCroy worked as a dental assistant until four years ago, when one of her best friends suggested that the two become traveling bartenders. After being convinced that her friend was not making up the job, the two started working for a company where they traveled around the country bartending for various events.

AUBURN, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO