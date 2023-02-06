Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.29MM shares of LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN). This represents 19.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 14.13MM shares and 18.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.14% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

