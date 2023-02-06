Read full article on original website
Montana FWP Investigating Three Deer Shot and Left to Waste
We know how stories like these rankle Montana hunters, the vast majority of which do things the right way. This is not "deer hunting in Montana." And while Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will do what they can to try to identify those responsible for this waste of Montana wildlife and total disregard for hunting ethics, they will also rely heavily on the public to come forward with any valuable information that could lead to a conviction.
All You Need to Know About Mount Jumbo in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A joint City-County Urban Avalanche Response Team has informally designated February as “Missoula Urban Avalanche Awareness Month”. With that in mind, KGVO’s City Talk Program hosted Adriane Beck, Director of the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management, and City of Missoula Parks and Recreation Conservation Lands Program Manager Jeff Gicklhorn.
Concerned About Future of Lolo National Forest? Share Your Thoughts
With issues ranging from wildfire to wildlife, and how to manage recreation as Western Montana's population goes through another growth spurt, some upcoming meetings will be critical for you to enjoy National Forest lands around Missoula. Like several National Forests in the region, Lolo National Forest is launching a major...
Not Watching The Big Game, Plenty To Do In Missoula
Not everyone likes to watch the Super Bowl. For a variety of reasons. Maybe your team didn't make the big game and you have no interest in teams that aren't from our neck of the woods. If you have no interest in the game coming up this weekend, there is ample opportunity for you to enjoy plenty of other activities on a Sunday in Missoula.
Let’s Get Montana An ‘Official Aroma’
Every state has its own aroma, but there aren’t any “official state aromas”, yet. That can change shortly. New Mexico is considering making the scent of “roasting green chiles in the fall” their official aroma. As far as aromas go, that's a pretty good one.
5 Cities Like Missoula You Can Move to If Montana Is Too Hostile
Montanans have been trying desperately to put the genie back in the bottle. The world knows about us, the world wants to come to Montana, and Montana is trying to keep the world out. Our colleague in Bozeman actually went as far as encouraging people to move somewhere else. The...
Why Missoula’s Old Sleepy Inn Will Vanish Next Week
The former motel known as the "Sleepy Inn" will finally disappear from Missoula's landscape as soon as this coming week, as the City of Missoula tears down the buildings once used as emergency shelters during the pandemic. The city had acquired the former motel in the 1400 block of West...
Missoula Man Dies in Accident During Couple’s Mexico Vacation
It was going to be a time to celebrate and perhaps a time to heal, too, after losing a parent. It is hard to comprehend the ensuing tragedy. Maybe some of you have had the good fortune to visit Puerto Escondido, a resort on Mexico’s Pacific coast. The brochures say the usual things: "Many beaches and a buzzing nightlife. A chill surfers paradise. Beaches lined with palm trees and thatch-roofed bars..."
Bed Bath & Beyond announces another Montana store closure
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is set to close another 150 stores on top of the 87 announced last week, and another Montana store is on the list. The latest round of closures includes the store in Helena. A previous announcement in January listed Great Falls among...
Big Air: Take a Look Inside Missoula’s NEW Trampoline Park
Sometimes I think about the days that I like to call "the before times." The days BEFORE we found ourselves in a worldwide pandemic. The days before COVID managed to make some of our favorite places go away. Just recently, my 10-year-old son started reminiscing about how much fun he...
This Montana Town Is A Proven Winter Activity Paradise
Winter in Montana can sometimes feel like it’s going to last forever; if you let it. There is so much that a person can do to enjoy the season and not all of it has to do with barreling down a mountain with skis or a snowboard attached to your feet. Sometimes it is as simple as just getting out of the house and getting some fresh air. There are so many different amazing places to go to in the winter in Montana, it is hard to choose just one. Last weekend we were able to get out and enjoy one of our favorite winter places to spend some time.
Former Missoula City Councilor’s Bill Would Lower Property Taxes
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Former Missoula City Councilor Jesse Ramos appeared at a Montana legislative hearing on Thursday to promote a new bill that will help reduce the rapidly increasing property taxes for all Montanans. Ramos called into the KGVO Talk Back show on Thursday to share the concept...
Missoula Restaurant is Set to Close Next Month After 11 Years
Yet another Missoula restaurant is set to close their doors. The options aren't quite plentiful as they've ever been which is unfortunate for the entire city, but especially for those who like ethnic cuisine. The Empanada Joint is set to permanently close their doors on Saturday, March 4th according to...
Hotels Between Missoula and Coeur d’Alene For Road Trips
When you live in the fourth largest state in the country, you get used to driving long distances. I'd also go as far as saying that most Montanans love a good road trip. There is a special sort of defies-the-space-time-continuum math that happens when comparing driving times in Montana to say, the east coast. A two-hour drive in Massachusetts is like a five-hour drive in Montana.
Montana Grizzly Bear Delisting Subject to ‘the Goldilocks Zone’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montanans of all ages and economic levels love Grizzly bears, that one thing is certain, says a new survey released by the University of Montana’s Franke College of Forestry and Conservation. That being said, the majority of those surveyed were able to hold two...
Survey Help: Montana FWP Has an Eye on Our Bowfishing Interests
If the sport was not gaining momentum in Montana, would FWP want to know more about our interests in it?. Depending on the sample size, responses could affect rules, regulations, additional eligible bodies of water, species and more. But whatever the reasons, they hope to hear from Montana anglers on the subject. They did point out that "your participation in this survey is confidential and helps our fisheries biologists to better manage fish in Montana." So, hmm.
Step Off New Hampshire, Montana is Still Colder
If you were worried you couldn't call your out-of-state friends and boast about living in the coldest state in the Lower 48 any longer after last weekend's "polar vortex" in the Northeast, put your mind at ease. While New Hampshire was making headlines after getting blasted with incredible cold, Montana's...
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Feb. 10, 2023
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 702 Cases, One New Death
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,659,824 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,130 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 234,041 doses have been administered and 78,514 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Montana Housing: Funny Guy Offers Van Rental for Ridiculous Price
The housing issues continue here in Big Sky Country. Home mortgage rates continue to climb. Making the dream of homeownership for some people completely unobtainable. Not to mention home prices still remain just out of reach for most Montanans. And rental prices are double what a person would pay to own. It is all contributing to a big housing problem here in Montana.
