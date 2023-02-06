Riverside Theatre has something for all ages. The next Playtime in the Park runs 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in Riverside’s new outdoor Loop Stage. Designed for children 2 to 5 years of age, this Saturday’s program is called “Valentine Stories,” which should be a very endearing experience for children and parents who are welcomed to observe. The program is free. Dancers ages 10 years and older are invited to apply now for the Riverside Dance Festival, which is an intensive summer study presented by Riverside Theatre and Ballet Vero Beach. If you are accepted into the program, you will get very busy with daily technique classes and intensive study with Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre. There will be master classes, open rehearsals and performance in the festival, which runs July 24 to Aug. 5. Early bird video auditions are currently open. Tuition starts at $400 and there is tuition assistance for qualifying students. There are no application deadlines, but space is limited. And for adults who love the theater, be sure to get tickets now to “Bakersfield Mist,” a riveting long one-act concerning Maude, an out of work bartender who lives in a trailer in Bakersfield, Calif., and Lionel, a New York City art expert who is there to determine if a painting she owns was made by renown painter Jackson Pollock. The play runs in Riverside’s Waxlax Stage through Feb. 19. Tickets to that are $65. Riverside Theatre is at 3250 Riverside Park Dr., Vero Beach. For more information, call 772-231-6990 or visit RiversideTheatre.com.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO