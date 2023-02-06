Read full article on original website
auburntigers.com
Fan Information: Gymnastics vs. LSU
AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 5 Auburn gymnastics team hosts No. 9 LSU Friday night at 7:30 p.m. CT in Neville Arena. Fans are encouraged to be prepared for a full arena and pay attention to the areas below. Fans can also visit the gymnastics gameday page HERE. PARKING.
opelikaobserver.com
AU Jungle Expanding with Auburn Athletics
AUBURN — The year 2022 was a thrilling year for Auburn University sports. Auburn climbed to the top of the men’s basketball rankings for the first time in program history, gymnastics reached the National Championships under the leadership of Olympic Gold Medalist Suni Lee, baseball made a College World Series run and softball broke into the NCAA Tournament behind an electric freshman class.
auburntigers.com
Auburn baseball to appear on eight national broadcasts
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – As a part of ESPN's college baseball coverage announced Tuesday, Auburn baseball will appear on national television on eight occasions during the 2023 regular season. Auburn's national TV slate includes broadcasts for five home games and three road contests and is as follows. Date Opponent Time...
auburntigers.com
Role model: Auburn gymnast Suni Lee embraces spotlight
AUBURN, Ala. – Sunisa Lee understands when her fans want to take her picture, say hello or get her autograph. “I love meeting fans because I know it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the Auburn sophomore gymnast said. One month after winning a gold medal in the all-around at...
Video Of Furious Bruce Pearl Going Viral Today
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl was understandably frustrated after an 83-78 loss to Texas A&M on Tuesday night. In fact, Pearl even got into a heated exchange with a fan after the final whistle at Reed Arena. It's unclear exactly what was said, but some fans are doing their best to ...
Clemson again taps pipeline to this Alabama high school
Given the importance of in-state recruiting in college football, it’s not unusual to see teams add players to their programs from some of the same local high schools year after year. But Clemson has (...)
auburntigers.com
No. 1 Auburn to begin spring slate at Amer Ari Invitational
AUBURN, Ala. – No. 1 Auburn men's golf will kickstart its spring championship season Wednesday at the Amer Ari Invitational hosted by the Hapuna Golf Course in Waikoloa, Hawai'i. The tournament is slated to run from Feb. 8-10 and will feature a field of 20 teams, including six that...
auburntigers.com
Tigers host No. 1 South Carolina Thursday night
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn women's basketball will take on the nation's top-ranked team for the second time this season as No. 1 South Carolina visits Neville Arena Thursday night. Game time is set for 7 p.m. CT. The first 100 students can pick up a limited edition 90s-themed bucket...
tdalabamamag.com
Trinity Presbyterian freshman RB Ja’Michael Jones becoming national recruit
Trinity Presbyterian School’s running back, Ja’Michael Jones’ offer list is starting to resemble the list of some of the nation’s top prospects, and he is only a freshman. Jones currently holds 11 D1 offers, including offers from Auburn, Georgia, USC and Texas A&M after an impressive...
auburntigers.com
Green scores 20, Tigers come up short in loss at Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Wendell Green Jr. scored 15 of his team-high 20 points in the second half, but it wasn't enough as Auburn dropped another tough SEC road game Tuesday night, falling 83-78 at Texas A&M. "You score 78 on the road in here against a really good...
opelikaobserver.com
The Tipsy Tiger Takes Over The Plains
AUBURN — For Aliceson LeCroy, being a traveling bartender was not her expected career path. Originally attending school to become an EMT, LeCroy changed career paths and went to school to become a dental assistant. For 10 years, LeCroy worked as a dental assistant until four years ago, when one of her best friends suggested that the two become traveling bartenders. After being convinced that her friend was not making up the job, the two started working for a company where they traveled around the country bartending for various events.
The Auburn Daily Show: Ranking the top 3 most impactful newcomers for the 2023 Auburn football season
The Tigers have some exciting new players coming in this offseason.
opelikaobserver.com
Coach and Player, Father and Son: OHS’s Speakmans
OPELIKA — The bond between a father and his son is one of the closest relationships many people will ever have. A father coaching his son in sports creates some of the best memories within those relationships. Opelika High School head football coach Erik Speakman and his son Bryce have gotten to enjoy making those memories at the high school level. With Bryce signing to play baseball at Gadsden State, it is safe to say that Speakman is one proud dad.
auburntigers.com
In his own words: Fall 2022 PNC Achiever David Edmondson
AUBURN, Ala. - Auburn men's track and field student-athlete David Edmondson was named the male recipient of the Fall 2022 PNC Achievers Award last month. The award is given out to student-athletes based on their well-rounded achievement through leadership, academic success, community engagement and in competition. Edmondson, who grew up...
auburntigers.com
Auburn stays confident, turns focus to pivotal clash at Texas A&M
AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn players were obviously disappointed following Saturday's loss to Tennessee. They had come so close to knocking off No. 2 on the road. But the performance and the fact that the Tigers did almost pull the upset – it bred confidence, too. at Texas...
auburntigers.com
Gymnastics Rankings: Week 5
AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn gymnastics team moved up a spot to No. 5 in this week's RoadToNationals.com rankings with a 197.385. The weekly rankings are based on the average of all scores so far this season. The Tigers (3-4, 1-2 SEC) have been ranked inside the Top 10...
auburntigers.com
Eshleman, Coggin notch top-10 outings to conclude Thomas Sharkey
STATESBORO, Ga. – Utilizing a pair of two-under rounds in the tournament finale, Auburn men's golfers Ryan Eshleman and Austin Coggin concluded play at the Thomas Sharkey Individual Intercollegiate Monday, finishing tied for sixth and 10th, respectively. "I got off to a great start, hitting the ball well and...
Alabama (AHSAA) high school basketball playoff brackets: 2023 area tournament matchups, game times
The 2023 Alabama (AHSAA) high school boys and girls basketball playoffs start this week with area tournament game across the state. The area semifinals are scheduled for Feb. 6-8, with the area championship games scheduled for Feb. 9-10. Teams that advance to the area championship game ...
WTVM
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee-Scott Academy has enhanced security after a shelter-in-place earlier Wednesday morning. Officials say the suspect is no longer in the area of Lee-Scott Academy. The school is no longer in shelter-in-place. Police activity was increased around the school due to information about a suspect within a...
