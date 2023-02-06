Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Announcing the 2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFort Pierce, FL
Florida witness says concert goers watched bright orange objects in sky instead of stageRoger MarshVero Beach, FL
Free Admission Day: Ft. Pierce Manatee CenterKristin Leigh WilsonFort Pierce, FL
Leading discount retail store chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside ParkKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Related
veronews.com
It’s both ‘Playtime’ and play time NOW at Riverside Theatre
Riverside Theatre has something for all ages. The next Playtime in the Park runs 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in Riverside’s new outdoor Loop Stage. Designed for children 2 to 5 years of age, this Saturday’s program is called “Valentine Stories,” which should be a very endearing experience for children and parents who are welcomed to observe. The program is free. Dancers ages 10 years and older are invited to apply now for the Riverside Dance Festival, which is an intensive summer study presented by Riverside Theatre and Ballet Vero Beach. If you are accepted into the program, you will get very busy with daily technique classes and intensive study with Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre. There will be master classes, open rehearsals and performance in the festival, which runs July 24 to Aug. 5. Early bird video auditions are currently open. Tuition starts at $400 and there is tuition assistance for qualifying students. There are no application deadlines, but space is limited. And for adults who love the theater, be sure to get tickets now to “Bakersfield Mist,” a riveting long one-act concerning Maude, an out of work bartender who lives in a trailer in Bakersfield, Calif., and Lionel, a New York City art expert who is there to determine if a painting she owns was made by renown painter Jackson Pollock. The play runs in Riverside’s Waxlax Stage through Feb. 19. Tickets to that are $65. Riverside Theatre is at 3250 Riverside Park Dr., Vero Beach. For more information, call 772-231-6990 or visit RiversideTheatre.com.
hometownnewstc.com
Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest
On Feb. 4-5, 2023, Vero Beach held its 21st Annual Gardenfest event. This popular event is visited by thousands of people each year.
veronews.com
Vero Beach Theatre Guild Announcement
ANNOUNCEMENT TO ALL TICKET HOLDERS FOR BOY FROM OZ FOR THE WEEKENDS OF MARCH 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, AND 26. Thank you very much for supporting the Vero Beach Theatre Guild by purchasing tickets to a future performance of the Boy from OZ. Unfortunately, due to extenuating and unforeseen circumstances the Theatre Guild is unable to put on this show. However, we have an amazing show in its place and will be performing the show, Pippin. The show will run from March 10th through March 26th. ALL TICKETS AND SEATS WILL BE HONORED for Pippin on the purchased date. If for any reason you do not wish to see the show, please call the box office at 772-562-8300. If you wish to keep your tickets for the date and seat purchased, you do not have to take any additional action. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. We are very excited to see you at our performances of Pippin. Thank you again for your understanding and patronage of the Theatre.
Vero Beach Abode is a Home Run
The Pitcher family's crisp and clean new build embraces waterfront living
hometownnewstc.com
Vero Beach Farmers Market
VERO BEACH - The Vero Beach Farmers Market is the place to go for fresh, local produce, baked goods, flowers, prepared foods, and gourmet items. The market encourages recycling and using earth-friendly products. The market is located by the beach on Ocean Drive, across from Humiston Park. It is open...
veronews.com
‘Nice’ start: Vero-bound fliers clearly on board with Breeze Airways’ service
A lot of island residents travel back and forth quite a bit between Vero Beach and the Northeast, and many prefer to fly first class. If the comments from this past weekend’s first travelers on Breeze are any indication, they can expect the same – or even better – amenities on the new airline now serving Vero that they find on the major carriers that fly out of West Palm Beach or Orlando.
Fresh & Friendly at Michael’s on 7th
Chef Michael Lander likes to keep his favorite farmers on speed dial
Celebrating the 5th Annual Melbourne Strawberry Festival
Where:Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32935. Want a dollar off the $6 admission? Bring a canned good to the festival, and receive $1 off! See you Feb 18 & 19 at Wickham Park 10 am to 5 pm. Benefits The Children's Hunger Project.
veronews.com
Back by pup-ular demand … Humane Society’s ‘Bark in Park’!
It was a paw-sitively beautiful day for the 11th annual Bark in the Park at Riverside Park, hosted by the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. Pups and their people, enjoying the slight nip in the air, all had a little extra pep in their step as the humans visited canine-centric vendors and food trucks, and four-legged pooches greeted their furry friends with tail-wagging exuberance.
Announcing the 2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate Festival
Where:600 N Indian River Dr, Fort Pierce, FL 34950. Cost: Festival Admission is FREE, though a $2.00 (Buck-an-Ear) contribution is greatly appreciated!. 2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate Festival is here!
cw34.com
Fair, brew fest, and motor cars: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening this weekend in your area. The Martin County Fair kicks off this weekend. The award-winning County Fair is the oldest and largest event in Martin County. Guests can expect free exhibits, a livestock arena, arts and crafts, and more.
hopculture.com
Could Field of Beers in Jupiter, FL be the Most Unique Beer Fest on the Planet?
After ten years working in the beer industry and a lifetime of living as a beer enthusiast, it is hard for me to name a beerfest that is truly unique. It is even more difficult to think of a beer fest that leaves such a lasting impression, one I mark on my calendar and look forward to every year. It’s even odder to find a fest casually called “my favorite” by so many patrons and brewers.
Plastic bags filled with antisemitic flyers left in Vero Beach neighborhood
Another neighborhood has been hit with antisemitic flyers. This time it's up on the Treasure Coast in Vero Beach.
veronews.com
Ballet Vero Beach Presents Beyond the Ballet Russes in One Month!
BALLET VERO BEACH ANNOUNCES BEYOND THE BALLETS RUSSES. Ballet Vero Beach continues the company’s 10th anniversary season with a celebration of a singular company that shaped the world as we know it and continues to influence all aspect of the dance world to this day, the Ballets Russes. Taking the influence of the great troupe as a jumping off point, this program will feature a world premiere by Adam Schnell, Sylvia Pas de Deux by George Balanchine, and the world premiere of Camilo A. Rodriguez’s thrilling adaptation of the Ballet Russes classic, Firebird.
Chabad of Palm Beach offers to pay for Gary Levin's funeral expenses
The Jewish Community Services Chabad of Palm Beach is offering to cover the cost of the funeral service and burial expenses for Gary Levin of Palm Beach Gardens.
veronews.com
Derek Gores to Return To Gallery 14 With “Piece of Mind” 1/31–2/24
As we continue with our 15th celebratory season, Gallery 14 is excited to welcome the return of Derek Gores with his latest solo exhibit. Entitled: Piece of Mind, the show will run January 31- February 24. A reception will be held on Friday February 3, 5-8pm. Gores’ lush collage portraits...
denisesanger.com
Your Guide to Vero Beach, Florida: Fun Things You Need To See and Do
This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Discover Vero Beach Florida! Whether you’re looking for a relaxing beach getaway or an exciting adventure, this guide has everything you need to know about the small beach town of Vero Beach.
veronews.com
The 26th Secretary of Defense, General (Ret) James Mattis to Lead a Commemorative Ceremony for WWII Pilots at McKee Botanical Garden
U.S. Naval Air Station at Vero Beach used the eighty-acre McKee Jungle Gardens. between 1943 – 1945 for Jungle Survival Training for its Pilots Bound for the South Pacific. Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. McKee Botanical Garden. 350 US Highway 1, Vero Beach, FL 32963. Vero Beach,...
Gardens business loses about $40,000 in mail fraud, check-washing scheme
The head of a linen distribution company called Contact 5 after losing about $40,000 in a check-washing scheme that started with checks that were stolen out of the mail.
2 accused of practicing medicine without license in Jupiter
The owner of a cosmetic studio in Jupiter and one of her employees face multiple charges after accusations of performing illegal cosmetic procedures.
Comments / 0