Maple Leafs sign defenseman Conor Timmins to two-year extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have locked up one of their in-season additions, signing Conor Timmins to a two-year contract extension. The deal will carry an average annual value of $1.1M. Timmins, 24, was acquired from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Curtis Douglas earlier this season and quickly found a...
Eastern Conference powerhouse a 'leading contender' for Luke Schenn

No matter the scale, the Boston Bruins intend to add to a formidable group of defensemen. The Fourth Period reported that Boston has “explored the price tag” on Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn. Additionally, the Nation Network’s Nick Alberga called them a “leading contender” to acquire Schenn if the Canucks decide to trade him, along with the Calgary Flames.
BOSTON, MA
Report: Jets, Maple Leafs interested in trading for Timo Meier

The Timo Meier-to-New Jersey train has been gathering speed for the last few weeks. It seems like a perfect fit, and now with the New York Islanders and New York Rangers both loading up with Bo Horvat and Vladimir Tarasenko respectively, the Devils might have to keep pace. Today, though,...
Kings sign Pheonix Copley to extension amid impressive season

The Los Angeles Kings have signed goaltender Pheonix Copley to a one-year, $1.5M contract extension, per a team announcement. The deal comes in the wake of Copley’s impressive 2022-23 season. Copley has gone 15-3-1 in 20 games played, seizing the Kings’ starting job from franchise legend Jonathan Quick. It’s been a whirlwind campaign for Copley, who signed with the Kings over the summer undoubtedly with the idea in mind that he’d be the Kings’ No. 3 netminder, spending the bulk of the year with their AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Flames D Rasmus Andersson struck by car while riding scooter, deemed 'day-to-day'

The Calgary Flames have announced that last night in Detroit, Rasmus Andersson was struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter on his way to dinner. He was taken to the hospital, and subsequently released. While listed as day-to-day, Andersson is “doing well” and will remain with the team on their current road trip. The Flames have recalled Dennis Gilbert from the AHL for the time being.
Ducks place All-Star forward on IR

After playing just three shifts before exiting Monday’s game against the Dallas Stars, Troy Terry has been placed on injured reserve. The Anaheim Ducks forward is dealing with an upper-body injury and missed Tuesday’s match against the Chicago Blackhawks. In his roster spot, the Ducks have recalled goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek from the AHL.
ANAHEIM, CA
Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

