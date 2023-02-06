Read full article on original website
Board members share efforts to reopen Madera Community Hospital
The empty building is a stark contrast from what was once a bustling hospital before it was forced to shut down.
mymotherlode.com
Number Of Dead Trees Spikes In Mother Lode Region
Sonora, CA — The US Forest Service conducted aerial tours over California’s forested areas over the past year and reports that 36 million additional dead trees were located. It takes into account state, federal and private land. The Forest Service reports that high tree mortality was very evident...
mymotherlode.com
Murphys Restaurant Customers Get a Saturday Morning Surprise
Murphys, CA – A surprise for diner patrons this past Saturday as a sedan plowed into multiple vehicles in the eatery’s parking lot off Highway 4 in Calaveras County. The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. east of Main Street at a local strip mall located at 55 Highway 4 in Murphys. The CHP reported that 21-year-old Ron Garcia-Dixon of Angels Camp was driving an Acura eastbound on the highway when, for an unknown reason, he allowed the sedan to drift into the westbound lane. He then swerved left to avoid a collision with an oncoming car. Garcia-Dixon lost control of the sedan, which plowed into the parking lot of the Murphys Hwy 4 Diner (formerly Hillbillies) and smashed into five parked vehicles.
"No winners here": Stanislaus County expressway to roll through homes
MODESTO -- Tucked away on 23 acres of land, among the rows of an orchard, sits the English-style home of Vicki and Wolfgang Bach that they've called home since 1980. Dr. Vicki Bach is a well-known pediatrician and Wolfgang Bach is an author and researcher, both immigrants. Vicki is originally from the Philippines and Wolfgang is from Berlin, Germany. They moved to Modesto in 1979 and spent a year building their dream home where they would go on to raise their daughter and make more than 40 years of memories. Their future in that home has changed after a unanimous vote by...
Multiple Stanislaus County homes to be demolished to make way for expressway
MODESTO, Calif. — In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors moved to acquire eminent domain over three properties north of the city of Modesto to make way for a new 18-mile expressway. The expressway, dubbed the North County Corridor Project, would bypass the cities of...
What’s happening to the IMAX building at River Park in Fresno?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Edwards Fresno Stadium 21 first opened in May of 1998 at River Park. The first blockbuster film to be shown there was Godzilla, directed by Roland Emmerich and starring Matthew Broderick and Maria Pitillo. One of the unique features of that theater was its detached IMAX screen from the main building […]
mercedcountytimes.com
Reliving the ’50s through historical photos of Merced
Some old car fanciers, myself included, are Lost in the Fifties as the pundits say. In the vintage vehicle realm, the “Good Old Days” start about 1949 and stretch through the early 1970s period. In going through my pile of automotive calendars recently, I came across a real...
Planada flood victims told to leave temporary shelter, officials working on possible extension
Dozens of flood victims moved into housing that's typically used by migrant farm working families. They believe they're being told to move out because the homes need to be ready for those farm workers to use this season.
mercedcountytimes.com
City supports Advanced Air flight change to Hawthorne
Advanced Air — which provides commercial airline service from Merced Yosemite Regional Airport to Los Angeles and Las Vegas — is experiencing the heavy load of a post-covid economy marked by supply chain constraints and rising fuel and labor costs. The airline started its local service a year...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Modesto Man Killed in Car Accident on Niles Boulevard in Fremont
The Fremont Police Department reported that a Modesto man was killed, and a local resident was injured following a car wreck at Hillview Drive and Niles Boulevard. The incident occurred on Monday, February 6, 2023, and involved three vehicles, including a parked car. Details on the Car Wreck in Fremont...
KCRA.com
More than 150 years later the hunt for gold is still on in NorCal. Winter storms bring a new fever
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The recent heavy rains in the Sacramento Valley created flooding in many of the streams and rivers. It also pushed gold from the mountains down into the valley, leading to a bit of a gold rush. Nestled along the south fork of the American River is...
westsideconnect.com
Merced County Fair announces new livestock superintendent
Merced County Fair announced that Valley native and former Merced resident Terri O’Leary-Collins as its new Livestock Superintendent. Terri brings over four decades of experience in livestock shows, most recently as the Livestock Superintendent for The Big Fresno Fair, a position she has held for the past eight years and will continue on a contract basis. A graduate of Fresno State, with a B.S. in Animal Science and Agriculture Education, O’Leary-Collins has turned a love of livestock and fairs into a meaningful career.
City of Modesto disconnects parts of network due to "suspicious activity"
MODESTO – Suspicious activity has prompted the City of Modesto to take some preemptive cybersecurity steps on Thursday. No details on what made the activity suspicious has been released, but city officials say they have disconnected parts of their network out of an abundance of caution. The city says they've also started an investigation with the help of cybersecurity experts. While the city is seeing some limited connectivity to some systems, officials say emergency services – like 911 calls – are not affected.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Accident on East Keyes Road
On February 6, 2023, authorities in Stanislaus County reported a major injury motorcycle crash near the Keyes area. The collision was reported at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Mountain View Road and East Keyes Road. The incident involved a green motorcycle and a white Scion TC, according to the California Highway Patrol.
mercedcountytimes.com
Planada residents blast relief efforts
Residents of Planada let loose on county and federal disaster officials in a town hall meeting last Thursday, criticizing the slow recovery effort after January’s flood left much of the town underwater. They filled the gym at Cesar Chavez Middle School, voicing concerns ranging from having to drive all...
GV Wire
Spectacular Lightning, Hail Hits Valley. More Rain Possible Saturday Night.
The thunderstorms that rolled across the Valley on Sunday afternoon and evening produced vivid lightning flashes across the sky that were accompanied by booming thunder and some pea-sized hail. “It was probably a more prolific lightning show than maybe we were anticipating,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Ochs said Monday...
KCRA.com
Hayward police officer hurt in crash on Highway 99 in Ripon
A Hayward police officer was injured in a crash Thursday morning on Highway 99 in Ripon. Traffic was backed up for a period on northbound Highway 99 after the crash at Jack Tone Road around 8:30 a.m. The Hayward officer was on his way to work on his department-issued motorcycle...
FOX Reno
Man wanted for California murder arrested after hours-long standoff at Reno motel
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man wanted for a murder in central California was arrested in Reno after an hours-long standoff with police at a local motel. Hector Arreola, 35, was arrested after he barricaded himself inside a room at the Motel 6 off Wells Avenue late Thursday night.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Wreck on Highway 99 in Madera County
Officials in Madera County reported a fatal solo car wreck in Madera County on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The traffic crash occurred around 5:00 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 near the Avenue 18 1/2 exit, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Solo Car Wreck in Madera County. Officers with the...
Housing Watch: Madera housing development taking security to new level
A local home builder believes buyers today are just as interested in security as they are with layout and kitchen space.
