Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outspoken Florida Restaurant Goes Viral for Holding Biden Responsible for Its DemiseAsh JurbergWest Melbourne, FL
Announcing the 2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFort Pierce, FL
Celebrating the 5th Annual Melbourne Strawberry FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonMelbourne, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida witness says concert goers watched bright orange objects in sky instead of stageRoger MarshVero Beach, FL
Related
veronews.com
Back by pup-ular demand … Humane Society’s ‘Bark in Park’!
It was a paw-sitively beautiful day for the 11th annual Bark in the Park at Riverside Park, hosted by the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. Pups and their people, enjoying the slight nip in the air, all had a little extra pep in their step as the humans visited canine-centric vendors and food trucks, and four-legged pooches greeted their furry friends with tail-wagging exuberance.
Animal shelters overwhelmed as rising evictions force families to abandon pets
Animal shelters in St. Lucie County are overrun by dogs and cats, according to county officials. They said families are having to give up their pets due to evictions and financial hardship.
veronews.com
It’s both ‘Playtime’ and play time NOW at Riverside Theatre
Riverside Theatre has something for all ages. The next Playtime in the Park runs 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in Riverside’s new outdoor Loop Stage. Designed for children 2 to 5 years of age, this Saturday’s program is called “Valentine Stories,” which should be a very endearing experience for children and parents who are welcomed to observe. The program is free. Dancers ages 10 years and older are invited to apply now for the Riverside Dance Festival, which is an intensive summer study presented by Riverside Theatre and Ballet Vero Beach. If you are accepted into the program, you will get very busy with daily technique classes and intensive study with Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre. There will be master classes, open rehearsals and performance in the festival, which runs July 24 to Aug. 5. Early bird video auditions are currently open. Tuition starts at $400 and there is tuition assistance for qualifying students. There are no application deadlines, but space is limited. And for adults who love the theater, be sure to get tickets now to “Bakersfield Mist,” a riveting long one-act concerning Maude, an out of work bartender who lives in a trailer in Bakersfield, Calif., and Lionel, a New York City art expert who is there to determine if a painting she owns was made by renown painter Jackson Pollock. The play runs in Riverside’s Waxlax Stage through Feb. 19. Tickets to that are $65. Riverside Theatre is at 3250 Riverside Park Dr., Vero Beach. For more information, call 772-231-6990 or visit RiversideTheatre.com.
veronews.com
The 26th Secretary of Defense, General (Ret) James Mattis to Lead a Commemorative Ceremony for WWII Pilots at McKee Botanical Garden
U.S. Naval Air Station at Vero Beach used the eighty-acre McKee Jungle Gardens. between 1943 – 1945 for Jungle Survival Training for its Pilots Bound for the South Pacific. Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. McKee Botanical Garden. 350 US Highway 1, Vero Beach, FL 32963. Vero Beach,...
Announcing the 2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate Festival
Where:600 N Indian River Dr, Fort Pierce, FL 34950. Cost: Festival Admission is FREE, though a $2.00 (Buck-an-Ear) contribution is greatly appreciated!. 2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate Festival is here!
veronews.com
Accused detailed alleged theft of Holy Cross funds
The former administrator of Holy Cross Catholic Church, accused of opening an off-the-books bank account with since-deceased Pastor Richard Murphy and diverting more than a half-million dollars of parishioners’ donations for her own benefit, detailed how the alleged thefts were accomplished in a recorded phone interview with a Vero Beach Police detective.
veronews.com
‘Nice’ start: Vero-bound fliers clearly on board with Breeze Airways’ service
A lot of island residents travel back and forth quite a bit between Vero Beach and the Northeast, and many prefer to fly first class. If the comments from this past weekend’s first travelers on Breeze are any indication, they can expect the same – or even better – amenities on the new airline now serving Vero that they find on the major carriers that fly out of West Palm Beach or Orlando.
cw34.com
Anti-Semitic messages placed on driveways in residential neighborhoods in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Anti-Semitic messages were found in neighborhoods in Vero Beach. The Vero Beach Police Department said the anti-Semitic messages were found in several residential driveways on Monday. Photos provided by the police department show the anti-Semitic messages placed in plastic bags filled with corn kernels.
veronews.com
Florida Energy Workforce Consortium Meets at IRSC
The Day’s Theme: Partnering with Educators Today to Create the Energy Workforce of Tomorrow. FORT PIERCE—Representatives of energy companies from across Florida gathered at Indian River State College (IRSC) on Thursday, January 19, to discuss, among other things, ways the industry can partner with educators to empower students with ready skills for their workforce needs.
veronews.com
Rise in new COVID-19 cases here offset by a drop in hospitalizations
New COVID-19 infections statewide declined significantly over the past four weeks, but Indian River County saw an uptick in positive covid tests jumping 23 percent from 97 cases to 120 cases reported to the health department for week ending Feb. 2. Fortunately, COVID-19 hospitalizations locally are down, despite the slight...
WPBF News 25
Eviction warnings continue at 55 and older mobile home park; Property owner says it's the only option
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Residents inSpanish Lakes Golf Community say they are getting eviction notices despite paying bills on time and complying with their rental agreements, but the property owner disagrees. Bill Neal has lived in the 55 and older mobile home park, with his wife for the...
fox35orlando.com
Attorney: Melbourne pool company defrauded nearly 600 families out of thousands of dollars
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Melbourne pool company is being sued by multiple homeowners for work that was never completed. In fact, the lawyer of these victims says Legacy Pools, LLC never had any intentions of completing the pools at all. Instead, he believes the Legacy Pools was defrauding hundreds of people for years.
Vero Beach Abode is a Home Run
The Pitcher family's crisp and clean new build embraces waterfront living
cbs12.com
Fire Photos: Firefighters combat RV fire at a showroom in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — An RV fire at a showroom in Port St. Lucie had firefighters working quickly to combat the inferno. The St. Lucie Fire District was able to capture the moment firefighters battled the smoke and flames. Fire officials said at around 1:49 p.m. on...
Celebrating the 5th Annual Melbourne Strawberry Festival
Where:Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32935. Want a dollar off the $6 admission? Bring a canned good to the festival, and receive $1 off! See you Feb 18 & 19 at Wickham Park 10 am to 5 pm. Benefits The Children's Hunger Project.
Sebastian approves annexing 2,000 acres
The Sebastian City Council approved a major decision Wednesday regarding its future growth by annexing 2,000 acres.
cw34.com
Port St. Lucie man wins $1 million prize playing scratch-off game
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Port St. Lucie has won a $1 million prize from the "500X The Cash Scratch-Off" game. Darrin Thorpe, 53, bought his winning ticket from a Circle K located at 400 Southeast Port St. Lucy Blvd. Thorpe chose to receive his winnings in a lump-sum payment of $820,000.
veronews.com
Vero International Tennis Open Grand Harbor aces it!
It was game, set, match at the end of the week-long Vero Beach International Tennis Open hosted at the Grand Harbor Golf & Beach Club with presenting sponsor Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi of Melbourne. The United States Tennis Association Women’s Pro Circuit tournament attracted top female tennis professionals from more than 30 countries to compete and drew crowds of some 4,000 people over the course of the week.
Deadly Portuguese Man O' War Swarms Wash Up on Florida Beach
Photo of a Portuguese man o' war floating along in the ocean. Their tentacles can grow up to 100 feet long.Photo byARTHURMOTA/GETTY. A beach in Florida has recently experienced an influx of Portuguese men of war, highly evil sea creatures. The blue, alien-like creatures washed up in large numbers along Indialantic Beach in Brevard County, just 3 miles from Melbourne Beach. Although it's not uncommon to see these creatures along Florida's coastline, the number of wash-ups is unusual.
St. Lucie County considers new security cameras following deadly mass shooting
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is considering adding new security cameras to county parks after eight people were shot during a Fort Pierce car and bike show last month.
Comments / 0