ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymotherlode.com

Number Of Dead Trees Spikes In Mother Lode Region

Sonora, CA — The US Forest Service conducted aerial tours over California’s forested areas over the past year and reports that 36 million additional dead trees were located. It takes into account state, federal and private land. The Forest Service reports that high tree mortality was very evident...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Murphys Restaurant Customers Get a Saturday Morning Surprise

Murphys, CA – A surprise for diner patrons this past Saturday as a sedan plowed into multiple vehicles in the eatery’s parking lot off Highway 4 in Calaveras County. The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. east of Main Street at a local strip mall located at 55 Highway 4 in Murphys. The CHP reported that 21-year-old Ron Garcia-Dixon of Angels Camp was driving an Acura eastbound on the highway when, for an unknown reason, he allowed the sedan to drift into the westbound lane. He then swerved left to avoid a collision with an oncoming car. Garcia-Dixon lost control of the sedan, which plowed into the parking lot of the Murphys Hwy 4 Diner (formerly Hillbillies) and smashed into five parked vehicles.
MURPHYS, CA
CBS Sacramento

"No winners here": Stanislaus County expressway to roll through homes

MODESTO -- Tucked away on 23 acres of land, among the rows of an orchard, sits the English-style home of Vicki and Wolfgang Bach that they've called home since 1980. Dr. Vicki Bach is a well-known pediatrician and Wolfgang Bach is an author and researcher, both immigrants. Vicki is originally from the Philippines and Wolfgang is from Berlin, Germany.  They moved to Modesto in 1979 and spent a year building their dream home where they would go on to raise their daughter and make more than 40 years of memories. Their future in that home has changed after a unanimous vote by...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Reliving the ’50s through historical photos of Merced

Some old car fanciers, myself included, are Lost in the Fifties as the pundits say. In the vintage vehicle realm, the “Good Old Days” start about 1949 and stretch through the early 1970s period. In going through my pile of automotive calendars recently, I came across a real...
MERCED, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

City supports Advanced Air flight change to Hawthorne

Advanced Air — which provides commercial airline service from Merced Yosemite Regional Airport to Los Angeles and Las Vegas — is experiencing the heavy load of a post-covid economy marked by supply chain constraints and rising fuel and labor costs. The airline started its local service a year...
MERCED, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Modesto Man Killed in Car Accident on Niles Boulevard in Fremont

The Fremont Police Department reported that a Modesto man was killed, and a local resident was injured following a car wreck at Hillview Drive and Niles Boulevard. The incident occurred on Monday, February 6, 2023, and involved three vehicles, including a parked car. Details on the Car Wreck in Fremont...
FREMONT, CA
westsideconnect.com

Merced County Fair announces new livestock superintendent

Merced County Fair announced that Valley native and former Merced resident Terri O’Leary-Collins as its new Livestock Superintendent. Terri brings over four decades of experience in livestock shows, most recently as the Livestock Superintendent for The Big Fresno Fair, a position she has held for the past eight years and will continue on a contract basis. A graduate of Fresno State, with a B.S. in Animal Science and Agriculture Education, O’Leary-Collins has turned a love of livestock and fairs into a meaningful career.
MERCED, CA
CBS Sacramento

City of Modesto disconnects parts of network due to "suspicious activity"

MODESTO – Suspicious activity has prompted the City of Modesto to take some preemptive cybersecurity steps on Thursday. No details on what made the activity suspicious has been released, but city officials say they have disconnected parts of their network out of an abundance of caution. The city says they've also started an investigation with the help of cybersecurity experts. While the city is seeing some limited connectivity to some systems, officials say emergency services – like 911 calls – are not affected. 
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Accident on East Keyes Road

On February 6, 2023, authorities in Stanislaus County reported a major injury motorcycle crash near the Keyes area. The collision was reported at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Mountain View Road and East Keyes Road. The incident involved a green motorcycle and a white Scion TC, according to the California Highway Patrol.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Planada residents blast relief efforts

Residents of Planada let loose on county and federal disaster officials in a town hall meeting last Thursday, criticizing the slow recovery effort after January’s flood left much of the town underwater. They filled the gym at Cesar Chavez Middle School, voicing concerns ranging from having to drive all...
PLANADA, CA
GV Wire

Spectacular Lightning, Hail Hits Valley. More Rain Possible Saturday Night.

The thunderstorms that rolled across the Valley on Sunday afternoon and evening produced vivid lightning flashes across the sky that were accompanied by booming thunder and some pea-sized hail. “It was probably a more prolific lightning show than maybe we were anticipating,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Ochs said Monday...
FRESNO, CA
KCRA.com

Hayward police officer hurt in crash on Highway 99 in Ripon

A Hayward police officer was injured in a crash Thursday morning on Highway 99 in Ripon. Traffic was backed up for a period on northbound Highway 99 after the crash at Jack Tone Road around 8:30 a.m. The Hayward officer was on his way to work on his department-issued motorcycle...
RIPON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Wreck on Highway 99 in Madera County

Officials in Madera County reported a fatal solo car wreck in Madera County on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The traffic crash occurred around 5:00 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 near the Avenue 18 1/2 exit, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Solo Car Wreck in Madera County. Officers with the...
MADERA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy