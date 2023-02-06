Read full article on original website
Trade-deadline primer for disappointing Calgary Flames
With the All-Star break now behind us, the trade deadline looms large and is less than a month away. Where does each team stand, and what moves should they be looking to make? We continue our look around the league with the Calgary Flames. After an offseason that saw the...
What could the Maple Leafs trade away this deadline to improve their roster?
The Maple Leafs are certainly going to be looking to buy heading into next month’s trade deadline but as a result of the team making some splashes in recent years, their prospect pool and collection of draft picks isn’t the deepest to deal from. Speaking with reporters today...
Devils star Jack Hughes out week-to-week with upper-body injury
Of all the breakout performances this season, the most impressive might be Jack Hughes. The New Jersey Devils star leads the league in even-strength goals with 29 and has 67 points through 50 games this season. Unfortunately, that performance will be put on hold for a while. Hughes is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury.
Maple Leafs sign defenseman Conor Timmins to two-year extension
The Toronto Maple Leafs have locked up one of their in-season additions, signing Conor Timmins to a two-year contract extension. The deal will carry an average annual value of $1.1M. Timmins, 24, was acquired from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Curtis Douglas earlier this season and quickly found a...
Eastern Conference powerhouse a 'leading contender' for Luke Schenn
No matter the scale, the Boston Bruins intend to add to a formidable group of defensemen. The Fourth Period reported that Boston has “explored the price tag” on Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn. Additionally, the Nation Network’s Nick Alberga called them a “leading contender” to acquire Schenn if the Canucks decide to trade him, along with the Calgary Flames.
Flyers place former first-round pick on waivers
The Philadelphia Flyers have placed Kieffer Bellows on waivers today, according to Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets. This is his third stint of the season. Bellows cleared on Dec. 2 but has spent enough time on the NHL roster to need them again before being assigned to the minor leagues.
Report: Jets, Maple Leafs interested in trading for Timo Meier
The Timo Meier-to-New Jersey train has been gathering speed for the last few weeks. It seems like a perfect fit, and now with the New York Islanders and New York Rangers both loading up with Bo Horvat and Vladimir Tarasenko respectively, the Devils might have to keep pace. Today, though,...
Kings sign Pheonix Copley to extension amid impressive season
The Los Angeles Kings have signed goaltender Pheonix Copley to a one-year, $1.5M contract extension, per a team announcement. The deal comes in the wake of Copley’s impressive 2022-23 season. Copley has gone 15-3-1 in 20 games played, seizing the Kings’ starting job from franchise legend Jonathan Quick. It’s been a whirlwind campaign for Copley, who signed with the Kings over the summer undoubtedly with the idea in mind that he’d be the Kings’ No. 3 netminder, spending the bulk of the year with their AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign.
Flames D Rasmus Andersson struck by car while riding scooter, deemed 'day-to-day'
The Calgary Flames have announced that last night in Detroit, Rasmus Andersson was struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter on his way to dinner. He was taken to the hospital, and subsequently released. While listed as day-to-day, Andersson is “doing well” and will remain with the team on their current road trip. The Flames have recalled Dennis Gilbert from the AHL for the time being.
Ducks place All-Star forward on IR
After playing just three shifts before exiting Monday’s game against the Dallas Stars, Troy Terry has been placed on injured reserve. The Anaheim Ducks forward is dealing with an upper-body injury and missed Tuesday’s match against the Chicago Blackhawks. In his roster spot, the Ducks have recalled goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek from the AHL.
Report: Predators HC John Hynes' job 'absolutely not' in jeopardy
Even though the Predators find themselves outside the playoff picture and have been one of the lowest-scoring teams in the league this season, don’t expect a coaching change for the stretch run. GM David Poile told Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean that John Hynes’ job is “absolutely not” in...
