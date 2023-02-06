The Los Angeles Kings have signed goaltender Pheonix Copley to a one-year, $1.5M contract extension, per a team announcement. The deal comes in the wake of Copley’s impressive 2022-23 season. Copley has gone 15-3-1 in 20 games played, seizing the Kings’ starting job from franchise legend Jonathan Quick. It’s been a whirlwind campaign for Copley, who signed with the Kings over the summer undoubtedly with the idea in mind that he’d be the Kings’ No. 3 netminder, spending the bulk of the year with their AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO