The 1 thing you should do to strengthen any relationship, according to a Harvard expert on happiness
In his new book, "The Good Life," Dr. Robert Waldinger of the Harvard Study of Adult Development unpacks what makes us happiest.
Life lessons from 84-year study of happiness
What most ensures a person a happy life, says the director of an 84-year Harvard study, is "the extent to which they paid attention to, and took care of, the connections they had with a family, friends, community."
90's Lady and a 50's Partner Can Create a Happy life
Age is just a number, and love knows no bounds. This is evident in the case of relationships where the partners have a significant age difference. A 90's lady can be happy with her 50's partner and vice versa. In this article, we will look at why this is possible and how both partners can make the relationship work.
CNBC
Here’s the No. 1 phrase used in successful relationships, say psychologists who studied 40,000 couples
Dr. John Gottman and Dr. Julie Schwartz Gottman, Contributors@GottmanInst. For the past 50 years, we've been putting love under the microscope. As psychologists, we've studied more than 40,000 partners about to begin couples therapy. We've also been happily married to each other for 35 years, so we know a thing or two about successful relationships.
Narcissus and Echo: The Heartbreak of Relationships with Narcissists
The poignant myth of Narcissus and Echo crystallizes the problem of relationships with narcissists. They were tragic characters in Ovid’s Metamorphoses. Sadly, both partners feel insufficiently loved but are locked in a painful drama. Yet, the narcissist feels irreproachable and blames his or her partner, who too often readily agrees.
The oldest woman alive says she made it to 115 years old — surviving both World Wars and the 1918 flu pandemic — by avoiding 'toxic people'
Science says 115-year-old María Branyas Morera has a point — toxic relationships can impact a person's mortality risk.
psychologytoday.com
Why Are So Many Men So Passive in Their Relationships?
A common complaint from partners is that the other is passive, doesn't initiate, and needs to step up to handle responsibilities. Drivers may include seeing the relationship in terms of traditional roles, avoiding conflict, having ADHD, and feeling criticized or neglected. Changing these patterns means addressing their underlying problems, crafting...
NBC Philadelphia
I Raised 2 Successful CEOs and a Doctor. Here's My Biggest Problem With ‘Helicopter Parenting'
A lot of parents today think the best way to educate kids is to be in total control. This is the foundation of "helicopter parenting," a very involved parenting style in which kids have little or no control of their daily activities. Studies have indicated that kids with helicopter parents...
Navigating Narcissism: Understanding and Avoiding Narcissistic Relationships
“I think she’s a narcissist," my client said. “What makes you think that?” I asked. “I just looked up all of the signs, and she has all of them.”. My client’s story was a story too many of us have: a stirring passionate love affair, feeling like you’d found “the one,” moving from casual dating to living together or married in the same amount of time it takes most southern towns to change their weather.
psychreg.org
The Science of Happiness: Understanding What Makes Us Truly Happy
Happiness is a subjective experience that varies greatly from person to person. Despite its individual nature, scientists have made great strides in understanding what contributes to happiness and what holds us back from it. The connection between happiness and mental health is strong, affecting each other in significant ways. Good...
Discover the Magic of a Positive Mindset: A Guide to Living Your Best Life
The role of our thoughts in shaping our lives is often underestimated. Our thoughts have a powerful impact on how we perceive the world around us and in turn, shape our experiences and emotions. When we have negative thoughts, they can hold us back, bring us down, and negatively impact our wellbeing. On the other hand, positive thinking has the power to transform our lives. By shifting our focus towards the good, we can cultivate a more positive and optimistic outlook that leads to greater happiness and fulfillment.
psychologytoday.com
The Secret Intelligence of Parenting
Cognitive, social, and emotional intelligence converge to create secure attachment. There are specific executive functions that build secure attachment. The Maternal Sensitivity Scale reveals a pattern of good executive functioning. Executive functioning is an umbrella term that refers to our ability to take action on behalf of our thoughts, feelings,...
Bryn Mawr Professor Coauthors Book Addressing Timeless Question: Does Money Buy Happiness?
The relationship between finances and satisfaction has been contentious for centuries. A new book, The Good Life, sheds light on the timeless conundrum, as Chris Taylor reported for Reuters.
oprahdaily.com
The Advice That Has Deepened All of Maria Shriver’s Relationships
Richard Rohr, one of the great spiritual teachers of our time and a personal hero of mine, talks about the importance of connection in a way that has always stuck with me. “Would you rather have a friend who’s always right or a friend who’s in right relationship with you?” he said in one particularly moving homily. “Would you rather have a friend who’s always correct or someone who’s always connected to you?”
How to Make Small Life Changes That Develop Into Atomic Habits
Unlock the power of micro-adjustments to reap the benefits of lasting transformation.
Opinion: The Benefits of Living in the Present Moment and Practicing Gratitude
Living in the present moment and practicing gratitude can profoundly affect our mental and emotional well-being. These simple habits can help us reduce stress and anxiety, increase happiness, and build stronger relationships.
brides.com
A Therapist Explains the Keys to Long-Term Happiness in a Marriage
Whether you’re celebrating one year of marriage or 10, there is always room to strengthen your relationship for the larger goal of long-term happiness within your union. And while this looks different for every single couple, there are a few core things everyone in a partnership can focus on in order to sustain a happy marriage that will last a lifetime.
What experts say about happiness — and how to grow your own
Does forgiveness make you happier? Can religion make you happy? Here’s what experts, including the World Happiness Report 2022, say about how to be happy.
CNBC
Parent who raised 2 successful CEOs: Here's the No. 1 thing I wish I did differently
Looking for parenting strategies that help children grow into successful adults? Esther Wojcicki's resume includes author of "How to Raise Successful People" and mother of three highly accomplished daughters: Susan, CEO of YouTube; Janet, a professor of pediatrics; and Anne, co-founder and CEO of 23andMe. Despite her children's success, there's one thing Wojcicki wishes she'd done differently.
WFMZ-TV Online
HEALTH MINUTE: THE SECRET TO HAPPINESS
The world's longest scientific study of happiness is now in its 85th year. Harvard researchers have been tracking a group of people and their descendants since 1938 in the hopes of answering one question: What makes a good life? In today's Health Minute, the study's director on what they've found to be the secret to happiness.
