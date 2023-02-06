ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

MCSO: An Increasing Number of Unlicensed Drivers in Martin County

Martin County - Thursday February 9, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff's Office is reporting an increasing number of unlicensed drivers in the County. A release on the MCSO Facebook page states that" unlicensed driving is becoming a daily occurrence in our area." In 2021, MCSO wrote 353 citations for unlicensed...
STUART PD: Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest on Drug Charges

Stuart - Thursday February 9, 2023: Stuart Police have arrested Joan Fernando Galeano Lopez on multiple drug charges was stopped for a traffic violation. Lopez was stopped for speeding last Saturday night using a radar gun donated to the Department by a local resident. Inside her vehicle police found a...
STUART, FL
Man charged after forging signature to cash $5K check

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Fort Pierce man was jailed last week after deputies said he altered a $1,350 check to read $5,000 and forged a signature to pay himself, reports show. Dexter Denard Lee Patterson, 23, was arrested Feb. 3 on a variety of charges including use scan...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Accused detailed alleged theft of Holy Cross funds

The former administrator of Holy Cross Catholic Church, accused of opening an off-the-books bank account with since-deceased Pastor Richard Murphy and diverting more than a half-million dollars of parishioners’ donations for her own benefit, detailed how the alleged thefts were accomplished in a recorded phone interview with a Vero Beach Police detective.
VERO BEACH, FL
Car crash leads to brush fire in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A single car crash led to a brush fire on Wednesday afternoon. On Feb. 8, around 2:30 p.m., crews with the Martin County Sheriff's Office stopped a small brush fire at the corner of Cove Rd and Willoughby Blvd in Stuart. According to Fire...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
2 accused of practicing medicine without license in Jupiter

The owner of a cosmetic studio in Jupiter and one of her employees face multiple charges after accusations of performing illegal cosmetic procedures. Police in Jupiter said they conducted a joint operation with the Florida Department of Health at Aqua Laser Studio, located at 775 West Indiantown Road, on Tuesday.
JUPITER, FL

