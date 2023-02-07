ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the Magic

Disney World Planning Ban That Will Affect All Guests

If you’re planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort anytime soon, you need to know that changes may be on the horizon. Disney World Guests have known the Orlando location as a place that brings magic, and the nostalgia that comes from riding your favorite attractions and enjoying special entertainment offerings is unlike anything you can experience anywhere else.
Inside the Magic

Guests Get Into Altercation With Minnie Mouse at Disneyland

“The Happiest Place on Earth,” as Disneyland Resort is called, was anything but that for one family. Disneyland Resort Guests can visit all kinds of unique attractions like Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, and Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland Park, as well as The Incredicoaster, Radiator Springs Racers, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, and Toy Story Midway Mania! at Disney California Adventure.
Inside the Magic

Disney World Amenity to Be Inaccessible to Resort Guests Soon

A crucial amenity of a Disney World hotel will soon be inaccessible. When visiting Walt Disney World, the four Parks, that being Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, are the bread and butter for most Guest’s trips. Sure, while the Orlando, Florida Resort features two incredible water parks as well as Disney Springs, Disney’s massive shopping center, the four theme parks are truly the reason everyone is visiting in the first place.
Inside the Magic

Nearly Half of Disney World Park Shut Down to Guests

Walt Disney World Resort Guests were recently left perplexed as a strange ordeal occurred. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida is home to four world-class theme parks in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
ComicBook

Disney Announces Avatar Experience Coming to Disneyland

The Na'vi are coming to Earth -- the Happiest Place on Earth. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced during the company's first-quarter earnings call Wednesday that an "exciting Avatar experience" will open at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, as the James Cameron franchise's first theme park tie-in on the west coast. (In 2017, before the ...
Inside the Magic

Universal Studios Closing Orlando Theme Park Effective Immediately

Following a string of cold weather, a Universal Orlando theme park is shutting down. The Universal Orlando Resort isn’t just home to two great theme parks but also allows Guests to cool off at its amazing Volcan Bay water park. Sure, Guests looking for thrilling rides and attractions have plenty of choices to make at Universal Orlando or Islands of Adventure, but Volcano Bay offers some incredible theming and thrills of its own.
Inside the Magic

All Magic Kingdom Guests Forced to Exit Park 6.5 Hours Early

Walt Disney World Resort Guests will be forced to vacate Magic Kingdom Park tonight — January 31, 2023 — almost seven hours earlier than usual. There’s always so much to do at Walt Disney World Resort. The Disney destination near Orlando, Central Florida is a hive of all things Disney magic, and nostalgia, with just a little — OK, maybe a lot — of chaos. Guests visit from all over the world, staying in one of the multiple Disney Resort Hotels to experience the four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Disney water parks, and Disney Springs, among other experiences.
The Independent

Disneyland guests stranded on sinking Pirates of the Caribbean ride: ‘Walk the plank’

A viral video has shown a group of Disneyland guests who were stranded in a sinking boat on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction for an hour before firefighters came to the rescue.The viral clip was shared on social media by TikTok user Justin, who goes by @justnjames_ on the app. Since it was posted earlier this week, the video has been viewed more than 1.5 million times.In the video, a group of passengers on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disneyland sitting in boats that begin to fill with water.“POV: You’re stuck on the pirates ride @...
Inside the Magic

Multiple Disney World Attractions Closed After Fire Damage

A reported fire shut down an entire area of a popular Walt Disney World Resort theme park. When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests are treated to plenty of magical attractions at four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While attractions like...
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: The Monorail Will CLOSE Soon in Disneyland

Planning a Disney trip can be a stressful experience. From park tickets to hotels, dining, transportation, and more — there’s a lot to keep track of. And, since no two days are alike in the Disney parks, things can get a little confusing. That’s why we’re here to let you know about an important closure that could impact your next trip to Disneyland!
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Enter the Grid With Our TRON Lightcycle Run Full POV at Magic Kingdom

TRON Lightcycle / Run will have its grand opening at Magic Kingdom in two months, but we’ve already been able to ride the attraction thanks to Cast Member previews. We now have our full ride POV video available. For safety reasons, guests are prohibited from holding recording devices while...
disneyfoodblog.com

Price DECREASE Hits Lightsaber and Droid Building Experiences in Disneyland

Are you a big Star Wars fan? Have you visited Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, either in Disney World or Disneyland?. This land is a MUST for Star Wars fans, and in addition to piloting the Millennium Falcon and escaping the First Order, you can also have a drink in a Star Wars-inspired cantina and build your own lightsaber and droid. Now, two of those experiences just got a lot cheaper.
WDW News Today

New Indiana Jones Adventure Signage Continues Month of Misspelling Mishaps at Disneyland

From the misspelling of “Lightning Lane” on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway preview signage to a number of incorrectly dated Disney100 banners in the Esplanade, the Disneyland Resort has been on quite the roll recently with signage mishaps within the parks. Now, new signage informing guests about the continued closure of Indiana Jones Adventure has joined that streak.
