8 February 2023 02:17 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Nautilus Inc is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to -28 cents​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -45 cents to ​a loss of -20 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", one "Buy", two "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the recreational products peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was one new estimate. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 5.77 percent from -26 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -20 cents to a low of -45 cents. There has been a gain of one new estimate. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is $1.83. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $103.5 million from $147.26 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -28 cents per share implies a gain of 32.93 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -41 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.50 -0.41 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.71 -1.92 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.58 -0.58 Met Dec. 31 2021 -0.49 -0.41 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 8 at 02:17 a.m..

