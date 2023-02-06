Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Two arrested in Jupiter after employee gave unlicensed cosmetic injections, police say
JUPITER, Fla. — A business owner and employee face felony charges after investigators with the department of health say the employee was giving Botox and fillers injections without a license. The arrests of the owner and an employee at Aqua Laser Studio in Jupiter were the results of an...
wqcs.org
MCSO: An Increasing Number of Unlicensed Drivers in Martin County
Martin County - Thursday February 9, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff's Office is reporting an increasing number of unlicensed drivers in the County. A release on the MCSO Facebook page states that" unlicensed driving is becoming a daily occurrence in our area." In 2021, MCSO wrote 353 citations for unlicensed...
wqcs.org
STUART PD: Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest on Drug Charges
Stuart - Thursday February 9, 2023: Stuart Police have arrested Joan Fernando Galeano Lopez on multiple drug charges was stopped for a traffic violation. Lopez was stopped for speeding last Saturday night using a radar gun donated to the Department by a local resident. Inside her vehicle police found a...
veronews.com
Man charged after forging signature to cash $5K check
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Fort Pierce man was jailed last week after deputies said he altered a $1,350 check to read $5,000 and forged a signature to pay himself, reports show. Dexter Denard Lee Patterson, 23, was arrested Feb. 3 on a variety of charges including use scan...
veronews.com
Accused detailed alleged theft of Holy Cross funds
The former administrator of Holy Cross Catholic Church, accused of opening an off-the-books bank account with since-deceased Pastor Richard Murphy and diverting more than a half-million dollars of parishioners’ donations for her own benefit, detailed how the alleged thefts were accomplished in a recorded phone interview with a Vero Beach Police detective.
Woman nearly hits 2 deputies on traffic stop, arrested after pursuit
Luciana Jean Louis, 36, of Fort Pierce, was arrested after nearly hitting two Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies on a traffic stop on Interstate 95, then she refused to pull over.
wqcs.org
Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Arrest of Two Suspects
Indian River County - Monday February 6, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Deputies arrested 57-year-old Gary Robin Kirkland last Thursday afternoon, February 2, on burglary and vehicle theft allegations. According to a release from the IRCSO, the events leading up to his apprehension began shortly after noon Thursday when IRC...
Details remain murky how Matthew Flores took possession of Lyft driver's car
WPTV is learning more about the whereabouts of the man last seen driving the car of Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin.
FHP searching for 2nd person responsible for fatal hit-and-run in Jupiter
Jupiter police are searching for one of two people who bailed out of a vehicle after striking a pedestrian late Friday.
WPBF News 25
Police trying to determine how fugitive Matthew Flores came into contact with missing Lyft driver Gary Levin
Fla. — Missing Lyft driver Gary Levin’s last known Lyft ride ended in Okeechobee on Monday afternoon. His phone went dead shortly thereafter and no one’s heard from him since. Matthew Flores, who was arrested after a chase in North Carolina three days later driving Levin’s car,...
cw34.com
Anti-Semitic messages placed on driveways in residential neighborhoods in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Anti-Semitic messages were found in neighborhoods in Vero Beach. The Vero Beach Police Department said the anti-Semitic messages were found in several residential driveways on Monday. Photos provided by the police department show the anti-Semitic messages placed in plastic bags filled with corn kernels.
mymix1041.com
Tennessee murder suspect arrested after human remains found near Florida highway
From NewsChannel 9: A Clarksville, Tennessee man was arrested after a missing 28-year-old’s remains were found off of a South Florida highway in January, according to police. Police say 29-year-old Brandon Jenkins reportedly stabbed Gianni Coto to death on Jan. 21 in Tamarac, Florida. Coto was reported missing Jan....
cw34.com
Car crash leads to brush fire in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A single car crash led to a brush fire on Wednesday afternoon. On Feb. 8, around 2:30 p.m., crews with the Martin County Sheriff's Office stopped a small brush fire at the corner of Cove Rd and Willoughby Blvd in Stuart. According to Fire...
cw34.com
Loaded gun brought into Palm Beach Gardens High School, student arrested
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A student from Palm Beach Gardens High School was arrested on Monday after a loaded gun was found on campus on Monday. The high school's principal Jay Blavatt sent an email to parents and staff detail how the gun was found. According to Blavatt, another student told a staff member that he had seen a gun.
Man, woman die in possible murder-suicide at home near St. Cloud
A death investigation was underway Tuesday morning near St. Cloud, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.
WPBF News 25
Mother of shooting victim Nikkitia Bryant demands answers at Fort Pierce city council meeting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — It has been three weeks since 29-year-old Nikittia Bryant was shot and killed at an MLK day event in Fort Pierce. Monday night, it was time for the regularly scheduled city commission meeting, but Nikkitia Bryant’s loved ones made sure this meeting was anything "but" ordinary.
ABC Action News
Autopsy results pending on body found during search for missing Lyft driver
OKECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Autopsy results are pending and could determine if human remains found over the weekend in Okeechobee are those of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Investigators said a badly decomposed body was found Saturday in a wooded area near State Road 70 and...
cw34.com
Over $30K of copper wire, materials stolen from construction site in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a construction site theft after over $30,000 worth of copper wire was stolen, along with other materials. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said they are looking for the burglars responsible for breaking into multiple storage contains and stealing tools, material and over $30,000 in copper wiring.
wflx.com
2 accused of practicing medicine without license in Jupiter
The owner of a cosmetic studio in Jupiter and one of her employees face multiple charges after accusations of performing illegal cosmetic procedures. Police in Jupiter said they conducted a joint operation with the Florida Department of Health at Aqua Laser Studio, located at 775 West Indiantown Road, on Tuesday.
WPBF News 25
'Big changes': Family of mother shot and killed at MLK Jr. event in Fort Pierce calling for change
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Family members and friends of a mother who was shot while attending aMartin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce and later died want answers from city officials. They want to know how city commissioners plan to help keep people safe at future events. Victim...
