CNN

Life lessons from 84-year study of happiness

What most ensures a person a happy life, says the director of an 84-year Harvard study, is "the extent to which they paid attention to, and took care of, the connections they had with a family, friends, community."
malta

90's Lady and a 50's Partner Can Create a Happy life

Age is just a number, and love knows no bounds. This is evident in the case of relationships where the partners have a significant age difference. A 90's lady can be happy with her 50's partner and vice versa. In this article, we will look at why this is possible and how both partners can make the relationship work.
Darlene Lancer LMFT

Narcissus and Echo: The Heartbreak of Relationships with Narcissists

The poignant myth of Narcissus and Echo crystallizes the problem of relationships with narcissists. They were tragic characters in Ovid’s Metamorphoses. Sadly, both partners feel insufficiently loved but are locked in a painful drama. Yet, the narcissist feels irreproachable and blames his or her partner, who too often readily agrees.
psychologytoday.com

Why Are So Many Men So Passive in Their Relationships?

A common complaint from partners is that the other is passive, doesn't initiate, and needs to step up to handle responsibilities. Drivers may include seeing the relationship in terms of traditional roles, avoiding conflict, having ADHD, and feeling criticized or neglected. Changing these patterns means addressing their underlying problems, crafting...
Tara Blair Ball

Navigating Narcissism: Understanding and Avoiding Narcissistic Relationships

“I think she’s a narcissist," my client said. “What makes you think that?” I asked. “I just looked up all of the signs, and she has all of them.”. My client’s story was a story too many of us have: a stirring passionate love affair, feeling like you’d found “the one,” moving from casual dating to living together or married in the same amount of time it takes most southern towns to change their weather.
psychreg.org

The Science of Happiness: Understanding What Makes Us Truly Happy

Happiness is a subjective experience that varies greatly from person to person. Despite its individual nature, scientists have made great strides in understanding what contributes to happiness and what holds us back from it. The connection between happiness and mental health is strong, affecting each other in significant ways. Good...
SM Raiyyan

Discover the Magic of a Positive Mindset: A Guide to Living Your Best Life

The role of our thoughts in shaping our lives is often underestimated. Our thoughts have a powerful impact on how we perceive the world around us and in turn, shape our experiences and emotions. When we have negative thoughts, they can hold us back, bring us down, and negatively impact our wellbeing. On the other hand, positive thinking has the power to transform our lives. By shifting our focus towards the good, we can cultivate a more positive and optimistic outlook that leads to greater happiness and fulfillment.
psychologytoday.com

The Secret Intelligence of Parenting

Cognitive, social, and emotional intelligence converge to create secure attachment. There are specific executive functions that build secure attachment. The Maternal Sensitivity Scale reveals a pattern of good executive functioning. Executive functioning is an umbrella term that refers to our ability to take action on behalf of our thoughts, feelings,...
oprahdaily.com

The Advice That Has Deepened All of Maria Shriver’s Relationships

Richard Rohr, one of the great spiritual teachers of our time and a personal hero of mine, talks about the importance of connection in a way that has always stuck with me. “Would you rather have a friend who’s always right or a friend who’s in right relationship with you?” he said in one particularly moving homily. “Would you rather have a friend who’s always correct or someone who’s always connected to you?”
brides.com

A Therapist Explains the Keys to Long-Term Happiness in a Marriage

Whether you’re celebrating one year of marriage or 10, there is always room to strengthen your relationship for the larger goal of long-term happiness within your union. And while this looks different for every single couple, there are a few core things everyone in a partnership can focus on in order to sustain a happy marriage that will last a lifetime.
CNBC

Parent who raised 2 successful CEOs: Here's the No. 1 thing I wish I did differently

Looking for parenting strategies that help children grow into successful adults? Esther Wojcicki's resume includes author of "How to Raise Successful People" and mother of three highly accomplished daughters: Susan, CEO of YouTube; Janet, a professor of pediatrics; and Anne, co-founder and CEO of 23andMe. Despite her children's success, there's one thing Wojcicki wishes she'd done differently.
WFMZ-TV Online

HEALTH MINUTE: THE SECRET TO HAPPINESS

The world's longest scientific study of happiness is now in its 85th year. Harvard researchers have been tracking a group of people and their descendants since 1938 in the hopes of answering one question: What makes a good life? In today's Health Minute, the study's director on what they've found to be the secret to happiness.

