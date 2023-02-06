ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

veronews.com

It’s both ‘Playtime’ and play time NOW at Riverside Theatre

Riverside Theatre has something for all ages. The next Playtime in the Park runs 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in Riverside’s new outdoor Loop Stage. Designed for children 2 to 5 years of age, this Saturday’s program is called “Valentine Stories,” which should be a very endearing experience for children and parents who are welcomed to observe. The program is free. Dancers ages 10 years and older are invited to apply now for the Riverside Dance Festival, which is an intensive summer study presented by Riverside Theatre and Ballet Vero Beach. If you are accepted into the program, you will get very busy with daily technique classes and intensive study with Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre. There will be master classes, open rehearsals and performance in the festival, which runs July 24 to Aug. 5. Early bird video auditions are currently open. Tuition starts at $400 and there is tuition assistance for qualifying students. There are no application deadlines, but space is limited. And for adults who love the theater, be sure to get tickets now to “Bakersfield Mist,” a riveting long one-act concerning Maude, an out of work bartender who lives in a trailer in Bakersfield, Calif., and Lionel, a New York City art expert who is there to determine if a painting she owns was made by renown painter Jackson Pollock. The play runs in Riverside’s Waxlax Stage through Feb. 19. Tickets to that are $65. Riverside Theatre is at 3250 Riverside Park Dr., Vero Beach. For more information, call 772-231-6990 or visit RiversideTheatre.com.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Vero Beach Theatre Guild Announcement

ANNOUNCEMENT TO ALL TICKET HOLDERS FOR BOY FROM OZ FOR THE WEEKENDS OF MARCH 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, AND 26. Thank you very much for supporting the Vero Beach Theatre Guild by purchasing tickets to a future performance of the Boy from OZ. Unfortunately, due to extenuating and unforeseen circumstances the Theatre Guild is unable to put on this show. However, we have an amazing show in its place and will be performing the show, Pippin. The show will run from March 10th through March 26th. ALL TICKETS AND SEATS WILL BE HONORED for Pippin on the purchased date. If for any reason you do not wish to see the show, please call the box office at 772-562-8300. If you wish to keep your tickets for the date and seat purchased, you do not have to take any additional action. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. We are very excited to see you at our performances of Pippin. Thank you again for your understanding and patronage of the Theatre.
VERO BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Vero Beach Farmers Market

VERO BEACH - The Vero Beach Farmers Market is the place to go for fresh, local produce, baked goods, flowers, prepared foods, and gourmet items. The market encourages recycling and using earth-friendly products. The market is located by the beach on Ocean Drive, across from Humiston Park. It is open...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

‘Nice’ start: Vero-bound fliers clearly on board with Breeze Airways’ service

A lot of island residents travel back and forth quite a bit between Vero Beach and the Northeast, and many prefer to fly first class. If the comments from this past weekend’s first travelers on Breeze are any indication, they can expect the same – or even better – amenities on the new airline now serving Vero that they find on the major carriers that fly out of West Palm Beach or Orlando.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Back by pup-ular demand … Humane Society’s ‘Bark in Park’!

It was a paw-sitively beautiful day for the 11th annual Bark in the Park at Riverside Park, hosted by the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. Pups and their people, enjoying the slight nip in the air, all had a little extra pep in their step as the humans visited canine-centric vendors and food trucks, and four-legged pooches greeted their furry friends with tail-wagging exuberance.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Fair, brew fest, and motor cars: What to do this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening this weekend in your area. The Martin County Fair kicks off this weekend. The award-winning County Fair is the oldest and largest event in Martin County. Guests can expect free exhibits, a livestock arena, arts and crafts, and more.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
hopculture.com

Could Field of Beers in Jupiter, FL be the Most Unique Beer Fest on the Planet?

After ten years working in the beer industry and a lifetime of living as a beer enthusiast, it is hard for me to name a beerfest that is truly unique. It is even more difficult to think of a beer fest that leaves such a lasting impression, one I mark on my calendar and look forward to every year. It’s even odder to find a fest casually called “my favorite” by so many patrons and brewers.
JUPITER, FL
veronews.com

Ballet Vero Beach Presents Beyond the Ballet Russes in One Month!

BALLET VERO BEACH ANNOUNCES BEYOND THE BALLETS RUSSES. Ballet Vero Beach continues the company’s 10th anniversary season with a celebration of a singular company that shaped the world as we know it and continues to influence all aspect of the dance world to this day, the Ballets Russes. Taking the influence of the great troupe as a jumping off point, this program will feature a world premiere by Adam Schnell, Sylvia Pas de Deux by George Balanchine, and the world premiere of Camilo A. Rodriguez’s thrilling adaptation of the Ballet Russes classic, Firebird.
VERO BEACH, FL
denisesanger.com

Your Guide to Vero Beach, Florida: Fun Things You Need To See and Do

This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Discover Vero Beach Florida! Whether you’re looking for a relaxing beach getaway or an exciting adventure, this guide has everything you need to know about the small beach town of Vero Beach.
VERO BEACH, FL

