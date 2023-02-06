ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

veronews.com

Back by pup-ular demand … Humane Society’s ‘Bark in Park’!

It was a paw-sitively beautiful day for the 11th annual Bark in the Park at Riverside Park, hosted by the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. Pups and their people, enjoying the slight nip in the air, all had a little extra pep in their step as the humans visited canine-centric vendors and food trucks, and four-legged pooches greeted their furry friends with tail-wagging exuberance.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

It’s both ‘Playtime’ and play time NOW at Riverside Theatre

Riverside Theatre has something for all ages. The next Playtime in the Park runs 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in Riverside’s new outdoor Loop Stage. Designed for children 2 to 5 years of age, this Saturday’s program is called “Valentine Stories,” which should be a very endearing experience for children and parents who are welcomed to observe. The program is free. Dancers ages 10 years and older are invited to apply now for the Riverside Dance Festival, which is an intensive summer study presented by Riverside Theatre and Ballet Vero Beach. If you are accepted into the program, you will get very busy with daily technique classes and intensive study with Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre. There will be master classes, open rehearsals and performance in the festival, which runs July 24 to Aug. 5. Early bird video auditions are currently open. Tuition starts at $400 and there is tuition assistance for qualifying students. There are no application deadlines, but space is limited. And for adults who love the theater, be sure to get tickets now to “Bakersfield Mist,” a riveting long one-act concerning Maude, an out of work bartender who lives in a trailer in Bakersfield, Calif., and Lionel, a New York City art expert who is there to determine if a painting she owns was made by renown painter Jackson Pollock. The play runs in Riverside’s Waxlax Stage through Feb. 19. Tickets to that are $65. Riverside Theatre is at 3250 Riverside Park Dr., Vero Beach. For more information, call 772-231-6990 or visit RiversideTheatre.com.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Accused detailed alleged theft of Holy Cross funds

The former administrator of Holy Cross Catholic Church, accused of opening an off-the-books bank account with since-deceased Pastor Richard Murphy and diverting more than a half-million dollars of parishioners’ donations for her own benefit, detailed how the alleged thefts were accomplished in a recorded phone interview with a Vero Beach Police detective.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

‘Nice’ start: Vero-bound fliers clearly on board with Breeze Airways’ service

A lot of island residents travel back and forth quite a bit between Vero Beach and the Northeast, and many prefer to fly first class. If the comments from this past weekend’s first travelers on Breeze are any indication, they can expect the same – or even better – amenities on the new airline now serving Vero that they find on the major carriers that fly out of West Palm Beach or Orlando.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Florida Energy Workforce Consortium Meets at IRSC

The Day’s Theme: Partnering with Educators Today to Create the Energy Workforce of Tomorrow. FORT PIERCE—Representatives of energy companies from across Florida gathered at Indian River State College (IRSC) on Thursday, January 19, to discuss, among other things, ways the industry can partner with educators to empower students with ready skills for their workforce needs.
FLORIDA STATE
veronews.com

Rise in new COVID-19 cases here offset by a drop in hospitalizations

New COVID-19 infections statewide declined significantly over the past four weeks, but Indian River County saw an uptick in positive covid tests jumping 23 percent from 97 cases to 120 cases reported to the health department for week ending Feb. 2. Fortunately, COVID-19 hospitalizations locally are down, despite the slight...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Vero International Tennis Open Grand Harbor aces it!

It was game, set, match at the end of the week-long Vero Beach International Tennis Open hosted at the Grand Harbor Golf & Beach Club with presenting sponsor Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi of Melbourne. The United States Tennis Association Women’s Pro Circuit tournament attracted top female tennis professionals from more than 30 countries to compete and drew crowds of some 4,000 people over the course of the week.
VERO BEACH, FL
Sara Irshad

Deadly Portuguese Man O' War Swarms Wash Up on Florida Beach

Photo of a Portuguese man o' war floating along in the ocean. Their tentacles can grow up to 100 feet long.Photo byARTHURMOTA/GETTY. A beach in Florida has recently experienced an influx of Portuguese men of war, highly evil sea creatures. The blue, alien-like creatures washed up in large numbers along Indialantic Beach in Brevard County, just 3 miles from Melbourne Beach. Although it's not uncommon to see these creatures along Florida's coastline, the number of wash-ups is unusual.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

