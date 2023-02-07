Read full article on original website
Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) Q2 update: Flanagan Bore Manganese project makes significant progress - Kalkine Media
Black Canyon Limited (ASX: BCA) made progress on various fronts at the Flanagan Bore Manganese project during the December 2022 quarter. With the latest drill assays, Mineral Resource Estimate for Flanagan Bore saw a 64% boost to 171Mt @ 10.3% Mn for 18Mt of contained manganese. The quarter saw the...
Yellen: its 'good climate policy' if Europe adopts clean energy incentives similar to U.S.
SPRING HILL, Tenn., Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday it would be "good climate policy" if Europe put in place clean energy incentives similar to those in the United States. "If Europe takes action to put in place subsidies similar to ours, this is...
Ford to announce new $3.5 billion battery plant in Michigan - sources
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is expected to announce as soon as Monday it plans to build a new $3.5 billion lithium iron phosphate battery plant in Michigan, sources told Reuters. The plant is expected to be located around Marshall, Michigan, and eventually employ at least 2,500 workers.
Morning News Call - Europe, February 9
To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://solutions.refinitiv.com/MorningNewsCallENsubscriptionpage. For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type US/MNC in a news browser if you are...
Merus Power BOD Proposes No Dividend For Year 2022
* MERUS POWER PLC'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN 1.1. - 31.12.2022: GROWTH IN A DIFFICULT OPERATING ENVIRONMENT. * BOD PROPOSES TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT FOR YEAR 2022 NO DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID. * H2 EBITDA EUR 0.8 (1.2) MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer. The...
Frontera Resumes Operations At Quifa and CPE-6 Blocks
* FRONTERA ENERGY CORP- ANTICIPATES RETURNING TO PRE-BLOCKADE PRODUCTION LEVELS IN 14-21 DAYS. * FRONTERA ENERGY CORP - ALL ROAD BLOCKADES HAVE BEEN LIFTED AT QUIFA AND CPE-6 BLOCKS. * FRONTERA ENERGY CORP - HAS RESUMED TRANSPORTING ON-SITE INVENTORY, ROTATING CREWS AND DELIVERING SUPPLIES TO ITS QUIFA AND CPE-6 OPERATIONS...
Steelmaker Outokumpu misses profit forecast on lower volumes, high inflation
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steelmaker Outokumpu on Thursday reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings dragged by cost inflation in energy and consumable prices, lower stainless steel volumes and distributors trimming their inventories. Steelmakers benefited from solid demand for much of 2022 but saw a significant slowdown in Europe, the region...
Gc Cell Corp Q4 Operating Loss 6.5 Billion Won, Swings To Loss From Year Earlier
* GC CELL CORP: Q4 OPERATING LOSS 6.5 BILLION WON, SWINGS TO LOSS FROM YEAR EARLIER
Marketmind: China CPI spy
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Chinese inflation on Friday grabs the data spotlight in Asia at the end of a week in which hawkish Fed commentary has taken some froth of risk assets, as investors also ponder the market implications of deepening Sino-U.S. political tensions.
Nautilus Inc <NLS.N>: A loss of 28 cents per share anticipated for fourth quarter
8 February 2023 02:17 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Nautilus Inc is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to -28 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -45 cents to a loss of -20 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", one "Buy", two "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the recreational products peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was one new estimate. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 5.77 percent from -26 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -20 cents to a low of -45 cents. There has been a gain of one new estimate. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is $1.83. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $103.5 million from $147.26 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -28 cents per share implies a gain of 32.93 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -41 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.50 -0.41 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.71 -1.92 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.58 -0.58 Met Dec. 31 2021 -0.49 -0.41 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 8 at 02:17 a.m..
Daiichi Sankyo Co - Influenza mRNA Vaccine Project Selected For Japan Government Agency Grant
* INFLUENZA MRNA VACCINE PROJECT SELECTED FOR JAPAN GOVERNMENT AGENCY GRANT
Ancora secures Ritchie Bros stake, criticizes investors opposing $6 billion IAA deal
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Ancora Group Holdings, a key shareholder in U.S. auto retailer IAA, has accumulated a new 0.5% stake in Canada's Ritchie Bros Auctioneers and is calling a major opponent of Ritchie's $6 billion deal to buy IAA "misinformed," documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed. In a presentation...
Genedrive Says Genedrive MT-RNR1 ID Kit Receives Preliminary Recommendation By UK's NICE
* GENEDRIVE PLC - UK'S NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR HEALTH AND CARE EXCELLENCE HAS PRELIMINARILY RECOMMENDED THAT GENEDRIVE MT-RNR1 ID KIT CAN BE USED BY NHS
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise ahead of RBI policy decision
BENGALURU, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, as investors bet on a smaller interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India, while equities benefited from a broader sentiment after markets perceived comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to be dovish. The Nifty 50 index...
Peabody Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $2.16 a share - Earnings Preview
* Peabody Energy Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 14. * The St. Louis Missouri-based company is expected to report a 9.7% increase in revenue to $1.387 billion from $1.26 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Peabody Energy Corp is for earnings of $2.16 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Peabody Energy Corp is $31, above its last closing price of $25.55. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.85 1.86 2.33 Beat 25.6 Jun. 30 2022 3.18 3.17 2.54 Missed -19.8 Mar. 31 2022 2.15 2.14 -0.88 Missed -141.2 Dec. 31 2021 1.32 1.15 3.93 Beat 242.9 Sep. 0.13 0.16 -0.38 Missed -335.7 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 -0.53 -0.62 -0.28 Beat 55.1 Mar. 31 2021 -0.33 -0.80 -0.51 Beat 36 Dec. 31 2020 -0.54 -0.53 -1.32 Missed -150.2 This summary was machine generated February 10 at 15:44 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Agc Inc Says To Buy Back Up To 7.2% Of Own Shares Worth 50 Billion Yen
* AGC INC SAYS TO BUY BACK UP TO 7.2% OF OWN SHARES WORTH 50 BILLION YEN
Azenta Inc reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Azenta Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 12 cents per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of four analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 8 cents per share. * Revenue rose 27.7% to $178.37 million from a year ago; analysts expected $181.21 million. * Azenta Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 15 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 6.9% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Azenta Inc shares had fallen by 0.4% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $11.24 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Azenta Inc is $70.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 8 at 09:55 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 0.08 0.12 Beat Sep. 30 2022 0.07 0.16 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.10 0.12 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.11 0.12 Beat.
Phillips Edison & Co Inc expected to post earnings of 8cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Phillips Edison & Co Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 9. * The Cincinnati Ohio-based company is expected to report a 0.4% increase in revenue to $137.58 million from $137.06 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Phillips Edison & Co Inc is for earnings of 8 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 6 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Phillips Edison & Co Inc is $34, above its last closing price of $33.48. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.55 0.55 0.58 Beat 5.2 Jun. 30 2022 0.55 0.55 0.56 Beat 2.5 Mar. 31 2022 0.52 0.52 0.56 Beat 8 Dec. 31 2021 0.45 0.46 0.47 Beat 2.8 Sep. 0.46 0.46 0.54 Beat 18.1 30 2021 This summary was machine generated February 8 at 02:20 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Wilson Bayly Holmes Sees HY HEPS To Be Up At Least 800 Cents
* TRADING STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022. * HY CONTINUING OPERATIONS OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE UP BY AT LEAST 10% IN COMPARISON TO RE-PRESENTED PRIOR PERIOD. * HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP AT LEAST 800 CENTS...
Nagase & Co Ltd: Bought Back 40,800 Own Shares Worth 83 Million Yen Between Feb 1 And Feb 8
* NAGASE & CO LTD - BOUGHT BACK 40,800 OWN SHARES WORTH 83 MILLION YEN BETWEEN FEB 1 AND FEB 8
